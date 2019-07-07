You are here

  • Home
  • Diversity Council MENA to boost inclusion in region
﻿

Diversity Council MENA to boost inclusion in region

The official launch ceremony took place on July 3 at the Emerald Palace Kempinski, Palm Jumeirah.
Updated 07 July 2019
Arab News
0

Diversity Council MENA to boost inclusion in region

Updated 07 July 2019
Arab News
0

The Diversity Council, an inclusion and diversity accelerator bringing together companies in a cross-industry alliance, officially announced its presence in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region during a ceremony on July 3 at the Emerald Palace Kempinski, Palm Jumeirah.

A number of regional companies, including DP World, GFH Financial Group, Accenture, Headspring Executive Development, and the Saudi Industrial Development Fund aligned as founding partners to launch the diversity accelerator in the region. 

The Danish ambassadors of both Saudi Arabia and the UAE were present at the launch, along with other regional officials and guests. Senior representatives of the Above & Beyond Group flew in from Denmark for the first HR meeting followed by a press reception at The Diversity Council MENA launch. The event also included three panel discussions on diversity and inclusion. 

Tine Arentsen Willumsen, founder of The Diversity Council, said: “We were delighted to have so many committed companies gathered here today for the launch of The Diversity Council MENA. With companies across the world recognizing the business imperative of addressing the UN Sustainable Development Goal 5, gender equality, I believe we really are at the start of a seismic shift as large companies are aligning with the business imperative of gender diversity at all levels. This first meeting in Dubai has begun the process of sharing cross-industry know-how on achieving inclusion and gender diversity, with companies committed to leading this important agenda.” 

Xavier Anglada, MD, Accenture Digital lead, MENAT, said: “There are trillions to be harnessed by making innovation the core of your businesses. We’ve seen that companies with a more diversified workforce have much more ability to grow than those that are single-biased. We see a lot of female youngsters who have potential. We need to walk with them, at a fast pace, to the next stage because they need to observe and they need to follow the leadership of someone that is up there.”

Alexandre Hawari, CEO of Mediaquest, said: “The time has come to move from ideating about tackling ‘diversity in the workplace’ to implementing these essential changes within organizations, especially at a time when government initiatives such as Saudi Vision 2030 and UAE Vision 2021 are reshaping work culture and the economic landscape in the region. Mediaquest is proud to partner with the inclusion and diversity accelerator, The Diversity Council, as it expands into the MENA region.”

Judges named for ‘Innovators Under 35 MENA’

Updated 07 July 2019
Arab News
0

Judges named for ‘Innovators Under 35 MENA’

Updated 07 July 2019
Arab News
0

Dubai Future Foundation and EmTech MENA have announced the committee of judges for “Innovators Under 35” in its second year. The winners will present at EmTech MENA 2019 conference in Dubai, which will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai and chairman of the executive council, in cooperation with Dubai Future Foundation.

Abdul Aziz Al-Jaziri, deputy CEO and COO of Dubai Future Foundation, said: “Organizing this global event in Dubai attracts talents from key future sectors, supports innovation and emerging technologies and allows Arab talents the opportunity to showcase their innovative ideas to international companies and government entities.

“This initiative is a global platform that aims at shedding light on successes achieved by young Arab innovators in developing emerging technologies, their ability to cope with rapid changes, and contribute positively to the global civilization.” 

The committee includes: Huda Al-Hashimi, assistant to the director-general for strategy and innovation at the prime minister’s office, UAE; Majed Al-Suwaidi, managing director of Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City and Dubai Production City; Mansoor Al-Awar, chancellor of Hamdan Bin Mohamed Smart University; Razan Al-Mubarak, managing director of Environment Agency, Abu Dhabi; Abdul Aziz Al-Jaziri, deputy CEO and COO of Dubai Future Foundation; Bashar Kilani, regional executive, Gulf countries & Levant, IBM Middle East; Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, dean of the faculty of medicine, Mohammed Bin Rashid University for Medicine and Health Sciences; and Dr. Maryam Matar, founder and chairperson, UAE Genetic Diseases Association.

This year’s judges also include: Abdulsalam Haykal, CEO of Haykal; Ossama Hassanein, chairman of Rising Tide Fund; Ziad Sultan, product lead of Google News; Habib Haddad, managing director of E14 Fund; Hassan Sawaf, director of artificial intelligence at Amazon Web Services; Rania Khalaf, director of IBM Research AI, Cambridge MA; Sharif El-Badawi, partner, 500 Startups and chairman, TechWadi; Shahd Attar, principal director at Accenture; Adil Al-Zarooni, CEO of Al-Zarooni Emirates Investments; Abdulrahman Al-Jadhai, CEO of Elm; Abdo George Kadifa, managing director at Sumeru Equity Partners; Fadel Adib, founding director at Signal Kinetics Research Group and assistant professor, MIT; Fatimah Alhamlan, scientist, research center at King Faisal Specialist Hospital and assistant professor at Alfaisal University; Lamya Al-Haj, assistant professor at Sultan Qaboos University, Oman. 

Additional judges include: Mohammad Hajjiri, interventional electrophysiologist, member of board of trustees, KHCF-USA; Mohamed Qasem, assistant professor in electronic engineering and consultant to the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences; Latifa M. Alabdulkarim, AI adviser, MCIT; Moataz Al-Nozhi, dean of computer science, computational and electrical engineering, KAUST; Malak Abed Al-Thagafi, chairperson of Genomics Research Department — Saudi Human Genome Lab site, KACST-KFMC and medical director, Saudi Diagnostic Lab, KFSHI; Nabeel Koshak, CEO, Saudi Venture Capital Company; Nizar Habash, associate professor of computer science, New York University Abu Dhabi; Nidhal Guessoum, professor at the American University of Sharjah, UAE; and Hani Enaya, partner, STV; Hala Hanna, director-general of the Solve Community, an MIT initiative; and Hala Qanadilo, senior director of operations, Pfizer Inflammation and Immunology covering North America and international developed markets.

Latest updates

Strong quake causes panic in eastern Indonesia
0
Saudi Art Exhibition opens in Washington 
0
Saudi Human Resources Development Fund launches e-summer camp to train young jobseekers
0
What We Are Reading Today: Never a Lovely So Real
0
Makkah Route initiative success opens way for Hajj pilgrims
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.