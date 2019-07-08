You are here

Germany says no to US request for ground troops in Syria

US wants Germany to send soldiers to fight Daesh on ground in Syria. (File/AFP)
Updated 08 July 2019
AFP
Germany says no to US request for ground troops in Syria

  • Germany’s mandate for participating in Syria expires on October 31
  • Military spending is controversial in Germany due to their history
Updated 08 July 2019
AFP
BERLIN: Berlin said Monday it had no plans to send ground troops to Syria, refusing a US request for Germany to ramp up its military involvement in the fight against Daesh militants.
“When I say that the government intends to continue with its ongoing measures in the framework of the anti-IS coalition, then that means no ground troops,” said German government spokesman Steffen Seibert.
US special representative on Syria James Jeffrey told German media including the Die Welt newspaper Sunday that Washington wants Berlin to put boots on the ground in northern Syria.
Jeffrey, who was visiting Berlin for Syria talks, added that he expects an answer this month.
The mandate for Germany’s participation in Syria runs out on October 31, meaning that parliament would be called on to decide what to do beyond that date.
Seibert noted that Germany has “for years been making a significant and internationally acknowledged contribution” to fighting the Daesh militants.
Berlin is now in talks with the US on “how the engagement should develop further,” he added.
Washington has two goals in northeastern Syria: to support the US-backed Kurdish forces that expelled Daesh from northern Syria because they are increasingly threatened by Turkey, and to prevent a potential Daesh resurgence in the war-torn country.
The US is hoping Europe will help, pressuring Britain, France and now Germany, which has so far deployed surveillance aircraft and other non-combat military support in Syria.
However Germany’s history makes military spending and foreign adventures controversial.
Berlin sent soldiers to fight abroad for the first time since World War II in 1994, and much of the political spectrum and the public remains suspicious of such deployments.
Besides Chancellor Angela Merkel’s junior coalition partner SPD, the ecologist Greens, liberal Free Democrats and Left party have all urged the veteran leader to turn down the US request for troops.

Topics: Germany US Syria Daesh

British Museum announces return of looted Iraqi and Afghan artefacts

Updated 08 July 2019
AFP
British Museum announces return of looted Iraqi and Afghan artefacts

  • Among the artefacts to be sent back to Afghanistan are Gandharan sculptures
  • 154 Mesopotamian texts written on clay in cuneiform script will be returned to Iraq
Updated 08 July 2019
AFP
LONDON: Looted ancient artefacts from Iraq and Afghanistan seized in Britain will be returned to their country of origin after appraisal by the British Museum, the institution said on Monday.
The London-based museum revealed it has been working with law enforcement agencies including the UK Border Force and the capital’s Metropolitan Police to return the works smuggled out during recent periods of conflict.
“Sadly, this work is more essential now than ever,” said Hartwig Fischer, its director.
Among the artefacts to be sent back to Afghanistan are Gandharan sculptures illegally exported to Britain in 2002.
Another important haul to be returned to Iraq features 154 Mesopotamian texts written on clay in cuneiform script — one of the earliest systems of writing — seized on entry in 2011.
They were created between the 6th and 4th centuries BC, with many belonging to the administrative archives from a place called Irisagrig, which was unknown until artefacts referring to it first surfaced in 2003.
“The British Museum has worked extensively with... law enforcement agencies to identify and return items looted from Iraq and Afghanistan during recent conflicts and these are just wonderful examples,” Fischer said of the rare tablets.
They will be handed over to the Iraq Museum in Baghdad, part of the State Board of Antiquities and Heritage of Iraq.
The Gandharan works were discovered after two badly made wooden crates sent from the Pakistani city Peshawar caught the attention of British authorities at Heathrow Airport and were opened to reveal the beautiful sculptures.
“The crates contained a magnificent bodhizattva torso and a group of 9 heads sculpted in clay and then painted,” Fischer explained.
He added the museum was seeking permission from the National Museum of Afghanistan to exhibit some of them in London before their return.
The British Museum has also developed a collaborative project with antiquities authorities, collectors, dealers and law enforcement agencies which aims to identify and return trafficked objects to Egypt and Sudan.
The scheme has identified almost 700 illicit artefacts looted and trafficked from the two countries over the past year.
“All of these projects and much more that the British Museum is doing across the world is of highest importance for us,” said Fischer.
However, the museum has faced criticism for failing to return some disputed items to origin countries, most notably the Parthenon Marbles, also known as the Elgin Marbles, which Greece has long claimed.

Topics: Britain museum Iraq Afghanistan

