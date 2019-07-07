You are here

Malta to relocate 65 migrants after rescue ships defy Italy ban

Those aboard the migrant rescue charity Mediterranea’s Italian-flagged Alex, which arrived at the port on the island of Lampedusa on Saturday. (ANSA)
AFP
  • The 65 people would be transferred from the Alan Kurdi to a Maltese military asset
  • The ship was temporarily seized by Italian authorities overnight
ROME: Malta’s prime minister said Sunday his country would relocate to other EU countries 65 migrants stranded aboard the Alan Kurdi rescue ship, after two other boats defied efforts to stop them landing in neighboring Italy.
Premier Joseph Muscat tweeted that “following discussions with the EU Commission and the German government,” the 65 people would be transferred from the Alan Kurdi to a Maltese military “asset which will then enter a Maltese port.”
“All rescued persons on board will be immediately relocated to other EU member states,” he added.
The Alan Kurdi, which had been banned from entering Maltese waters after waiting off the island of Lampedusa in recent days, is the third rescue vessel in a week to make headlines.
Far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has attempted to block Italian ports to rescue ships, as tensions rise over the international response to the migration crisis.
Early on Sunday, dozens of shipwrecked migrants disembarked in Italy after their rescue boat docked on Lampedusa.
Some 41 people were finally allowed to step off migrant rescue charity Mediterranea’s Italian-flagged Alex, which arrived at the port on Saturday in an overnight operation that saw the ship temporarily seized by authorities.
The boat’s captain Tommaso Stella is being investigated for allegedly aiding illegal immigration, according to the Italian news agency Agi.
Salvini last month issued a decree that would impose fines of up to 50,000 euros ($57,000) for the captain, owner and operator of a vessel “entering Italian territorial waters without authorization.”
After the Alex reached port, the populist deputy prime minister said that he would raise the maximum fine to one million euros.
“I do not authorize any landing for those who couldn’t care less about Italian laws and help the people smugglers,” Salvini tweeted late Saturday.
Mediterranea said it had sailed to “the only possible safe port for landing,” citing “intolerable hygiene conditions aboard” in a tweet Saturday.
Authorities on Lampedusa in late June seized a rescue ship belonging to German aid group Sea-Watch, which had forced its way into port with dozens of rescued migrants on board, and arrested its captain Carola Rackete.
An Italian judge subsequently ordered her freed, saying she had been acting to save lives, a decision which sparked Salvini’s ire but may have encouraged the Alex crew.
Two other investigations, on charges of helping people smugglers and resisting the authorities are still under way after Rackete forced her way past Italian customs vessels.
“The irresponsibility of European countries obliged me to do what I did,” Rackete said, in a message to the thousands of protesters who demonstrated in Germany on Saturday to support her.
German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer wrote a letter to Salvini asking him to rethink his policy, sources close to the German government said.
“We cannot be responsible for boats with people rescued from shipwrecks on board spending weeks on the Mediterranean because they can’t find a port,” Seehofer wrote.
The Alan Kurdi is carrying migrants who were rescued when they encountered difficulties off Libya.
“None of the said immigrants will remain in Malta as this case was not under the responsibility of the Maltese authorities. 3 persons on board in need of urgent medical attention will be immediately evacuated,” Malta’s premier added on Twitter.
Libya, which has been wracked by chaos since the 2011 uprising that killed dictator Muammar Qaddafi, has long been a major transit route for migrants, especially from sub-Saharan Africa, desperate to reach Europe.
On Tuesday night, 53 migrants were killed in an air strike on a detention center in a Tripoli suburb held by forces loyal to the UN-recognized government.
Pope Francis on Sunday called for “humanitarian corridors” to help rescue migrants in response to that air strike.
“The international community cannot accept such grave incidents,” the pope said during a Sunday address at Saint Peter’s Square.
Also on Sunday, Maltese authorities said they had rescued another group of 50 migrants in Malta’s search and rescue zone on Sunday, after receiving a distress call saying their vessel was sinking.
They are expected to arrive in Malta on Sunday evening.

  • One of the officials said Epstein is accused of paying underage girls for massages and molesting them
NEW YORK: Wealthy financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was arrested Saturday in New York on new sex-trafficking charges involving allegations that date to the early 2000s, according to law enforcement officials.
Epstein, a wealthy hedge fund manager who once counted as friends former President Bill Clinton, Great Britain’s Prince Andrew, and President Donald Trump, was taken into federal custody and is expected to appear Monday in Manhattan federal court, three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.
One of the officials said Epstein is accused of paying underage girls for massages and molesting them at his homes in Florida and New York.
The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the pending case.
A message was sent to Epstein’s defense attorney seeking comment. Epstein is being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.
Epstein’s arrest, first reported by The Daily Beast, comes amid renewed scrutiny of a once-secret plea deal that ended a federal investigation against him.
That deal, which is being challenged in Florida federal court, allowed Epstein, who is now 66, to plead guilty to lesser state charges of soliciting and procuring a person under age 18 for prostitution.
Averting a possible life sentence, Epstein was instead was sentenced to 13 months in jail. The deal also required he reach financial settlements with dozens of his once-teenage victims and register as a sex offender.
Epstein’s deal was overseen by former Miami US Attorney Alexander Acosta, who is now Trump’s labor secretary. Acosta has defended the plea deal as appropriate under the circumstances, though the White House said in February that it was “looking into” his handling of the deal.
US District Judge Kenneth Marra of Florida ruled earlier this year that Epstein’s victims should have been consulted under federal law about the deal, and he is now weighing whether to invalidate the non-prosecution agreement, or NPA, that protected Epstein from federal charges.
It was not immediately clear whether the cases involved the same victims since nearly all have remained anonymous.
Federal prosecutors recently filed court papers in Florida case contending Epstein’s deal must stand.
“The past cannot be undone; the government committed itself to the NPA, and the parties have not disputed that Epstein complied with its provisions,” prosecutors wrote in the filing.
They acknowledged, however, that the failure to consult victims “fell short of the government’s dedication to serve victims to the best of its ability” and that prosecutors “should have communicated with the victims in a straightforward and transparent way.”
The victims in the Florida case have until Monday to respond to the Justice Department’s filing.
According to court records in Florida, authorities say at least 40 underage girls were brought into Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion for what turned into sexual encounters after female fixers looked for suitable girls locally and in Eastern Europe and other parts of the world.
Some girls were also allegedly brought to Epstein’s homes in New York City, New Mexico and a private Caribbean island, according to court documents.
Saturday’s arrest also came just days after a federal appeals court in New York ordered the unsealing of nearly 2,000 pages of records in a since-settled defamation case involving Epstein.
US Sen. Ben Sasse released a statement Saturday calling for Epstein to be held without bail pending trial.
“This monster received a pathetically soft sentence last time and his victims deserve nothing less than justice,” Sasse, R-Nebraska, said in the statement. “Justice doesn’t depend on the size of your bank account.”

