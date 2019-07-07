Swatch, Bape collection offers 6 stylish watches

Swiss watchmaker Swatch has announced a collaboration with Japanese streetwear brand — A Bathing Ape — for the launch of a limited-edition collection of watches.

The partnership has resulted in the “Big Bold Bape The World” collection comprising six stylish models, where “street culture meets innovative Swiss watchmaking.” Five are dedicated to a different city each and one is a “global” edition.

Founded in 1993, A Bathing Ape — also known as Bape — is said to be the first-ever true streetwear brand and a pioneering label in street culture. The brand specializes in men’s, women’s and children’s lifestyle and street wear, running 19 stores in Japan.

“Swatch and Bape show their love for a globalized world with the launch of six new limited-edition watches dedicated to their favorite (mega)-cities and the globe. Bern, London, New York City, Paris, Tokyo and the entire planet: Here we come!” a press release said.

The latest “Swatch Big Bold,” a statement piece boasting a 47mm watchcase and a silicone strap, serves as a canvas for this limited-edition collection. All six models feature a newly designed signature Bape camouflage pattern as well as Bape’s ape head logo on the hour hand and the lower strap, while the enhanced Swatch logo is evocative of the watchmaker’s debut in the 1980s. The five city watches are numbered and limited to either 983 or 1993 pieces, paying tribute to each brand’s respective birth year.

The collection “shouts out to big personalities, celebrating the world, diversity and time,” a statement said.