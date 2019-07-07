You are here

US sent message to Iran after drone downing, warning of limited strike: Iranian official

A day after the drone was downed in the Gulf, Iranian officials said Tehran had received a message from Trump. (File/AFP)
Updated 07 July 2019
Reuters
DUBAI: The US conveyed a message to Iran warning of a limited strike against the country after its unmanned drone was shot down in the Gulf, Iran’s civil defense agency chief Gholamreza Jalali was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency on Sunday.
“After the downing of its intruding drone, the United States told us through diplomatic intermediaries that it wanted to carry out a limited operation,” said Jalali who is also a senior commander of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards.
“But Iran’s response was that we regard every operation as the beginning of the war.”
A day after the drone was downed in the Gulf, Iranian officials told Reuters on June 21 that Tehran had received a message from US President Donald Trump through Oman after the drone was downed warning that a US attack on Iran was imminent. Iranian and US officials denied the report.

