You are here

  • Home
  • Deutsche Bank to slash 18,000 jobs in sweeping restructuring
﻿

Deutsche Bank to slash 18,000 jobs in sweeping restructuring

The Deutsche Bank headquarters are seen in Frankfurt, Germany October 29, 2015. (Reuters)
Updated 07 July 2019
AP
0

Deutsche Bank to slash 18,000 jobs in sweeping restructuring

  • The bank said it would cut roughly a quarter of its total annual costs
  • Deutsche Bank has struggled with regulatory penalties and fines, weak profits, high costs and a falling share price
Updated 07 July 2019
AP
0

FRANKFURT: Germany’s struggling Deutsche Bank said Sunday it would cut 18,000 jobs by 2022, downsizing its volatile investment banking division in a restructuring aimed at restoring consistent profitability and better returns to shareholders.
The Frankfurt-headquartered bank said it would cut roughly a quarter of its total annual costs, from 22.8 billion euros last year to 17 billion euros, through steps such as dropping the investment bank’s stock-trading business.
It also plans to slim the division focused on fixed-income investments.
The aim is to focus on areas where the bank is among market leaders, and on businesses with steadier earnings such as serving corporate customers.
For years, Deutsche Bank has struggled with regulatory penalties and fines, weak profits, high costs and a falling share price. The bank went three straight years without turning an annual profit before recording positive earnings of 341 million euros for 2018. CEO Christian Sewing took over last year and promised faster restructuring after predecessor John Cryan was perceived to have moved too slowly.
Deutsche Bank shares rose 2.5 percent on Friday to 7.18 euros as markets anticipated a restructuring announcement. That is far below levels from mid-2015, when the shares traded over 30 euros per share. Shareholders received a dividend of only 11 cents per share for 2017 and 2018.
The bank said one-time charges from the changes would mean a net loss of 2.8 billion euros in the second quarter. Excluding the charges, net profit would have been about 120 million euros.
The restructuring follows the failure in April of merger talks with German rival Commerzbank. Deutsche Bank said the combination would not make business sense, but that left open the question of what strategy the bank could pursue to make its business leaner and more profitable.
As part of the restructuring the bank said it would create a separate unit to dispose of billions in investments that are less profitable or no longer fit its strategy. The bank said it did not expect to have to raise additional capital from shareholders.
When complete, the job cuts are to reduce the workforce to 74,000. The bank would not say where the cuts would fall; many of its investment banking activities are carried out in New York and London.
The bank paid billions in fines and settlements related to behavior before and after the global financial crisis, including a $7.2 billion settlement in 2017 with the Justice Department over selling bonds based on mortgages to people with shaky credit. But that hasn’t ended the negative headlines. Two congressional committees have subpoenaed Deutsche Bank documents as part their investigations into President Donald Trump and his company. Deutsche Bank was one of the few banks willing to lend to Trump after a series of corporate bankruptcies and defaults starting in the early 1990s.
Trump had sued Deutsche Bank to stop the subpoenas, but a judge in May ruled against the president.

Topics: Deutsche Bank jobs

Related

0
Middle-East
Erdogan says Turkish central bank chief ousted for refusing rate cuts

Russia digs for diamonds to ensure supremacy in global market

Trucks carry the ore out of Botuobinsky diamond mining pit of Nakyn diamond ore field from the town of Mirny. (AFP)
Updated 08 July 2019
AFP
0

Russia digs for diamonds to ensure supremacy in global market

  • Mirny was founded in the mid-1950s after the discovery of the first diamonds
Updated 08 July 2019
AFP
0

MIRNY: Diamonds are forever, and so is the permanently frozen ground of Yakutia in northeastern Siberia, home to huge diamond deposits that ensure Russia’s supremacy in world production of the luxury stone. In the city of Mirny, the sun shines almost continuously during the region’s white night season in early July, with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius. But the summer does not last long. Yakutia is known for having the coldest winters on the planet, which drag on for nine dark months.
This region — rich in oil, gas and precious metals — is also home to 11 out of 12 mines belonging to Russia’s Alrosa group, the world’s largest producer of rough carats.
The majority state- and local government-owned company employs most of Mirny’s 35,000 inhabitants and contributes around 40 percent of the wider region’s budget in taxes.
Alrosa, which has been criticized by some locals for alleged environmental damage including polluting water supplies, has a reputation for secrecy but is now making efforts to demonstrate some of its work.

Inside the mines
In Mirny, a gaping hole of massive depths — the abandoned mine “Mir” — stretches out into the city. It is more than a kilometer in diameter and 525 meters deep, or nearly two Eiffel towers placed end to end.
Oleg Popov, the director of Mirny’s diamond sorting center, shows off a billiard table covered in shiny stones.
“There are 14,000 carats worth around $9 million on this table,” he said.
“Each stone must be sorted by size,” said Irina Senyukova, leaning on stones in the nearby sorting room.
To reach the next diamond deposits themselves, visitors board a 20-seater Antonov plane and head north, across the taiga, to Nakyn, where Alrosa operates two open-pit mines and is planning for a third out in the wilderness.
The most productive mine, Botuobinskaya, is currently only 130 meters deep, but the company plans to dig down 580 meters.
The operating mines will be exploitable until 2041, the company hopes.

FASTFACT

● This region — rich in oil, gas and precious metals — is home to 11 out of 12 mines belonging to Russia’s Alrosa group.

● The majority state- and local government-owned company employs most of Mirny’s 35,000 inhabitants.

● It contributes around 40 percent of the wider region’s budget in taxes.

● The operating mines will be exploitable until 2041.

Inside the mines, the temperature drops to -55 degrees Celsius in winter, which requires an increased use of explosives to extract diamonds.
“The climate has an impact on our machines, but they are adapted to the extreme conditions,” said Mikhail Dyachenko, deputy chief of the mine, standing on the edge of the precipice and wearing a safety helmet.
“Man will adapt to anything, most of the miners are natives of the region. They know this climate well,” he added.
Trucks go down the mine slowly, spiraling down thin dirt roads dug into the rock. The descent can last up to an hour.
In each ton of ground, there are around 6.2 carats of diamonds. After sorting, the rough diamonds are transported on secret flights to be sold around the world.
Some are flown to polishing centers in Moscow and Smolensk, a city in Western Russia.

Security
The process takes place under heavy security, which was tightened further since a small gang of employees stole $3 million worth of diamonds last month. The diamonds were later recovered.
Mirny was founded in the mid-1950s after the discovery of the first diamonds. Its first mine functioned until 2001, and it was closed down in 2017 after a flood killed eight people.
Last year, several dams built by the company broke and villages around Yakutia’s Vilyuy River said they could no longer use it as a water source.
Russia’s environment watchdog estimated the damage to the Vilyuy basin at 22.1 billion rubles (over $330 million) but said Alrosa would not be held accountable as the accident was caused by a natural disaster.
Separately, the company said in April it would provide 833 million rubles over five years for a program to improve the quality of drinking water in the river area.
Miners are exclusively men, predominantly from the region but also from the rest of Russia. Planes or helicopters carry the miners to the sites, where they work 11 hours a day for two weeks, then have a two-week break.
“Local, indigenous communities lived here, and still live nearby — they are reindeer herders, but some of them go to the city to look for work,” said Dmitry Averyanov, who drives trucks that survey the mines.
As for the future, Alrosa is looking for ways to reopen Mirny’s mine. Works are not due to start before 2024 and their cost is estimated at 73 million rubles.

Topics: Russia diamonds

Related

0
Business & Economy
Deutsche Bank to slash 18,000 jobs in sweeping restructuring
0
Business & Economy
African leaders launch a continental free trade zone

Latest updates

Saudi Human Resources Development Fund launches e-summer camp to train young jobseekers
0
What We Are Reading Today: Never a Lovely So Real
0
Makkah Route initiative success opens way for Hajj pilgrims
0
Buddhist extremists hold first meeting after Easter attacks in Sri Lanka
0
Startups win Saudi heat of $5m global contest for entrepreneurs
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.