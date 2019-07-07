You are here

Police arrest Al-Qaeda funder in Pakistan

Pakistani counterterrorism forces in the northwestern city of Peshawar raided the NGO offices on Saturday and arrested people linked with NGO Human Concern International. (AFP file photo)
PESHAWAR, Pakistan: Authorities in Pakistan say counterterrorism forces have arrested a man who funding for Al-Qaeda militants under the cover of a non-governmental organization.
Officer Ilyas Khan of the provincial Counter-Terrorism Department said late Saturday Ali Nawaz was using multiple bank accounts linked with the NGO, Human Concern International.
The official said federal investigators have monitored heavy transactions in the organization’s accounts in recent months.
He said the counterterrorism forces in the northwestern city of Peshawar raided the NGO offices on Saturday, arresting its regional director Nawaz and three others.
In recent months, Pakistani authorities have launched a heavy campaign against terrorism financing. The country is currently on the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list, denoting its status as a haven for money laundering. It has until October to avoid black listing.

Topics: Pakistan Al-Qaeda

KABUL: Taliban Islamist fighters killed at least eight Afghan security force members and wounded over 50 civilians by blowing up a car bomb in central Ghazni province on Sunday, government officials and the Taliban said.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for detonated a car bomb near the National Directorate of Security (NDS) compound in Ghazni city during Sunday morning’s rush hour. “Dozens of NDS officers were killed or wounded,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement.
Afghan government officials said eight members of the NDS were killed in the blast, with 50 civilians injured.

Topics: Afghanistan Kabul Taliban

