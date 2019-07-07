You are here

  • Home
  • China station next target for Hong Kong protesters
﻿

China station next target for Hong Kong protesters

Hong Kong has been rocked by a month of huge peaceful protests. (File/AP)
Updated 07 July 2019
AFP
0

China station next target for Hong Kong protesters

  • The rally is the first major protest planned since last Monday’s unprecedented storming of parliament by largely young protesters
  • It is the first to take place in Kowloon, across the harbor from the main island
Updated 07 July 2019
AFP
0

HONG KONG: Anti-government protesters in Hong Kong plan to rally later Sunday outside a controversial station where high-speed trains depart for the Chinese mainland as they try to keep up pressure on the city’s pro-Beijing leaders.
The rally is the first major protest planned since last Monday’s unprecedented storming of parliament by largely young, masked protesters — a move which plunged the international financial hub further into crisis.
Hong Kong has been rocked by a month of huge peaceful protests as well as a series of separate violent confrontations with police, sparked by a law that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China.
The bill has since been postponed in response to the intense backlash but that has done little to quell public anger, which has evolved into a wider movement calling for democratic reforms and a halt to sliding freedoms in the semi-autonomous city.
Protesters are demanding the bill be scrapped entirely, an independent inquiry into police use of tear gas and rubber bullets, amnesty for those arrested, and for the city’s unelected leader Carrie Lam to step down.
Beijing has thrown its full support behind Lam, calling on Hong Kong police to pursue anyone involved in the parliament storming and other clashes.
Sunday’s rally — first mooted on encrypted messaging apps and online forums — is being billed as an opportunity to explain to Chinese mainlanders in the city what the protest movement is about.
It is the first to take place in Kowloon, across the harbor from the main island, and will begin at 3:00 p.m. (0700 GMT) in the Tsim Sha Tsui district, which is popular with mainland Chinese tourists.
Inside the Chinese mainland, where news and information is heavily censored, the Hong Kong protests have been portrayed as a primarily violent, foreign-funded plot to destabilize the motherland.
“I hope this march can tell mainland people what we are fighting for and plant a seed that opposes the tyranny,” one user wrote on the Reddit-like LIHKG forum, which has been a key online gathering place for demonstrators.
Sunday’s rally is not being organized by the same protest group behind three massive peaceful marches, making it difficult to predict the expected crowd size.
The protest will later march to West Kowloon, a recently opened multi-billion-dollar station that links to China’s high-speed rail network.
The terminus is controversial because Chinese law operates in the parts of the station dealing with immigration and customs as well as the platforms, even though West Kowloon is miles from the border further north.
Critics say that move gave away part of the city’s territory to an increasingly assertive Beijing.
Local politician Ventus Lau Wing-hong, one of those organizing the rally, said they would “protest in a peaceful, rational and elegant way” adding there was no desire to occupy the station given the catalyst for their movement was opposing people being sent to the mainland.
But local authorities appeared to be taking no chances.
The station’s operator announced only passengers with existing tickets would be allowed inside the building while all but two entrances would be shuttered alongside restaurants and parking bays. New ticket sales were also halted for Sunday.
Under Hong Kong’s mini-constitution — the Basic Law — China’s national laws do not apply to the city apart from in limited areas, including defense.
Hong Kong also enjoys rights unseen on the mainland, including freedom of speech, protected by a deal made before the city was handed back to China by Britain in 1997.
But there are growing fears those liberties are being eroded.
Among recent watershed moments critics point to are the disappearance into mainland custody of dissident booksellers, the disqualification of prominent politicians, the de facto expulsion of a foreign journalist and the jailing of democracy protest leaders.
Authorities have also resisted calls for the city’s leader to be directly elected by the people.
A 79-day occupation of key intersections in 2014 calling for universal suffrage failed to win any concessions from Beijing.

Topics: Hong Kong China

Related

0
World
Hong Kong leader seeks meeting with students after mass protests
Update 0
World
‘Western ideologues’ to blame for Hong Kong unrest: Chinese state media

Migrants disembark in Italy after rescue boat defies ban

Updated 10 min 56 sec ago
AFP
0

Migrants disembark in Italy after rescue boat defies ban

  • Some 41 people were finally allowed to step off migrant rescue charity Mediterranea’s Italian-flagged Alex
  • The ship was temporarily seized by Italian authorities overnight
Updated 10 min 56 sec ago
AFP
0
ROME: Dozens of shipwrecked migrants disembarked in Italy early Sunday after their rescue boat docked on the island of Lampedusa, the second vessel in a week to defy efforts to stop them by far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.
Some 41 people were finally allowed to step off migrant rescue charity Mediterranea’s Italian-flagged Alex, which arrived at the port on Saturday in an overnight operation that saw the ship temporarily seized by authorities.
The boat’s captain Tommaso Stella is being investigated for allegedly aiding illegal immigration, according to the Italian news agency Agi.
It is the second vessel in just over a week to defy Salvini’s attempts to block Italian ports to rescue ships, as tensions increase over the international response to the migration crisis.
A third boat that had also been waiting off Lampedusa, the German charity Sea-Eye’s vessel Alan Kurdi carrying 65 migrants, was sailing toward Malta on Sunday, even though it has not received permission to enter Maltese waters.
The charity said it could not “wait until the state of emergency prevails” in a message on Twitter.
“Now it has to be proven whether the European governments stand by Italy’s attitude. Human lives are not a bargaining chip,” it added.
Salvini last month issued a decree that would bring fines of up to $57,000 (€50,000) for the captain, owner and operator of a vessel “entering Italian territorial waters without authorization.”
After the Alex reached port, the populist deputy prime minister said that he would raise the maximum fine to one million euros.
“I do not authorize any landing for those who couldn’t care less about Italian laws and help the people smugglers,” Salvini tweeted late Saturday.
Mediterranea said it had sailed to “the only possible safe port for landing,” citing “intolerable hygiene conditions aboard” in a tweet Saturday.
Authorities on Lampedusa in late June seized a rescue ship belonging to German aid group Sea-Watch, which had forced its way into port with dozens of rescued migrants on board, and arrested its captain Carola Rackete.
An Italian judge subsequently ordered her freed, saying she had been acting to save lives, a decision which sparked Salvini’s ire but may have encouraged the Alex crew.
Two other investigations, on charges of helping people smugglers and resisting the authorities are still under way after Rackete forced her way past Italian customs vessels.
“The irresponsibility of European countries obliged me to do what I did,” Rackete said, in a message to the thousands of protesters who demonstrated in Germany on Saturday to support her.
German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer wrote a letter to Salvini asking him to rethink his policy, sources close to the German government said.
“We cannot be responsible for boats with people rescued from shipwrecks on board spending weeks on the Mediterranean because they can’t find a port,” Seehofer wrote.
Sea-Eye’s ship Alan Kurdi is carrying migrants who were rescued when they encountered difficulties off Libya.
A spokesman for the Armed Forces of Malta said authorities were monitoring the ship on Sunday, stressing that the vessel had not been granted permission to enter Maltese waters.
Libya, which has been wracked by chaos since the 2011 uprising that killed dictator Muammar Qaddafi, has long been a major transit route for migrants, especially from sub-Saharan Africa, desperate to reach Europe.
On Tuesday night, 53 migrants were killed in an air strike on a detention center in a Tripoli suburb.

Latest updates

Migrants disembark in Italy after rescue boat defies ban
0
UNESCO declares Bahrain’s Dilmun Burial Mounds a World Heritage Site
0
21 hurt in Florida shopping plaza blast
0
Boko Haram kills at least five soldiers in northeast Nigeria
0
Iraqi forces begin operation against Daesh along Syrian border
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.