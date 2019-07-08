You are here

Quake hits town in southwest Iran

The town is the place of the first explored oil in Iran and the Middle East. (File/AFP)
AP
  • The quake hit near the town of Masjid Soleiman in Khuzestan province
  • Iran is located on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake per day on average
AP
TEHRAN, Iran: Iran said Monday a magnitude 5.7 earthquake rocked a town in the country’s oil-rich southwest, damaging buildings.
Iran is located on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake per day on average.
The Monday report by the official IRNA news agency said that the quake hit near the town of Masjid Soleiman in Khuzestan province, some 450 kilometers (280 miles) southwest of the capital, Tehran.
It said four people so far have been reported injured.
A local witness Iman Nazarpour told The Associated Press that the quake damaged buildings in the center of town.

Another witness Rahim Zaheri said some older buildings had collapsed, with others showing cracks.
The town is where the first oil well in Iran and the Middle East was explored.
State TV said rescue teams were deployed to surrounding rural areas, too.
The depth of the quake was 17 kilometers (10.5 miles), according to IRNA. Several aftershocks were reported.
The US Geological Survey says the quake was centered 28 kilometers (17 miles) southeast of the town, and at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).
The tremors were felt throughout the area, and as far as the neighboring Arabian Gulf country of Kuwait.
In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam in southern Iran, killing 26,000 people.

Tunisia presidential candidate charged with money laundering

Updated 08 July 2019
AFP
  • Nabil Karoui and his brother, Ghazi Karoui, have been under investigation since 2017 after anti-corruption watchdog I-Watch submitted a dossier accusing him of tax fraud
  • Karoui was an active supporter of President Beji Caid Essebsi’s election in 2014 but has become a fierce opponent of Prime Minister Youssef Chahed
Updated 08 July 2019
AFP
TUNIS: Tunisian media magnate and would-be presidential candidate Nabil Karoui has been charged with money laundering, had his assets frozen and slapped with a travel ban, a judicial source said Monday.
Karoui and his brother, Ghazi Karoui, have been under investigation since 2017 after anti-corruption watchdog I-Watch submitted a dossier accusing him of tax fraud, said Sofiene Sliti, spokesman for the judiciary department for financial cases.
“After an inquiry into the complaint filed by I-Watch and having summoned and heard the two men... the judge decided 10 days ago to charge Nabil Karoui and Ghazi Karoui with money laundering,” he told AFP.
The judge also decided to freeze their assets and ban them from traveling abroad.
The brothers in 2002 launched Karoui & Karoui, an international media and advertising company.
Nabil Karoui was an active supporter of President Beji Caid Essebsi’s election in 2014 but has become a fierce opponent of Prime Minister Youssef Chahed.
In May, Karoui, who has also founded a major private television channel, Nessma, said he would run for the presidency in November polls to succeed Essebsi.
But amendments to the electoral law passed the following month would rule out his candidacy.

