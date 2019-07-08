You are here

Startups win Saudi heat of $5m global contest for entrepreneurs

Sadeem founders Mustafa Mousa and Esteban Canepa adjusting their sensors at KAUST. (Photo/Supplied)
Updated 08 July 2019
Arab News
Startups win Saudi heat of $5m global contest for entrepreneurs

  • Up to 100,000 entrants worldwide will compete for three grand prizes, 15 finalist stage prizes and 100 national prizes
  • Winners will be offered investment opportunities and mentorship
Updated 08 July 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: “The French,” former US President George W. Bush is said to have observed, “don’t even have a word for ‘entrepreneur.’”

Well, they do in Saudi Arabia — five of the best have won the Saudi qualifiers for the $5 million global Entrepreneurship World Cup, and a prize of $50,000 each.

The startups were all founded by graduates of the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) entrepreneurship program. They are Red Sea Farms, which use saltwater technology for desert agriculture; DHAD audio books in Arabic; Fahim, which connects teachers with students; Sadeem, which is related to flood management, air quality and traffic control; and Cura, which specializes in telemedicine.

“Seeing these technological innovations is impressive,” said Dr. Kevin Cullen, KAUST’s vice president of innovation and economic development. “It is an indication of the great appetite for entrepreneurs and companies to promote innovation.”

The competition is organized by Misk, the foundation set up by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to empower Saudi youth, and the Global Entrepreneurship Network. Up to 100,000 entrants worldwide will compete for three grand prizes, 15 finalist stage prizes and 100 national prizes.

In addition to the $5 million prize fund, winners will be offered investment opportunities and mentorship. The finals will take place during the Misk Global Forum in Riyadh in November.

 

 

Saudi Art Exhibition opens in Washington 

Updated 08 July 2019
SPA
Saudi Art Exhibition opens in Washington 

  • exhibition aims to highlight the culture of the Kingdom through art and photography
Updated 08 July 2019
SPA
RIYADH: The Saudi Art Exhibition in Washington, DC, was launched on Saturday evening by the cultural attaché at the Saudi Embassy, Dr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Issa.

He cut a ribbon to inaugurate the exhibition, which included a presentation of Al-Ardeh Al-Najdiyah (folk dancing), a photo center and a display for artists with disabilities.

The exhibition aims to highlight the culture of the Kingdom through art and photography.

The Saudi Student Club at Pace University in New York organized the exhibition in cooperation with Saudi Signatures, a nonprofit association that seeks to share the Kingdom’s culture and support its artists. 

The director of the exhibition, Abdullah Talal Al-Subiani, president of the Saudi Student Club at Pace University, thanked the attaché for his interest in the Saudi art world.

He said they came up with the idea in cooperation with Saudi Signatures to share the Kingdom’s culture with American society.

Dr. Mariam Al-Issa, CEO of Saudi Signatures, said it took part in the exhibition to support Saudi Arabia’s great intellectual and cultural wealth. SPA Washington

