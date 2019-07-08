You are here

CMA CGM says it has sufficient security to operate in Gulf

Major shipping companies informed customers this week that they would raise prices on Gulf-bound containers. (Reuters)
Updated 08 July 2019
Reuters
  • In May, CMA CGM reported a first-quarter net loss of $43 million, although group sales surged 36.9 percent to $7.41 billion, as earnings were impacted by slowing China-US trade and higher lease costs
AIX-EN-PROVENCE: CMA CGM, the world’s fourth biggest shipping company, said it has sufficient security measures in place to continue operating in the Gulf region even as concerns mount over a possible dispute between Iran and major world powers.
The Arabian Gulf is a key route for oil tankers, while container shipping companies often use the Suez Canal route.
CMA CGM stopped services in Iran last year in light of US sanctions but company chairman and CEO Rodolphe Saade said CMA CGM was still sailing through the Gulf. “We are continuing to go there,” Saade told reporters at a business conference in Aix-en-Provence.
Asked if CMA CGM had stepped up security on vessels going through the Gulf, Saade replied: “No, because the measures we have in place are already sufficiently elevated.”
Iran said on Sunday that it was fully prepared to enrich uranium at any level and with any amount, in defiance of US efforts to squeeze the country with sanctions and force it to renegotiate a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
Earlier in the week, an Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander threatened to seize a British ship in retaliation for the capture of an Iranian supertanker by Royal Marines in Gibraltar.
Major shipping companies such as A.P. Moller-Maersk, Mediterranean Shipping Co. (MSC), CMA CGM and German container group Hapag-Lloyd all informed customers this week that they would raise prices on Gulf-bound containers. Saade added on Sunday that CMA CGM’s overall volumes of business were good, despite the impact of tensions in the Middle East and a trade dispute between the US and China.
In May, CMA CGM reported a first-quarter net loss of $43 million, although group sales surged 36.9 percent to $7.41 billion, as earnings were impacted by slowing China-US trade and higher lease costs.

Russia digs for diamonds to ensure supremacy in global market

Trucks carry the ore out of Botuobinsky diamond mining pit of Nakyn diamond ore field from the town of Mirny. (AFP)
Updated 08 July 2019
AFP
0

Russia digs for diamonds to ensure supremacy in global market

  • Mirny was founded in the mid-1950s after the discovery of the first diamonds
Updated 08 July 2019
AFP
0

MIRNY: Diamonds are forever, and so is the permanently frozen ground of Yakutia in northeastern Siberia, home to huge diamond deposits that ensure Russia’s supremacy in world production of the luxury stone. In the city of Mirny, the sun shines almost continuously during the region’s white night season in early July, with temperatures exceeding 30 degrees Celsius. But the summer does not last long. Yakutia is known for having the coldest winters on the planet, which drag on for nine dark months.
This region — rich in oil, gas and precious metals — is also home to 11 out of 12 mines belonging to Russia’s Alrosa group, the world’s largest producer of rough carats.
The majority state- and local government-owned company employs most of Mirny’s 35,000 inhabitants and contributes around 40 percent of the wider region’s budget in taxes.
Alrosa, which has been criticized by some locals for alleged environmental damage including polluting water supplies, has a reputation for secrecy but is now making efforts to demonstrate some of its work.

Inside the mines
In Mirny, a gaping hole of massive depths — the abandoned mine “Mir” — stretches out into the city. It is more than a kilometer in diameter and 525 meters deep, or nearly two Eiffel towers placed end to end.
Oleg Popov, the director of Mirny’s diamond sorting center, shows off a billiard table covered in shiny stones.
“There are 14,000 carats worth around $9 million on this table,” he said.
“Each stone must be sorted by size,” said Irina Senyukova, leaning on stones in the nearby sorting room.
To reach the next diamond deposits themselves, visitors board a 20-seater Antonov plane and head north, across the taiga, to Nakyn, where Alrosa operates two open-pit mines and is planning for a third out in the wilderness.
The most productive mine, Botuobinskaya, is currently only 130 meters deep, but the company plans to dig down 580 meters.
The operating mines will be exploitable until 2041, the company hopes.

FASTFACT

● This region — rich in oil, gas and precious metals — is home to 11 out of 12 mines belonging to Russia’s Alrosa group.

● The majority state- and local government-owned company employs most of Mirny’s 35,000 inhabitants.

● It contributes around 40 percent of the wider region’s budget in taxes.

● The operating mines will be exploitable until 2041.

Inside the mines, the temperature drops to -55 degrees Celsius in winter, which requires an increased use of explosives to extract diamonds.
“The climate has an impact on our machines, but they are adapted to the extreme conditions,” said Mikhail Dyachenko, deputy chief of the mine, standing on the edge of the precipice and wearing a safety helmet.
“Man will adapt to anything, most of the miners are natives of the region. They know this climate well,” he added.
Trucks go down the mine slowly, spiraling down thin dirt roads dug into the rock. The descent can last up to an hour.
In each ton of ground, there are around 6.2 carats of diamonds. After sorting, the rough diamonds are transported on secret flights to be sold around the world.
Some are flown to polishing centers in Moscow and Smolensk, a city in Western Russia.

Security
The process takes place under heavy security, which was tightened further since a small gang of employees stole $3 million worth of diamonds last month. The diamonds were later recovered.
Mirny was founded in the mid-1950s after the discovery of the first diamonds. Its first mine functioned until 2001, and it was closed down in 2017 after a flood killed eight people.
Last year, several dams built by the company broke and villages around Yakutia’s Vilyuy River said they could no longer use it as a water source.
Russia’s environment watchdog estimated the damage to the Vilyuy basin at 22.1 billion rubles (over $330 million) but said Alrosa would not be held accountable as the accident was caused by a natural disaster.
Separately, the company said in April it would provide 833 million rubles over five years for a program to improve the quality of drinking water in the river area.
Miners are exclusively men, predominantly from the region but also from the rest of Russia. Planes or helicopters carry the miners to the sites, where they work 11 hours a day for two weeks, then have a two-week break.
“Local, indigenous communities lived here, and still live nearby — they are reindeer herders, but some of them go to the city to look for work,” said Dmitry Averyanov, who drives trucks that survey the mines.
As for the future, Alrosa is looking for ways to reopen Mirny’s mine. Works are not due to start before 2024 and their cost is estimated at 73 million rubles.

