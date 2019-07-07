You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Border Guards thwart attempts to smuggle cannabis
﻿

Saudi Border Guards thwart attempts to smuggle cannabis

1 / 3
Aside from protecting the Kingdom against illegal migrants and armed intruders, Saudi Border Guards also guard against drug traffickers. (SPA)
2 / 3
Aside from protecting the Kingdom against illegal migrants and armed intruders, Saudi Border Guards also guard against drug traffickers. (SPA)
3 / 3
Aside from protecting the Kingdom against illegal migrants and armed intruders, Saudi Border Guards also guard against drug traffickers. (SPA)
Updated 07 July 2019
SPA
0

Saudi Border Guards thwart attempts to smuggle cannabis

  • A total of 1,273 kilograms of cannabis had been confiscated between June 5 and July 5, 2019
Updated 07 July 2019
SPA
0

JEDDAH: The Border Guards in the southern Saudi regions of Jazan, Najran and Asir foiled numerous cannabis smuggling attempts in June.

This comes within the extensive work done by the Border Guards foiling attempts to smuggle drugs in all its forms and protecting the youth of the Kingdom from their dangers.

Border Guards spokesman Lt. Col. Misfer bin Ghannam Al-Quraini said that in total, 1,273 kilograms of cannabis had been confiscated between June 5 and July 5.

He added that 48 people of different nationalities were arrested, with 28 Ethiopians, 15 Yemenis, three Somalis and two Saudi citizens detained.

The arrests were made after the suspects were caught crossing the Kingdom’s southern border. Al-Quraini said.

“The suspects, along with the drugs seized, were referred to the competent authorities to carry on with the necessary procedures,” he said.

“The Border Guards are determined to protect the Kingdom’s borders from all those targeting its security, stability and capability. They are ready to thwart any smuggling and infiltration attempts and enforce the laws in the face of those who violate them,” he said. 

 

 

Topics: Cannabis Najran Jazan drug trafficking

Related

Saudi Arabia
Two drug traffickers arrested in Jazan
0
World
Philippines burns cocaine, meth as drug ‘flood’ continues

King Salman meets British finance minister Philip Hammond

Updated 41 min 34 sec ago
Arab News
0

King Salman meets British finance minister Philip Hammond

  • King Salman and Hammond reviewed means of developing and strengthening economic opportunities
Updated 41 min 34 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Sunday met British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah to discuss economic and financial investments between the two countries and security cooperation amid heightened tensions with Iran.
During the meeting, King Salman and Hammond reviewed means of developing and strengthening economic opportunities in accordance with 2030 Vision.

 

 

The meeting was attended by Saudi interior minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, Saudi minister of state Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Saudi minister of foreign affairs Ibrahim Al-Assaf and Saudi finance minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan.
The meeting was also attended by Richard Oppenheim from the British Embassy in the kingdom, Ken Costa – the special envoy for Vision 2030, and Duncan McCourt – the special advisor of the British Chancellor of the Exchequer.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Britain Philip Hammond King Salman

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi discuss relations
0
Middle-East
King Salman meets Pompeo amid US-Iran tensions

Latest updates

Bitter rivals, Taliban meet in Doha to secure Afghan peace
0
PREVIEW: The biggest movies coming your way this summer
0
‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ lacks the thrills to trap us in its web
0
Behind the scenes of ‘Spider-Man’ with Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jake Gyllenhaal
0
Top Oman diplomat meets Assad in rare Syria visit
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.