What We Are Reading Today: Never a Lovely So Real

Author: Colin Asher

Colin Asher’s book is an incredibly detailed account of the life of a fascinating author, Nelson Algren. 
“The biography ends on a sad note, but in it, we learn that Nelson Algren enjoyed a wide variety of successes and failures along the road,” said a review on goodreads.com.
Algren was a “fascinating and bewildering character with an empathetic heart for the marginalized in society and a keen critique of American consumerism that emerged after the Second World War and a disdain for elitism,” the review added.
Susan Jacoby said in review for The New York Times that the first biography of Algren was published in 1989 — too soon after his death “for reconsideration of a novelist whose emphasis on the unfortunate was then deeply at odds with American culture.”
Another biography was published in October 2016. “The timing of Asher’s book, by contrast, is fortuitous, because many Americans are now preoccupied by economic and class disparities in ways not seen since the Depression,” the review added.

NOOR NUGALI
RIYADH: When better to publish a book about space than the month of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing? And who better to write it than Prince Sultan bin Salman — the first Arab, first Muslim and first  royal in space?

Prince Sultan spent seven days (plus 1 hour, 38 minutes and 52 seconds) in orbit in 1985 as a payload specialist aboard the US Discovery space shuttle.

His book, 7 Days in Space, describes his experiences before, during and after the launch.

Prince Sultan bin Salman's book soon to be at bookstores. (Supplied photo)

 “I think it’s the only natural thing to do,” Prince Sultan, now 63 and chairman since December of the new Saudi Space Agency, told Arab News.

The book is filled with pictures that take readers behind the scenes of what a space mission is really like. It includes personal recollections and photos of the royal family throughout his expedition. There are pictures of the gifts his parents gave him, such as a Qu’ran, and the significance of them being taken into space.

The introduction was written by the late Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz, who proudly describes the success of the mission and what it meant to the Kingdom. It also includes remarks from King Fahd, King Abdullah, King Salman and Princess Sultana Al-Sudairi, Prince Sultan’s mother.

After he returned from his mission, Prince Sultan was hailed a hero in the Arab world. He still flies his own planes around the world, as he looks to keep the flame of adventure alive.

7 Days in Space will be released in major bookstores, and is available online in the Apple and Android stores.

 

Topics: outer space astronauts Prince Sultan bin Salman Apollo moon landings Saudi Space Agency

