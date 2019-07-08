UN rights chief ‘shocked’ by conditions at US migrant detention centers

You are here

A recent report warned of “dangerous overcrowding” in multiple detention facilities. (File/AFP)
  • “I am deeply shocked that children are forced to sleep on the floor in overcrowded facilities...,” she said
  • She said that even detaining children “for short periods under good conditions can have a serious impact on their health and development”
GENEVA: The UN human rights chief said Monday that she was “deeply shocked” by conditions under which migrants and refugees are held at US detention centers, following reports of severe overcrowding and disease-ridden cells.
“As a paediatrician, but also as a mother and a former head of State, I am deeply shocked that children are forced to sleep on the floor in overcrowded facilities, without access to adequate health care or food, and with poor sanitation conditions,” the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, said in a statement.
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) watchdog report released last week warned of “dangerous overcrowding” in multiple detention facilities, which hold thousands of migrants seeking to remain in the United States, most of whom are fleeing violence and poverty in Central America.
Then, on Saturday, the New York Times and The El Paso Times published an article describing a Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas as filled with hundreds of children wearing filthy clothing and packed into disease-ridden cells.
President Donald Trump called the story a “hoax” and said he would take the media to visit the centers.
Bachelet said that even detaining children “for short periods under good conditions can have a serious impact on their health and development.”
“Consider the damage being done every day by allowing this alarming situation to continue,” added Bachelet, the former president of Chile.
Trump has previously expressed little sympathy for migrants in the facilities, saying on Twitter: “If Illegal Immigrants are unhappy with the conditions in the quickly built or refitted detentions centers, just tell them not to come. All problems solved!“

British Museum announces return of looted Iraqi and Afghan artefacts

  • Among the artefacts to be sent back to Afghanistan are Gandharan sculptures
  • 154 Mesopotamian texts written on clay in cuneiform script will be returned to Iraq
LONDON: Looted ancient artefacts from Iraq and Afghanistan seized in Britain will be returned to their country of origin after appraisal by the British Museum, the institution said on Monday.
The London-based museum revealed it has been working with law enforcement agencies including the UK Border Force and the capital’s Metropolitan Police to return the works smuggled out during recent periods of conflict.
“Sadly, this work is more essential now than ever,” said Hartwig Fischer, its director.
Among the artefacts to be sent back to Afghanistan are Gandharan sculptures illegally exported to Britain in 2002.
Another important haul to be returned to Iraq features 154 Mesopotamian texts written on clay in cuneiform script — one of the earliest systems of writing — seized on entry in 2011.
They were created between the 6th and 4th centuries BC, with many belonging to the administrative archives from a place called Irisagrig, which was unknown until artefacts referring to it first surfaced in 2003.
“The British Museum has worked extensively with... law enforcement agencies to identify and return items looted from Iraq and Afghanistan during recent conflicts and these are just wonderful examples,” Fischer said of the rare tablets.
They will be handed over to the Iraq Museum in Baghdad, part of the State Board of Antiquities and Heritage of Iraq.
The Gandharan works were discovered after two badly made wooden crates sent from the Pakistani city Peshawar caught the attention of British authorities at Heathrow Airport and were opened to reveal the beautiful sculptures.
“The crates contained a magnificent bodhizattva torso and a group of 9 heads sculpted in clay and then painted,” Fischer explained.
He added the museum was seeking permission from the National Museum of Afghanistan to exhibit some of them in London before their return.
The British Museum has also developed a collaborative project with antiquities authorities, collectors, dealers and law enforcement agencies which aims to identify and return trafficked objects to Egypt and Sudan.
The scheme has identified almost 700 illicit artefacts looted and trafficked from the two countries over the past year.
“All of these projects and much more that the British Museum is doing across the world is of highest importance for us,” said Fischer.
However, the museum has faced criticism for failing to return some disputed items to origin countries, most notably the Parthenon Marbles, also known as the Elgin Marbles, which Greece has long claimed.

