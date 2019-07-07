Sustainability the watchword for Riyadh Economic Forum

You are here

﻿

Updated 07 July 2019
RIYADH: The Riyadh Economic Forum held a panel discussion on a study detailing the role of balanced economic development in “Reverse Migration and Sustainable and Comprehensive Development in the Kingdom” at the chamber’s headquarters on Saturday. 

The head of the team supervising the study, Dr. Rushud Al-Kharif, explained that it aimed to identify the obstacles that prevent the achievement of balanced displacement rates of young workers from small towns to big cities.

It also aimed to improve the quality of life in smaller urban centers through an analytical survey of different regions, based on the comparative advantage of each region and determining their industrial and service resources.

He added that the importance of the study stemmed from addressing the problem of migration, resulting from imbalanced development, due to the large size of the Kingdom.

He also pointed out that because of this issue, cities expanded vertically and horizontally at a faster rate than at any previous time in the history of Saudi Arabia in light of population increases, putting pressure on services and resulting in social and security problems.

The seminar provoked lively discussion regarding the study and how to reach effective solutions.

The chairman of the board of trustees of the Riyadh Economic Forum, Hamad Al-Shuaieer, stressed that the “effects of reverse migration, and plans to achieve balanced development between big and small cities,” was an important guide for the future of the Kingdom as it seeks to diversify its economy away from over-dependence on oil in line with Vision 2030.

 

Topics: Riyadh Economic Forum Vision 2030

King Salman meets British finance minister Philip Hammond

Updated 24 min 12 sec ago
Arab News
0

King Salman meets British finance minister Philip Hammond

  • King Salman and Hammond reviewed means of developing and strengthening economic opportunities
Updated 24 min 12 sec ago
Arab News
0

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Sunday met British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah to discuss economic and financial investments between the two countries and security cooperation amid heightened tensions with Iran.
During the meeting, King Salman and Hammond reviewed means of developing and strengthening economic opportunities in accordance with 2030 Vision.

 

 

The meeting was attended by Saudi interior minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, Saudi minister of state Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban, Saudi minister of foreign affairs Ibrahim Al-Assaf and Saudi finance minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan.
The meeting was also attended by Richard Oppenheim from the British Embassy in the kingdom, Ken Costa – the special envoy for Vision 2030, and Duncan McCourt – the special advisor of the British Chancellor of the Exchequer.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Britain Philip Hammond King Salman

