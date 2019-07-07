You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt FA chief quits after shock Cup of Nations exit
﻿

Egypt FA chief quits after shock Cup of Nations exit

Egyptian Football Association president Hani Abou Rida said his resignation was a ‘moral obligation’ after the national team’s elimination from the African Cup of Nations. (AFP)
Updated 07 July 2019
AFP
0

Egypt FA chief quits after shock Cup of Nations exit

  • Hani Abou Rida had led the Egyptian FA since 2016
  • Egypt had been tipped as leading title contenders on home soil but came unstuck against the South African team
Updated 07 July 2019
AFP
0

CAIRO: The president of the Egyptian Football Association Hani Abou Rida resigned late Saturday and “sacked” his technical team after the hosts’ shock elimination from the African Cup of Nations.
The decision had been “a moral obligation” said the Egyptian FA in a statement after “disappointing Egypt’s supporters” in a 1-0 defeat to South Africa, adding that all board members had been invited to resign.
Saturday’s match saw rank outsiders South Africa stun the record seven-time African champions whose line-up included Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and who were among the favorites to win the tournament.
Rida had led the Egyptian FA since 2016, in a three-year reign marked by controversy, including a 2018 World Cup fiasco that saw the Pharaohs fail to get out of the group stages after losing all of their matches.
The location of the team’s training base in Grozny, the capital of Muslim-majority Chechnya, spurred widespread criticism — especially from human rights groups — over concerns of abuses by Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov, supported by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.
The federation has also feuded with Salah, the reigning African Footballer of the Year and won the Champions League last month with his club Liverpool, who has accused the body of misusing his image inside the country.
Recently the reinstatement of a player who had been banned following sexual harassment charges had provoked further widespread criticism of the Egyptian FA on social media.
Egypt’s coach Javier Aguirre came in for criticism for his management of the side during the African Cup of Nations, with Egypt legend Wael Gomaa accusing the Mexican of having “no tactics or strategy.”
Following Saturday’s defeat, Aguirre said he alone took the blame for the host nation’s disastrous campaign and indicated he would hold talks with the Egyptian football association over his future.
Egypt had been tipped as leading title contenders on home soil but came unstuck against a South African team that only scraped through into the knockout phase via the last of four spots reserved for the best third-place sides.
Thembinkosi Lorch scored the only goal of the last-16 match in the 85th minute to give South Africa a stunning victory.
“No decision until this moment. I spoke to the players in the dressing room, and tomorrow (Sunday) will speak with EFA officials,” Aguirre said after the final whistle.
“I think the game was open and there were chances for both teams. The only difference was the goal for South Africa,” he added.

Topics: football Egypt

Related

0
Sport
Egypt footballer Amr Warda banned over sexual harassment claims
Update 0
Sport
Egypt to host 2019 Africa Cup of Nations

USA beat Netherlands in women’s World Cup final to retain title

Updated 07 July 2019
AFP
0

USA beat Netherlands in women’s World Cup final to retain title

  • Megan Rapinoe penalty and a Rose Lavelle strike gave the United States a 2-0 win
Updated 07 July 2019
AFP
0

LYON: The United States retained the women’s World Cup on Sunday as a Megan Rapinoe penalty and a superb Rose Lavelle strike gave the holders a 2-0 victory over a battling Netherlands side in Lyon.
Having been kept at bay by the brilliant Dutch goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal throughout the first half, the USA finally went ahead just after the hour as Rapinoe stroked home from 12 yards to end the tournament as joint top scorer on six goals.
There was an air of inevitability about the pink-haired 34-year-old, the star of this World Cup on and off the field, putting the USA ahead.
It also seemed inevitable that the breakthrough goal here should come from a VAR-awarded penalty, with French referee Stephanie Frappart initially giving a corner before pointing to the spot following a review.
The whippet-like Lavelle, another stand-out performer over the last month, got the second goal in the 69th minute, killing off Dutch hopes of a comeback.
The victory underlines the USA’s status as the dominant force in international women’s football as they claim the World Cup for the fourth time in eight editions.
They were already the first team to appear in three consecutive finals, and coach Jill Ellis becomes the first coach to win back-to-back World Cups in the men’s or women’s game since Italy’s Vittorio Pozzo in the 1930s.
The USA had been the only non-European team to make it to the quarter-finals here, but they had already ended the hopes of the hosts and England before denying the Dutch a dream double success, two years after they won Euro 2017 on home soil.
Whether the Americans can continue this domination on to the next World Cup remains to be seen, not least because Rapinoe is already in the twilight years of her career.
She was brought back into the starting line-up here by Ellis having sat out the victory over England in the last four due to a hamstring problem.
Christen Press made way but came on for the closing stages, as Rapinoe went off to a loud ovation from the massed ranks of USA fans.
At a tournament which has showcased the improving standards of goalkeeping in the women’s game, the excellent Van Veenendaal prevented the USA from winning by a greater margin.
The 29-year-old, who has spent the last four years at Arsenal, had already excelled in her team’s win over Sweden in the semifinals.
Here, she allowed her team to withstand an onslaught from the holders toward half-time, saving well from Julie Ertz and bettering that by producing two superb stops in quick succession in the 38th minute.
Both American chances came from crosses from the left by Rapinoe. First Van Veenendaal stopped a Samantha Mewis header, and then she turned the ball onto the post when Alex Morgan diverted Rapinoe’s low center toward goal.
Morgan was thwarted again moments later as she tried her luck from 20 yards, and the European champions held out until the interval.
The USA had scored no later than the 12th minute in all of their prior matches at this World Cup, but the Dutch, crucially, offered little going forward at the other end.
Still, it was 61 minutes before the holders went ahead.
The referee gave a corner when Stefanie van der Gragt challenged Morgan in the area, but changed her mind upon seeing the images. Rapinoe stroked in the first penalty scored in a women’s World Cup final to claim a share of the golden boot with Morgan and England’s Ellen White.
The Netherlands tried to regain their composure, but there was nothing they could do to stop Lavelle’s piercing run toward the box midway through the second half.
She dropped her shoulder to set up the shooting opportunity, and fired in low from 18 yards. Van Veenendaal then saved from Morgan and Dunn to keep the score down, but the title was the USA’s again.

Topics: Megan Rapinoe Rose Lavelle USA FIFA FIFA Women's World Cup 2019

Related

0
Sport
Rapinoe knocks out hosts and fires USA into World Cup semifinals
0
Sport
FIFA looks to expand Women’s World Cup from 24 to 32 teams after ‘best ever’ tournament in France

Latest updates

Airport in Tripoli closes air space after missile attack
0
Algeria to probe video of police beating protesters
0
Deutsche Bank to slash 18,000 jobs in sweeping restructuring
0
Government-backed report turns journalists in Turkey into public targets
0
African leaders launch a continental free trade zone
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.