Saudi Border Guards thwart attempts to smuggle cannabis

JEDDAH: The Border Guards in the southern Saudi regions of Jazan, Najran and Asir foiled numerous cannabis smuggling attempts in June.

This comes within the extensive work done by the Border Guards foiling attempts to smuggle drugs in all its forms and protecting the youth of the Kingdom from their dangers.

Border Guards spokesman Lt. Col. Misfer bin Ghannam Al-Quraini said that in total, 1,273 kilograms of cannabis had been confiscated between June 5 and July 5.

He added that 48 people of different nationalities were arrested, with 28 Ethiopians, 15 Yemenis, three Somalis and two Saudi citizens detained.

The arrests were made after the suspects were caught crossing the Kingdom’s southern border. Al-Quraini said.

“The suspects, along with the drugs seized, were referred to the competent authorities to carry on with the necessary procedures,” he said.

“The Border Guards are determined to protect the Kingdom’s borders from all those targeting its security, stability and capability. They are ready to thwart any smuggling and infiltration attempts and enforce the laws in the face of those who violate them,” he said.