Amnesty urges UN probe of ‘systematic’ Philippine drug war killings

A relative of a victim in President Rodrigo Duterte’s so-called war on drugs reacts during a church service in Manila, Philippines. (File/AP/Bullit Marquez)
Updated 08 July 2019
AFP
  • The drug war is Duterte’s signature initiative and is heavily supported by many Filipinos
  • The government’s official toll is just over 5,300 suspects killed by police, but watchdogs say the true number is quadruple that
AFP
Manila: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s narcotics crackdown has become a “systematic” campaign of abuses, Amnesty International alleged on Monday, urging the United Nations to launch a probe into thousands of killings.
The drug war is Duterte’s signature initiative and is heavily supported by many Filipinos, however the nightly killings by police have provoked international condemnation.
In its second report on the crackdown since 2016, Amnesty said targets, mostly poor people, are largely drawn from “drug watch lists.”
Those names are supplied by local officials who are “under immense pressure” from police to provide a steady stream of suspects, the London-based monitor said.
“Worse still, individuals on watch lists appear to be placed on them indefinitely, with no means of getting delisted, even after they have gone through drug treatment or stopped using drugs,” said the report.
Amnesty said it was impossible to determine how many people have been killed in the campaign, accusing Manila of “deliberate obfuscation and misinformation” that has left victims’ kin feeling helpless.
The government’s official toll is just over 5,300 suspects killed by police, but watchdogs say the true number is quadruple that.
“What we believe is most important, in assessing the current situation, is the systematic nature of the violations,” Amnesty’s East Asia director Nicholas Bequelin told AFP.
Amnesty said the press has lost interest in the killings while the government fails to investigate or provide adequate treatment programs for drug users.
“It has had the effect of creating a climate of total impunity in the country, in which police and others are free to kill without consequence,” it said.
“There is sufficient evidence to conclude that crimes committed may constitute crimes against humanity,” the group added.
Amnesty said it investigated the deaths of 27 people over the past year in Bulacan, a province near Manila that has become “the country’s bloodiest killing field.”
Police broke down doors before shooting drug suspects inside and abducted others to be killed elsewhere, it alleged.
Police also tampered with crime scenes and fabricated their reports, planted evidence and stole from victims, it added.
“The failure of the international community to meaningfully address the serious human rights violations committed... has emboldened the government to carry out a wider crackdown on independent media, human rights defenders, and political activists,” the report said.
Amnesty called on the UN Human Rights Council to open an independent inquiry to “put an end to these crimes, and to provide justice and reparations for countless families and victims.”
The group’s appeal echoed a draft resolution proposed by Iceland at the UN rights council and backed mainly by Western nations.
With the council expected to vote on the document before ending its sessions on July 12, the Philippine government on Friday reiterated Duterte’s warning to back off.
“Any attempt... by any foreign country to interfere with how this government maintains its peace and order, not only is an affront to their intellect but an interference with the country’s sovereignty as well,” Duterte spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

World cannot shut China out, vice president says, in jab at US

Updated 15 min 46 sec ago
Reuters
  • Top representatives of the world’s two biggest economies are trying to resume talks to try and resolve their year-long trade dispute
  • The Trump administration has accused China of engaging in unfair trade practices that discriminate against US firms
Reuters
BEIJING: China and the rest of the world must co-exist, Vice President Wang Qishan said on Monday, in an indirect jab at the United States, with which Beijing is trying to resolve a bitter trade war.
Top representatives of the world’s two biggest economies are trying to resume talks this week to try and resolve their year-long trade dispute, which has seen the two countries place increasingly harsh tariffs on each other’s imports.
The Trump administration has accused China of engaging in unfair trade practices that discriminate against US firms, forced technology transfers and intellectual property rights theft. Beijing has denied all the charges.
“China’s development can’t shut out the rest of the world. The world’s development can’t shut out China,” Wang told the World Peace Forum at Beijing’s elite Tsinghua University.
He also warned against “protectionism in the name of national security,” but without mentioning the United States, and urged major powers to make greater contributions to world peace.
China has also been angered by US sanctions against tech giant Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. over national security concerns, and US visa curbs on its students and academics.
In his speech, Wang, who is extremely close to Chinese President Xi Jinping and rarely speaks in public, reiterated China’s commitment to opening up.
“Large countries must assume their responsibilities and set an example, make more contributions to global peace and stability, and broaden the path of joint development,” he added.
“Development is the key to resolving all issues,” Wang, who became vice president last year, after having led Xi’s fight to root out corruption, told an audience that included Western diplomats based in Beijing and former European Council President Herman Van Rompuy.

‘Not a rational action’
The United States should not blame China for the problems it is facing, Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng told the forum later.
“Viewing China as the enemy is not a rational action,” the foreign ministry quoted him as saying, adding that China would not put up “high walls” or “decouple itself from any country.”
China has been nervous that the United States is seeking to sever, or at least severely curb, economic links, in what has been called a “decoupling.”
Tariff, trade, finance and science and technology wars are “turning back the clock on history,” Le said. “The consequences will be extremely dangerous.”
The two sides have communicated by telephone since last month’s summit of leaders of Group of 20 major nations in Japan, at which US President Donald Trump and Xi agreed to relaunch stalled talks.
Talks broke down in May, after US officials accused China of pulling back from commitments previously made in the text of an agreement negotiators said was nearly finished.
The countries have also been at loggerheads over issues ranging from human rights to the disputed South China Sea and US support of self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as its own.
No matter how the international situation or China developed, Vice President Wang said, the country would follow the path of peace, and not seek spheres of influence or expansion.
“If there is no peaceful, stable international environment, there will be no development to talk of.”

