You are here

  • Home
  • Several killed in Taliban car bomb attack on Afghan security compound
﻿

Several killed in Taliban car bomb attack on Afghan security compound

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed claimed responsibility saying several intelligence agents were killed. (File/AFP)
Updated 7 sec ago
AP
0

Several killed in Taliban car bomb attack on Afghan security compound

  • The target of Sunday’s suicide attack was an intelligence unit compound in Ghazni
  • The attack comes as an all-Afghan two-day conference that includes the Taliban begins in Doha
Updated 7 sec ago
AP
0

KABUL: Taliban Islamist fighters killed at least eight Afghan security force members and four civilians, as well as wounding more than 50 civilians, by blowing up a car bomb in central Ghazni province on Sunday, government officials and the Taliban said.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for detonating the bomb near the National Directorate of Security (NDS) compound in Ghazni city during Sunday morning’s rush hour. “Dozens of NDS officers were killed or wounded,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement.

Arif Noori, a provincial government spokesman in Ghazni, confirmed eight members of the NDS and four civilians died in the blast, with more than 50 civilians injured. “Many injured people were being rushed to the hospital,” he said.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber.

The blast in a crowded area of Ghazni city was the latest in a wave of near-daily attacks by the Taliban, who now hold sway over about half of Afghanistan and continue to intensify attacks on Afghan forces despite increased efforts toward a peace agreement to end the 18-year war.

Topics: Afghanistan Kabul Taliban

Related

0
World
Afghan foes meet in bid to secure peace
0
World
Deal on foreign troops withdrawal from Afghanistan ‘likely’

Police arrest Al-Qaeda funder in Pakistan

Updated 11 min 59 sec ago
AP
0

Police arrest Al-Qaeda funder in Pakistan

Updated 11 min 59 sec ago
AP
0

PESHAWAR, Pakistan: Authorities in Pakistan say counterterrorism forces have arrested a man who funding for Al-Qaeda militants under the cover of a non-governmental organization.
Officer Ilyas Khan of the provincial Counter-Terrorism Department said late Saturday Ali Nawaz was using multiple bank accounts linked with the NGO, Human Concern International.
The official said federal investigators have monitored heavy transactions in the organization’s accounts in recent months.
He said the counterterrorism forces in the northwestern city of Peshawar raided the NGO offices on Saturday, arresting its regional director Nawaz and three others.
In recent months, Pakistani authorities have launched a heavy campaign against terrorism financing. The country is currently on the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list, denoting its status as a haven for money laundering. It has until October to avoid black listing.

Topics: Pakistan Al-Qaeda

Related

0
World
Police arrest 5 ‘terrorists’ planning attacks in Pakistan
0
Press Review
The News: UN to declare Masood Azhar a ‘global terrorist’ today

Latest updates

Police arrest Al-Qaeda funder in Pakistan
0
Several killed in Taliban car bomb attack on Afghan security compound
0
Amanda Nunes wins big, Jon Jones squeaks decision at UFC 239
0
Tour de Impossible? Pakistan hosts ‘world’s toughest cycle race’
0
Heatwave adds to the woes of migrants stranded Bosnia
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.