Senegal president honors MWL chief for efforts to spread moderation

Senegalese President Macky Sall honored the secretary-general of the Muslim World League Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa. (SPA)
Senegalese President Macky Sall honored the secretary-general of the Muslim World League Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa. (SPA)
Updated 07 July 2019
SPA
DAKAR: Senegalese President Macky Sall honored the secretary-general of the Muslim World League (MWL), Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, in the capital Dakar on Sunday for his international efforts to spread moderation and boost religious and intercultural cooperation, in addition to other initiatives and programs around the world.

He expressed his appreciation for Al-Issa’s visit, which included the holding of the MWL’s international conference in the city, and that his government valued the MWL’s efforts and programs in Africa.

Al-Issa thanked the president for the warm welcome and for honoring him, expressing his happiness visiting Senegal and holding talks with its political and religious leaders.

“What the MWL is doing around the world, particularly in Africa, is an Islamic and humanitarian duty dictated by the values of our noble faith,” Al-Issa said.

 

Buddhist extremists hold first meeting after Easter attacks in Sri Lanka

Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero (R), head of the hardline Bodu Bala Sena (BBS) or "Buddhist Power Force", speaks at the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic before the Buddhist monks convention in Kandy, Sri Lanka July 7. 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 08 July 2019
Reuters
0

Buddhist extremists hold first meeting after Easter attacks in Sri Lanka

  Many shopkeepers and restaurant owners in Kandy said they planned to close their establishments on Sunday for fear of violence
Updated 08 July 2019
Reuters
0

KANDY: Police lined the streets of the Sri Lankan highland town of Kandy on Sunday and the army was on standby as hard-line Buddhist monks gathered for their first big assembly since Easter attacks by Islamist extremists on churches and luxury hotels.
Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara, the influential head of the Buddhist nationalist group Bodu Bala Sena (BBS), had called for as many as 10,000 clergymen from across the country to attend the meet.
The group said the gathering discussed who to back in the presidential elections later this year in the Indian Ocean island nation where Buddhists make up about 70 percent of the population. The rest include ethnic Tamils, who are mostly Hindus, and Muslims.
Dressed in orange, Gnanasara visited one of Buddhism’s most sacred temples in Kandy on Sunday where a relic believed to be the Buddha’s tooth is kept. Later, the hard-liner, who has faced allegations of inciting violence against Muslims, addressed the gathering.
After visiting the temple, he told reporters they would take a “historical decision” to give leadership for the development and security of the Sinhalese.
“Today, the Sinhala ethnicity, which has developed this country historically, has become very weak ... There is no leader who holds responsibility for Sinhalese,” he said adding some people were trying to sabotage the convention by spreading fears of possible riots.

FASTFACT

• There has been increasing anti-Muslim violence in the country in recent weeks, blamed in part on Buddhist groups, in apparent reprisal for the April bombings claimed by Daesh that killed more than 250 people.

• Muslims have become fearful of a backlash, especially from hard-line groups such as the BBS that are leading the campaign against extremism.

“The army is assisting the police on security under the emergency law,” military spokesman Sumith Atapattu said, adding soldiers were on alert should trouble erupt.
There has been increasing anti-Muslim violence in the country in recent weeks, blamed in part on Buddhist groups, in apparent reprisal for the April bombings claimed by Daesh that killed more than 250 people.
Muslims have become fearful of a backlash, especially from hard-line groups such as the BBS that are leading the campaign against extremism.
Many shopkeepers and restaurant owners in Kandy said they planned to close their establishments on Sunday for fear of violence.

