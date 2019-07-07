You are here

  • Home
  • Gabon's timber industry reeling after corruption scandal
﻿

Gabon's timber industry reeling after corruption scandal

Trucks carrying Okoume wood leave the forest concession at the Ovindo national park near Makokou. (AFP)
Updated 07 July 2019
AFP
0

Gabon's timber industry reeling after corruption scandal

  • The scandal has "heavily affected people working in Gabon's timber industry
Updated 07 July 2019
AFP
0

LIBREVILLE: Tropical timber is piling up at Gabon's main port as the country's logging industry reels from a corruption scandal that brought down the vice president and ushered in a veteran environmentalist to oversee its forestry.
Wood is big money in the central African nation, which is almost 80 percent covered by forests. The timber industry accounts for 17,000 jobs and 60 percent of non-oil related GDP.
But at the port of Owendo on the Libreville peninsula, exports have stagnated for months and warehouses are overflowing.
The trouble began in late February, when customs officials discovered huge quantities of kevazingo, a precious and banned hardwood, in two Chinese-owned depots at Owendo.
Nearly 5,000 cubic metres (176,000 cubic feet) were seized, worth around $8 million, some of it disguised in containers bearing the stamp of the forestry ministry.
Several suspects were arrested, but the plot thickened in April, when 353 of the confiscated containers mysteriously disappeared from the port.
The ensuing scandal, dubbed kevazingogate, led to the government sacking the vice president, the forestry minister and several senior civil servants.
The minister was replaced last month by British-born Lee White — an environmental campaigner who has lived for years in Gabon, battling to conserve its forests and wildlife.
The scandal has "heavily affected people working in Gabon's timber industry, without differentiating between those who cheat and those who play by the rules," said Philippe Fievez, head of French timber company Rougier in Gabon, which has been present in the country since colonial times.
He said the company had been able to export wood for just three of the first six months of the year and at the height of the crisis had had to temporarily lay off 400 of its 1,400 employees.
"It's going to take us between six and nine months to return to normal."
After the stash of kevazingo, also called bubinga, was found in late February, the team responsible for checking cargo loaded onto ships at ports was suspended, accused of complicity in a smuggling plot.
The following month, timber exports ground to a halt.
"A month later, the team was replaced, allowing exports to resume," said Fievez.
But then the containers vanished in April, and several top executives were suspended and the fallout reached the highest reaches of power.
Francoise Van de Ven, secretary-general of the forestry industry association UFIGA, said, "our companies have been unable to export since early May — we are talking about a considerable loss of profits".
White, the new forestry minister, "immediately took on the case" after his appointment in mid-June and exports "have just resumed," she said.
But the scandal has inflicted "significant" reputational damage, she admitted.
Exports were also hit by a damning report issued by British NGO the Environmental Investigation Agency (EIA) in March that pointed the finger at a Chinese group, Dejia, which has widespread logging interests in the Congo Basin.
The report laid out the apparent ease with which officials took bribes to cover up the fraudulent activities of some loggers, and within weeks of its release the government suspended Dejia's licence at two logging sites.
Benjamin Feng of the Chinese company KHLL Forestry said that now "buyers have the impression there is a risk of purchasing illegal timber when buying wood from Gabon".
"We have about 1,500 cubic metres (53,000 cu. feet) of azobe wood ready to go to Europe, but my Dutch buyer is hesitating, asking me: 'What proves that your wood is legal?'."
"I can prove it, I have all the papers, but the image has been tarnished," he said.
Rougier's Fievez tried to look on the bright side.
"At least the scandal had the merit of pointing out the bad practices of some loggers — now everyone plays by the same rules."

Topics: Gabon forest Owendo Environmental Investigation Agency Timber industry

Related

0
World
Gabon coup bid highlights country in grip of uncertainty
Update 0
World
Gabon coup leader arrested, Bongo remains in power

Russia digs for diamonds to ensure supremacy in global market

Trucks carry the ore out of Botuobinsky diamond mining pit of Nakyn diamond ore field from the town of Mirny. (AFP)
Updated 08 July 2019
AFP
0

Russia digs for diamonds to ensure supremacy in global market

  • Mirny was founded in the mid-1950s after the discovery of the first diamonds
Updated 08 July 2019
AFP
0

MIRNY: Diamonds are forever, and so is the permanently frozen ground of Yakutia in northeastern Siberia, home to huge diamond deposits that ensure Russia’s supremacy in world production of the luxury stone. In the city of Mirny, the sun shines almost continuously during the region’s white night season in early July, with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius. But the summer does not last long. Yakutia is known for having the coldest winters on the planet, which drag on for nine dark months.
This region — rich in oil, gas and precious metals — is also home to 11 out of 12 mines belonging to Russia’s Alrosa group, the world’s largest producer of rough carats.
The majority state- and local government-owned company employs most of Mirny’s 35,000 inhabitants and contributes around 40 percent of the wider region’s budget in taxes.
Alrosa, which has been criticized by some locals for alleged environmental damage including polluting water supplies, has a reputation for secrecy but is now making efforts to demonstrate some of its work.

Inside the mines
In Mirny, a gaping hole of massive depths — the abandoned mine “Mir” — stretches out into the city. It is more than a kilometer in diameter and 525 meters deep, or nearly two Eiffel towers placed end to end.
Oleg Popov, the director of Mirny’s diamond sorting center, shows off a billiard table covered in shiny stones.
“There are 14,000 carats worth around $9 million on this table,” he said.
“Each stone must be sorted by size,” said Irina Senyukova, leaning on stones in the nearby sorting room.
To reach the next diamond deposits themselves, visitors board a 20-seater Antonov plane and head north, across the taiga, to Nakyn, where Alrosa operates two open-pit mines and is planning for a third out in the wilderness.
The most productive mine, Botuobinskaya, is currently only 130 meters deep, but the company plans to dig down 580 meters.
The operating mines will be exploitable until 2041, the company hopes.

FASTFACT

● This region — rich in oil, gas and precious metals — is home to 11 out of 12 mines belonging to Russia’s Alrosa group.

● The majority state- and local government-owned company employs most of Mirny’s 35,000 inhabitants.

● It contributes around 40 percent of the wider region’s budget in taxes.

● The operating mines will be exploitable until 2041.

Inside the mines, the temperature drops to -55 degrees Celsius in winter, which requires an increased use of explosives to extract diamonds.
“The climate has an impact on our machines, but they are adapted to the extreme conditions,” said Mikhail Dyachenko, deputy chief of the mine, standing on the edge of the precipice and wearing a safety helmet.
“Man will adapt to anything, most of the miners are natives of the region. They know this climate well,” he added.
Trucks go down the mine slowly, spiraling down thin dirt roads dug into the rock. The descent can last up to an hour.
In each ton of ground, there are around 6.2 carats of diamonds. After sorting, the rough diamonds are transported on secret flights to be sold around the world.
Some are flown to polishing centers in Moscow and Smolensk, a city in Western Russia.

Security
The process takes place under heavy security, which was tightened further since a small gang of employees stole $3 million worth of diamonds last month. The diamonds were later recovered.
Mirny was founded in the mid-1950s after the discovery of the first diamonds. Its first mine functioned until 2001, and it was closed down in 2017 after a flood killed eight people.
Last year, several dams built by the company broke and villages around Yakutia’s Vilyuy River said they could no longer use it as a water source.
Russia’s environment watchdog estimated the damage to the Vilyuy basin at 22.1 billion rubles (over $330 million) but said Alrosa would not be held accountable as the accident was caused by a natural disaster.
Separately, the company said in April it would provide 833 million rubles over five years for a program to improve the quality of drinking water in the river area.
Miners are exclusively men, predominantly from the region but also from the rest of Russia. Planes or helicopters carry the miners to the sites, where they work 11 hours a day for two weeks, then have a two-week break.
“Local, indigenous communities lived here, and still live nearby — they are reindeer herders, but some of them go to the city to look for work,” said Dmitry Averyanov, who drives trucks that survey the mines.
As for the future, Alrosa is looking for ways to reopen Mirny’s mine. Works are not due to start before 2024 and their cost is estimated at 73 million rubles.

Topics: Russia diamonds

Related

0
Business & Economy
Deutsche Bank to slash 18,000 jobs in sweeping restructuring
0
Business & Economy
African leaders launch a continental free trade zone

Latest updates

Buddhist extremists hold first meeting after Easter attacks in Sri Lanka
0
Startups win Saudi heat of $5m global contest for entrepreneurs
0
Sudan deal first step to transition but challenges lie ahead
0
Algerian senator arrested in anti-graft sweep
0
UK-Saudi council discusses enhanced investment, trade
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.