﻿

London daredevil scales The Shard — western Europe’s tallest tower

The Shard building, one of the tallest buildings in Europe, reaches up from the city of London, Monday, July, 8, 2019. A free climber, no name released by police, scaled The Shard without safety equipment, earlier Monday. (AP)
Updated 08 July 2019
AFP
0

LONDON: An unknown daredevil on Monday scaled The Shard in London — currently ranked as the tallest building in the European Union — without the apparent assistance of a safety harness or ropes.

Footage of the stunt showed the man climbing near the very top of the narrow pyramid-shaped building on the banks of the River Thames.
“Police were called at 05:15 hours on Monday, 8 July following reports of a ‘free-climber’ on the Shard,” the police department said in a statement to AFP.
“Emergency services attended and the man is now with officers. He was not arrested.”
The property company overseeing the skyscraper said it could not “comment on the motive of the individual.”
One man who posted footage of the climb on Twitter said the daredevil managed to get all the way to the top before being taken in by the police.
“The guy’s got to the top and is being spoken to by the police,” witness Kevin Williams tweeted.
The 309.6-meter-tall (1,016-foot-tall) building owned by Qatar has been a favorite target of thrill-seekers and political campaigners out to raise awareness for their cause.
A group of Greenpeace activists scaled the building in 2013 to protest against oil drilling in the Arctic.
The last reported attempt was made in 2017 by a YouTube personality who posts video of his climbs.
The Shard secured a court injunction against Alain Robert — popularly known as the French Spiderman — to stop his planned attempt in 2012.
Robert’s representative told AFP that the Frenchman was currently in Bali.

 

Disney releases first live-action ‘Mulan’ trailer

Updated 08 July 2019
Arab News
0

Disney releases first live-action ‘Mulan’ trailer

  • The movie will be released in March 2020
  • The famous tale follows Hua Mulan as she disguises herself as a warrior to take her father’s place in the Chinese military
Updated 08 July 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The wait is over for fans of Disney heroine Mulan — the trailer of the much-anticipated live-action version of the 1998 animation was released on Sunday.

Released during the halftime break of the final FIFA Women’s World Cup match, the teaser featured Chinese-American actress Liu Yifei in the titular role, showing off her sword-fighting skills in what looks like an action-packed retelling of the story.

The famous tale follows Hua Mulan as she disguises herself as a warrior to take her father’s place in the Chinese military — a narrative based on an old folksong called the “Ballad of Mulan.” The live-action version is directed by a female director, Niki Caro, and features a majority Asian cast.

Although many elements from the animated movie seemed to have been removed, including iconic sidekicks Mushu and Cri-kee, fans are still excited for its release in March 2020.

Watch the trailer here:

