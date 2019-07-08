You are here

﻿

Online ad growth slowing to dotcom burst levels

Advertizing agencies have begun losing clients to platforms like Google. (AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
0

Online ad growth slowing to dotcom burst levels

  • 47 percent of total global advertising spend accounts for internet advertising
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
0

LONDON: Global advertising spending is expected to grow 4.6 percent in 2019, a dip from previous estimates, with Internet advertising expected to slow to single digits in 2021 for first since the dotcom bubble burst, industry forecaster Zenith said.

Zenith, owned by French advertising group Publicis , said in a report published on Monday that internet advertising would account for 52 percent of global advertising expenditure in 2021, surpassing the 50 percent mark for the first time.

The report comes during the time when advertising companies, including market leader WPP Plc., have seen clients switching to using online platforms such as Google and Facebook to reach consumers instead of using traditional routes.

Big advertising groups have sometimes been viewed as behind the curve in terms of digital strategy. Former WPP boss Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital bought San Francisco-based programmatic ad firm MightyHive in December, with a strategy to create a pure play in the world of digital media and advertising.

Currently, 47 percent of total global advertising spend accounts for internet advertising, according to Zenith, up from 44 percent last year, but the growth rate is expected to slow down considerably as the internet advertizing market continues to mature.

“2021 will be the first year of single-digit Internet adspend growth since 2001, the year the dotcom bubble burst,” Jonathan Barnard, head of Forecasting at Zenith, said.

However, while big brands still depend heavily on traditional media, local and smaller businesses spend much larger, if not all, of their budgets on newer social media platforms such as Google, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. 

In contrast, large advertisers devote considerably less than half  of their budgets to online advertising on average.

Global overall advertising spending is expected to rise by in excess of $28 billion in 2019, Zenith added, saying that half of that would be from the US. China will be the next biggest contributor, followed by the UK and India, Zenith said.

Topics: online advertising Google

Related

0
World
Shelter for sex: Online ads target Britain’s homeless
0
Business & Economy
Google to put user photos and comments in online ads

Iran accuses US of using oil sanctions to gain market clout

Updated 08 July 2019
AFP
0

Iran accuses US of using oil sanctions to gain market clout

  • US is the world’s biggest oil producer
  • OPEC agreed to extend oil supply cuts to maintain price
Updated 08 July 2019
AFP
0

TEHRAN: Iran’s oil minister has accused the United States of using sanctions to “shock” the global oil supply and gain market clout for its booming shale oil production.

Washington abandoned a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers last year and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic republic’s crucial oil sales as well as other parts of the economy.

“I think one of the reasons for sanctions against Iran and Venezuela is opening up the market for American oil sales,” Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said in an interview with state TV late Sunday, a transcript of which was provided by his ministry’s SHANA news agency.

“This much oil production needs a market and could not be compensated for with regular OPEC cuts, therefore America needed to shock the market to find a place for itself. Some sanctions are (imposed) so that Americans can keep producing and developing shale oil,” he added.

New technology that allows for extracting oil and gas from shale rock formations has led to a boom in oil production in the US in recent years.

Zanganeh said that according to US figures, shale oil’s breakeven cost can be as low as $40 per barrel.

Benchmark Brent crude was trading at around $64 dollars a barrel in London on Monday.

The US is currently the world’s biggest oil producer followed by Russia and Saudi Arabia, and is set to become a net exporter from 2021, according to the International Energy Agency.

The White House said in April that tightening sanctions on Iran will have “no material impact” on oil prices given the large supply of US oil on the global market.

OPEC, pressured by US output, abundant global crude supplies and weak oil demand growth, agreed last week to extend by nine months daily oil output cuts first announced in December aimed at supporting prices and soaking up excess supplies.

Iran, whose production has been severely hit by US sanctions, is exempt from the cuts agreement along with crisis-stricken Venezuela and Libya.

Battling what he called “the most severe organized sanctions in history,” Zanganeh last week vowed to keep selling oil via “unconventional means.”

Iran’s state TV recently aired a program showing an Iranian-flagged tanker under US sanctions that delivered one million barrels of crude oil to China, one of the remaining partners to the nuclear deal and which has rejected Washington’s efforts to cut Tehran’s oil exports to zero.

Topics: Iran Oil

Related

Update 0
Middle-East
Iran threatens to restart centrifuges and 20% uranium enrichment
0
Middle-East
Tanker detention by Britain was threatening act: Iran’s defense minister

Latest updates

I never give up, says Gauff as she bows out of Wimbledon
0
Trump will no longer deal with UK ambassador Kim Darroch after ‘dysfunctional’ cables
0
Federer into 17th Wimbledon quarter-final with 99th win at tournament
0
Tunisia presidential candidate charged with money laundering
0
Investigative reporting, press freedom journal launches in London
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.