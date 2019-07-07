India eyes bigger infrastructure investment

You are here

The new Indian government hopes that foreign direct investment will help to improve infrastructure and lift a sluggish economy. (AP)
  • Finance minister promises money for aviation, media and insurance
NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government proposed heavy investments in infrastructure, the digital economy and job creation to lift a sluggish economy burdened with a 45-year-high unemployment rate of 6.1 percent. Unveiling a draft budget after a major victory in national elections, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a bigger role for foreign direct investment in aviation, media and insurance.
The government set a target for the economy to grow to $5 trillion by 2025 from the present $2.7 trillion. Sitharaman said it would reach $3 trillion by March next year.
She told Parliament that India’s economy is now the sixth largest in the world. In terms of purchasing power parity, it is the third largest after the US and China, she said.
She also announced cash handouts for small farmers, a pension scheme for informal workers and a doubling of tax relief for the lower middle class.
Small farmers would be paid 6,000 rupees ($85) annually, benefiting as many as 120 million households. About 30 million retail traders and small shopkeepers with annual incomes of less than 15 million rupees would get pension benefits, she said.
The budget doubled income tax exemptions for those earning up to 500,000 rupees a year from the existing 250,000 rupees. The decision would benefit 30 million lower-earning taxpayers. Raising taxes on the rich people, Sitharaman announced a 3 percent increase for those with an income between $292,000 — $730,000 a year and a 7 percent increase for those with an income above $730,000.
Currently, India imposes a 10 percent surcharge where total income is between 5 million and 10 million rupees and 15 percent on income above 10 million rupees.
At the same time, she reduced corporate tax to 25 percent from 30 percent for companies that have an annual turnover of up to $58 million. This would include 99.3 percent of companies in India and boost profits for a large number of them and stimulate investments, she said. 

FASTFACT

$5T - The Indian government has set a target for the economy to grow to $5 trillion by 2025 from the present $2.7 trillion.

Sitharaman said foreign direct investment in aviation, media and insurance could be opened further after multi-stakeholder examination. Also, insurance intermediaries could receive 100% foreign direct investment. India at present allows 49 percent foreign ownership in the insurance sector. She also said that local sourcing norms of 30 percent would be eased for foreign direct investment in the single-brand retail sector, a demand put forward by several multinational companies. India currently requires investors to source locally 30 percent of the value of goods purchased.
“These companies will certainly have to relook at their strategy
to tap the large Indian consumption potential. It would now be a race for all these retail companies to evaluate the conditions and take a quick decision to invest into
India,” said Anil Talreja, an industrialist. The finance minister said foreign direct investment in India has remained robust despite global headwinds. India’s FDI inflows in 2018-19 were around $64.375 billion, a 6 percent increase over the previous year.
Modi said the budget would accelerate the pace of development, rationalize the tax structure and modernize the country’s infrastructure.
The government will invest 1 trillion rupees ($15 billion) in infrastructure over the next five years, Sitharaman said.
She also said the government will raise 1.05 trillion rupees through disinvestment in government-owned companies in 2019-2020.
The government also earmarked 100 billion rupees for creating the infrastructure to promote electric cars in the country.

Topics: India economy

US clears SoftBank’s $2.25bn investment in GM-backed Cruise

Cruise CEO Dan Ammann. (AFP)
Updated 07 July 2019
Reuters
US clears SoftBank’s $2.25bn investment in GM-backed Cruise

NEW YORK: Cruise, a US self-driving vehicle company majority-owned by General Motors Co, told Reuters that a US national security panel approved a $2.25 billion investment in the firm by Japan’s SoftBank Corp.
SoftBank has come under increasing US scrutiny over its ties to Chinese firms in the face of an escalating trade and technology war between Washington and Beijing. It is in the process of raising its second $100 billion investment vehicle, dubbed Vision Fund, after deploying its first one of equal size.
The Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS), which reviews deals for potential national security concerns, approved the investment based on fresh assurances that Cruise’s technology would be completely off limits to SoftBank, a source familiar with the matter said.
A SoftBank spokesman declined to comment. The Treasury Department, which leads CFIUS, did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
The approval unlocks a seat for SoftBank on Cruise’s board, formalizing its oversight, and cements key financing for Cruise, which has raised $7.25 billion in capital since last year, the company said.
“Today’s news is another important step toward achieving our goal to develop and deploy self-driving vehicles at massive scale,” Cruise CEO Dan Ammann said in a statement to Reuters.
However, approval for the deal did not always appear certain as CFIUS scrutinized it closely, according to two people close to the deal.
The $2.25 billion investment was unveiled by SoftBank in May 2018 amid a wave of investments by the Japanese technology and telecommunications conglomerate in artificial intelligence, data analytics, financial services and self-driving cars.
The investment raised red flags with CFIUS because SoftBank invests in numerous mobility units, some based in China, and encourages companies it invests in to share information.
CFIUS was especially concerned about SoftBank’s co-investments with Tencent Holdings, a Chinese social media and gaming giant, and its investment in China ride-hailing firm Didi, which it fears could take technology from Cruise, sources said.
The committee, emboldened by a law last year aimed at strengthening the inter-agency panel, has flexed its muscles increasingly against Chinese companies as Beijing and Washington remain locked in a heated trade and technology row.
Reuters reported that Chinese gaming company Beijing Kunlun Techhas been seeking to sell Grindr, the popular gay dating app, after CFIUS said its ownership posed a national security risk.

FASTFACT

SoftBank’s Vision Fund is the world’s largest technology fund

CFIUS halted a plan last year by Ant Financial, owned by the chairman of China’s Internet conglomerate Alibaba, to acquire MoneyGram International Inc.
The Cruise deal was structured to allow $900 million of the investment to be disbursed initially, with the remainder provided once Cruise AVs are ready for commercial deployment and contingent on regulatory approval. The two tranches would combine to give SoftBank a nearly 20 percent stake in Cruise.
However, the Japanese firm separately announced a joint investment with GM, T. Rowe Price, and Honda of $1.15 billion earlier this year, further boosting its stake.
Softbank’s investment, followed by Honda’s announcement in October that it will pour $2.75 billion into Cruise, is still one of the biggest and most high-profile investments in self-driving technology.
Its Vision Fund, the world’s largest technology fund, unveiled a $1.5 billion investment in China’s top used car platform, Chehauduo Group, in February. Reuters reported in December that the same fund was hiring an investment team based in China to boost its presence in one of the world’s most vibrant tech markets.
It is not the first time SoftBank has gone through a protracted CFIUS review. It has had to accept US restrictions on how it runs some of its companies, including wireless carrier Sprint Corp. and investment firm Fortress Investment Group.
SoftBank lost its claim to two seats on the board of Uber Inc. when the ride-hailing giant floated in the stock market in May. SoftBank never received permission for the board seats from CFIUS following an agreement in 2017 to invest $9 billion in Uber.
The autonomous vehicle industry could revolutionize transportation but faces engineering, safety and regulatory challenges, as well as skepticism among potential users.
GM Cruise and Alphabet Inc’s Waymo are often described as leading the pack of technology and auto companies competing to create self-driving cars and integrate them into ride services fleets.

Topics: Soft Bank

