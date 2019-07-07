You are here

Egyptians light up stadium in tribute to fallen fans

Egypt supporters cheer ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) Group A football match between Uganda and Egypt at the Cairo International Stadium in the Egyptian capital on June 30, 2019. (AFP)
CAIRO: Even as Egypt struggled against South Africa in the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, the home fans took time to honor a recent tradition.
In the 20th and 72nd minutes of a match that the Egyptians were to lose 1-0, hundreds of supporters switched on their mobile phone flashlights — a simple tribute to victims killed in deadly stadium clashes after the 2011 revolution.
“This is our tradition that we pull out our mobiles,” said 19-year-old Mostafa Atef.
“The blood of martyrs has nothing to do whether we support (rival clubs) Al Ahly or Zamalek.”
The timing of the flashlight tributes reflect the numbers of fans killed in two separate incidents.
There is still uncertainty at the number of fans who died in February 2012 when security forces stormed the field at the Port Said stadium of Al Masry during a match with Cairo-based Al Ahly.
Some reports claim 74 fans died that day, others say 72. Whichever, it was one of the world’s deadliest football clashes.
Three years later, almost to the day in 2015, 20 Zamalek fans — some reports say 22 — died after a mass stampede at the June 30 Stadium’s gates, prompted by police use of teargas and live bullets.
That led to the reinstatement of a total ban on attending domestic games which is still in effect.
For sales representative Islam Abdel Sadek, 30, the tragedies are a reminder that security in football stadiums will still be necessary after the tournament.
“Egypt is strong and safe now,” said Sadek. “But it’s a poignant memory and we are praying for the martyrs. So of course we will always turn our lights on.”
In a tournament designed to promote the country’s international image, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi told the national squad that preparations for international audiences were more important than their results on the pitch.
Under El-Sisi, who led the army’s overthrow of President Muhammad Mursi in 2013, a focus on political stability and crushing dissent has meant that even football has been heavily scrutinized by the security forces.
The Cup of Nations has been a testing ground for fan attendance when the domestic league resumes.
“Fans going back to the stadiums has been a great thing for Egyptian football,” said Ahmad Yousef, editor of website KingFut.
Authorities, though, have been selective in their choice of who attends matches with a new online system requiring a background check using an Egyptian national ID.
“When the league does restart after the tournament and whether Ultras fans will make their way back to the stadiums, that’s when trouble could start again,” he added.
In recent years, devoted fan groups known as the ‘Ultras’ have been politically active in mobilizing young, mostly male football enthusiasts.
The Ultras Red Devils of Al Ahly and White Knights of Zamalek have been caught up with, though, in a government crackdown.
Many online users, bitterly disappointed by the Pharoahs’ defeat by South Africa, pointed to the dozens of Ultras in jail as a sign of Egypt’s fear of football fans.
Less then 24 hours after the South Africa defeat, the whole of Egyptian football appears to be in disarray with federation president Hani Abou Rida sacking coach Javier Aguirre and then announcing his own resignation, paving the way for a vast shake-up within the organization.
Whether that will change the fans’ relationship with the security forces remains to be seen.
In the meantime, supporters like Atef will continue to flash their lights.
“We are honoring these martyrs so their memory lives on,” he said.

Topics: Egypt fans

USA beat Netherlands in women’s World Cup final to retain title

LYON: The United States retained the women’s World Cup on Sunday as a Megan Rapinoe penalty and a superb Rose Lavelle strike gave the holders a 2-0 victory over a battling Netherlands side in Lyon.
Having been kept at bay by the brilliant Dutch goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal throughout the first half, the USA finally went ahead just after the hour as Rapinoe stroked home from 12 yards to end the tournament as joint top scorer on six goals.
There was an air of inevitability about the pink-haired 34-year-old, the star of this World Cup on and off the field, putting the USA ahead.
It also seemed inevitable that the breakthrough goal here should come from a VAR-awarded penalty, with French referee Stephanie Frappart initially giving a corner before pointing to the spot following a review.
The whippet-like Lavelle, another stand-out performer over the last month, got the second goal in the 69th minute, killing off Dutch hopes of a comeback.
The victory underlines the USA’s status as the dominant force in international women’s football as they claim the World Cup for the fourth time in eight editions.
They were already the first team to appear in three consecutive finals, and coach Jill Ellis becomes the first coach to win back-to-back World Cups in the men’s or women’s game since Italy’s Vittorio Pozzo in the 1930s.
The USA had been the only non-European team to make it to the quarter-finals here, but they had already ended the hopes of the hosts and England before denying the Dutch a dream double success, two years after they won Euro 2017 on home soil.
Whether the Americans can continue this domination on to the next World Cup remains to be seen, not least because Rapinoe is already in the twilight years of her career.
She was brought back into the starting line-up here by Ellis having sat out the victory over England in the last four due to a hamstring problem.
Christen Press made way but came on for the closing stages, as Rapinoe went off to a loud ovation from the massed ranks of USA fans.
At a tournament which has showcased the improving standards of goalkeeping in the women’s game, the excellent Van Veenendaal prevented the USA from winning by a greater margin.
The 29-year-old, who has spent the last four years at Arsenal, had already excelled in her team’s win over Sweden in the semifinals.
Here, she allowed her team to withstand an onslaught from the holders toward half-time, saving well from Julie Ertz and bettering that by producing two superb stops in quick succession in the 38th minute.
Both American chances came from crosses from the left by Rapinoe. First Van Veenendaal stopped a Samantha Mewis header, and then she turned the ball onto the post when Alex Morgan diverted Rapinoe’s low center toward goal.
Morgan was thwarted again moments later as she tried her luck from 20 yards, and the European champions held out until the interval.
The USA had scored no later than the 12th minute in all of their prior matches at this World Cup, but the Dutch, crucially, offered little going forward at the other end.
Still, it was 61 minutes before the holders went ahead.
The referee gave a corner when Stefanie van der Gragt challenged Morgan in the area, but changed her mind upon seeing the images. Rapinoe stroked in the first penalty scored in a women’s World Cup final to claim a share of the golden boot with Morgan and England’s Ellen White.
The Netherlands tried to regain their composure, but there was nothing they could do to stop Lavelle’s piercing run toward the box midway through the second half.
She dropped her shoulder to set up the shooting opportunity, and fired in low from 18 yards. Van Veenendaal then saved from Morgan and Dunn to keep the score down, but the title was the USA’s again.

Topics: Megan Rapinoe Rose Lavelle USA FIFA FIFA Women's World Cup 2019

