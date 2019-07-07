You are here

Amanda Nunes wins big, Jon Jones squeaks decision at UFC 239

Amanda Nunes of Brazil knocks out Holly Holm of the United States during their UFC Womens Bantamweight Title bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 06, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (AFP)
Updated 07 July 2019
AP
  • Nunes stopped Holly Holm late in the first round to defend her bantamweight title
  • Jon Jones was a significant favorite against Thiago Santos, a longtime middleweight who moved up in weight last year
LAS VEGAS: Amanda Nunes won in spectacular fashion. Jon Jones barely hung on.
Both champions still emerged from UFC 239 with their belts around their waists.
Nunes stopped Holly Holm late in the first round to defend her bantamweight title, and Jones squeaked out a split-decision victory over Thiago Santos to defend his light heavyweight title on Saturday night.
A two-division champion on a nine-fight winning streak, Nunes (18-4) remained the pound-for-pound ruler of her sport with her usual devastating flair. After she floored Holm (12-5) with a perfectly timed kick to the head, she mercilessly finished Holm with punches on the ground with 50 seconds left in the first round.
“I told my coaches I wanted to knock her out the same way she knocks people out,” Nunes said of her opponent, an accomplished kickboxer. “I did it tonight. She was the only former champion I didn’t beat yet. Now I beat her, and I’m very happy.”
Jones (25-1) had much more trouble with Santos (21-7), who nearly scrapped his way to victory despite injuring his leg early in the fight. Jones fought cautiously and earned a 48-47 decision on two of the three judges’ scorecards.
“He implemented a game plan I think a lot of people have wanted to for a very long time,” Jones said. “He did a good job. He exploited a hole in my game that won’t be there next time.”
Jorge Masvidal knocked out previously unbeaten Ben Askren with a sensational flying knee just 5 seconds into their bout on a card peppered with jaw-dropping finishes until Jones’ decision.
Jan Blachowicz also knocked out Luke Rockhold with a devastating left hand in the second round of ex-champ Rockhold’s light heavyweight debut.
Nunes took a few minutes to find her groove against Holm, who famously knocked out Ronda Rousey with a head kick nearly four years ago. When Nunes felt comfortable, she unleashed a sophisticated array of strikes and eventually caught Holm with a kick that sent her straight to the canvas.
Nunes completed the knockout with punches, sending Holm to her fifth loss in seven fights. After her fourth successful bantamweight defense, Nunes said she wants to defend the 145-pound belt next.
Jones was a significant favorite against Santos, a longtime middleweight who moved up in weight last year. But Santos’ power and energy caused problems for Jones from the opening minutes, forcing the champion to be cautious and to use his superior length.
“We all knew Thiago’s best chance was to knock me out,” Jones said. “I played it smart and brought home this gold for my family and team. He was technically a lot more sound than I thought. Thiago Santos is a black belt in Muay Thai. I’m proud of myself, because I stood with a guy who’s been kickboxing way longer than me.”
Santos landed several significant strikes in the first round, but Jones briefly floored the challenger with a big kick in the second.
Jones found his rhythm midway through the fight, using his size to keep Santos away. Santos also developed a right leg injury of some sort, although he kept striking even while he struggled for balance.
“I felt like I was winning, so there was no need to take him down,” Jones said. “We were playing a very high level game of chess in there.”

Lakers officially bring Anthony Davis into the fold

  • The signing took place on the first day NBA teams were allowed to officially sign free agents
  • Anthony Davis is a six-time NBA all-star who has averaged more than 23 points per game through seven seasons with New Orleans
LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles Lakers made it official on Saturday, announcing they have signed forward Anthony Davis, who they hope will form a dynamic one-two punch with superstar LeBron James.
“Anthony Davis is arguably the most dominant all-around young player in today’s NBA,” said Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka. “Anthony represents everything we stand for, with his unwavering commitment to excellence as both a person and athlete.
“This is a historic moment for the Lakers franchise, and we couldn’t be more proud to have him.”
The Davis signing took place on the first day NBA teams were allowed to officially sign free agents to contracts that were already negotiated over the past week.
The Lakers reiterated in their statement that they have acquired Davis in a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, the draft rights to De’Andre Hunter, two first-round picks, and cash.
As part of the trade, the Lakers also sent Isaac Bonga, Jemerrio Jones, Moritz Wagner and a second-round draft pick to the Washington Wizards, who in return, sent cash consideration to the Pelicans.
Davis is a six-time NBA all-star who has averaged more than 23 points per game through seven seasons with New Orleans, who drafted him with the first overall pick in 2012.
Davis also played alongside James in the USA’s 2012 Olympics gold-medal-winning roster.
The Lakers announced several other signings on Saturday, including deals with Quinn Cook, DeMarcus Cousins, and Danny Green.
A four-time all-star, Cousins has played in 565 career games for Sacramento, New Orleans, and Golden State, averaging 21.2 points and 10.9 rebounds.
The Lakers did not release any details about the deals but the US media reported that Cousins’ deal is for one year and worth $3.5 million.
The Miami Heat were also believed to be interested in Cousins but Davis, a former teammate of Cousins with the Pelicans, helped convince him to go to Los Angeles.
Green started 80 games for the NBA champion Toronto Raptors last season, averaging 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
Cook was a member of the 2018 Golden State championship team.

