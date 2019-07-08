What We Are Reading Today: Never a Lovely So Real
Colin Asher’s book is an incredibly detailed account of the life of a fascinating author, Nelson Algren.
“The biography ends on a sad note, but in it, we learn that Nelson Algren enjoyed a wide variety of successes and failures along the road,” said a review on goodreads.com.
Algren was a “fascinating and bewildering character with an empathetic heart for the marginalized in society and a keen critique of American consumerism that emerged after the Second World War and a disdain for elitism,” the review added.
Susan Jacoby said in review for The New York Times that the first biography of Algren was published in 1989 — too soon after his death “for reconsideration of a novelist whose emphasis on the unfortunate was then deeply at odds with American culture.”
Another biography was published in October 2016. “The timing of Asher’s book, by contrast, is fortuitous, because many Americans are now preoccupied by economic and class disparities in ways not seen since the Depression,” the review added.