British Museum announces return of looted Iraqi and Afghan artefacts

In this file photo taken on June 29, 2019, a partial view of a former palace of deposed Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein at the ancient archaeological site of Babylon, south of the capital Baghdad. (AFP)
Updated 08 July 2019
AFP
British Museum announces return of looted Iraqi and Afghan artefacts

  Among the artefacts to be sent back to Afghanistan are Gandharan sculptures
  154 Mesopotamian texts written on clay in cuneiform script will be returned to Iraq
Updated 08 July 2019
AFP
LONDON: Looted ancient artefacts from Iraq and Afghanistan seized in Britain will be returned to their country of origin after appraisal by the British Museum, the institution said on Monday.
The London-based museum revealed it has been working with law enforcement agencies including the UK Border Force and the capital’s Metropolitan Police to return the works smuggled out during recent periods of conflict.
“Sadly, this work is more essential now than ever,” said Hartwig Fischer, its director.
Among the artefacts to be sent back to Afghanistan are Gandharan sculptures illegally exported to Britain in 2002.
Another important haul to be returned to Iraq features 154 Mesopotamian texts written on clay in cuneiform script — one of the earliest systems of writing — seized on entry in 2011.
They were created between the 6th and 4th centuries BC, with many belonging to the administrative archives from a place called Irisagrig, which was unknown until artefacts referring to it first surfaced in 2003.
“The British Museum has worked extensively with... law enforcement agencies to identify and return items looted from Iraq and Afghanistan during recent conflicts and these are just wonderful examples,” Fischer said of the rare tablets.
They will be handed over to the Iraq Museum in Baghdad, part of the State Board of Antiquities and Heritage of Iraq.
The Gandharan works were discovered after two badly made wooden crates sent from the Pakistani city Peshawar caught the attention of British authorities at Heathrow Airport and were opened to reveal the beautiful sculptures.
“The crates contained a magnificent bodhizattva torso and a group of 9 heads sculpted in clay and then painted,” Fischer explained.
He added the museum was seeking permission from the National Museum of Afghanistan to exhibit some of them in London before their return.
The British Museum has also developed a collaborative project with antiquities authorities, collectors, dealers and law enforcement agencies which aims to identify and return trafficked objects to Egypt and Sudan.
The scheme has identified almost 700 illicit artefacts looted and trafficked from the two countries over the past year.
“All of these projects and much more that the British Museum is doing across the world is of highest importance for us,” said Fischer.
However, the museum has faced criticism for failing to return some disputed items to origin countries, most notably the Parthenon Marbles, also known as the Elgin Marbles, which Greece has long claimed.

Thousands in Bosnia march in memory of Srebrenica massacre

Updated 08 July 2019
AP
Thousands in Bosnia march in memory of Srebrenica massacre

  More than 8,000 men and boys were killed in and around the UN-protected enclave in July 1995
  Many of those fleeing Srebrenica in scorching heat and without food or water were ambushed along the forest routes
Updated 08 July 2019
AP
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina: Thousands of people joined a peace march on Monday through forests in Bosnia in memory of the worst massacre in Europe since World War II.
The 100-kilomenter (60-mile) march traces a route taken by Bosnian Muslims while they fled the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica when it was captured by Bosnian Serbs during the war in the 1990s.
More than 8,000 men and boys were killed in and around the UN-protected enclave in July 1995. Although the massacre was branded genocide by international courts, Serbian and Bosnia Serb officials still deny that the worst kind of crime happened.
Many of those fleeing Srebrenica in scorching heat and without food or water were ambushed along the forest routes. They were either shot on the spot, or taken to collective centers where they were executed and thrown into mass graves.
“I took part in this march because I want to feel what they (the victims) felt when they did it,” teenager Zehrudin Bosnjakovic said. “It’s hard for me now, but I’m sure it was much harder for them back then.”
So far, the remains of more than 6,600 people have been found and buried at a memorial center near Srebrenica. The remains of 33 more victims will be put to rest on the 24th anniversary of the massacre next week.
“We have to work more to raise awareness of our people about the importance of this march,” said Mevludin Ibrisevic, a Bosnian refugee from Australia, who was among about 5,000 people taking part. “We have to relive the memories on those who have died while escaping.”

