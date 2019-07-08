You are here

Deutsche Bank begins cull in $8.3bn reinvention

Christian Sewing, CEO of Deutsche Bank, has called the job cuts a “reinvention” of Germany’s flagship lender. (AFP)
Reuters
  • Experts say cuts expected to hit harder in US and Europe
FRANKFURT: Deutsche Bank laid off staff in Asia on Monday as it began cutting 18,000 jobs as part of a €7.4 billion ($8.3 billion) “reinvention” set to tip Germany’s largest lender into yet another annual loss.

In a retreat from a long-held ambition to make its struggling investment bank, which employs 38,000 people, a force on Wall Street, Deutsche Bank said on Sunday it would scrap its global equities operations and cut some in fixed income roles.

Shares in Deutsche Bank, which has almost 91,500 staff around the world, were slightly lower in Frankfurt as the bank’s finance chief said there was “significant uncertainty” whether it would break even in 2020.

CEO Christian Sewing told journalists from the bank’s London office, where many of the cuts are expected, that he was “doing nothing short of reinventing” Deutsche Bank, which will have been in the red for four out of the past five years as it continues to come to terms with a series of setbacks in recent years.

Bankers seen leaving Deutsche Bank’s Sydney office on Monday said they had been laid off, but declined to be identified as they were due to return later to sign redundancy packages. Sewing said job cuts would continue in London and New York.

JP Morgan analysts called the plan “bold and for the first time not half-baked” but questioned the credibility of the execution, revenue growth and employee motivation.

Ratings agency Moody’s said Deutsche Bank faced “significant challenges” to execute the plan swiftly and said it would keep its negative outlook on the bank.

“It’s a risky maneuver, but if it succeeds, it has the potential to bring the bank back on course,” a source close to one of Deutsche Bank’s top 10 biggest shareholders said.

Deutsche Bank gave no geographic breakdown for the job cuts, although the bulk are expected in Europe and the US.

In Sydney, Hong Kong and elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region the working day began with cuts and several Deutsche bankers said entire teams in sales and trading were going.

A person with knowledge of the bank’s Australia operations said its four-strong equity capital markets (ECM) team was being disbanded, but most of its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) team was not immediately affected.

Game over

Deutsche Bank used to rank among the top 10 banks in league tables for ECM deals in Asia, but had slipped in recent years, hitting 17th last year and 18th in 2019, Refinitiv data showed. So far this year, it ranks eighth regionally for M&A activity.

Deutsche had some 4,700 staff at its main regional offices in Sydney, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Singapore, factsheets on its website showed.

Its investment banking team for the Asia-Pacific region had about 300 people before the cuts, of which 10 to 15 percent will be laid off, almost all in its ECM division, said a senior Asia banker with direct knowledge of the plans.

One equities trader in Hong Kong said the mood was “pretty gloomy” as people were called in to meetings. “They give you this packet and you are out of the building,” he said.

Several workers left offices holding envelopes with the bank’s logo. Three employees took a picture of themselves beside branch logo, hugged and hailed a taxi.

“If you have a job for me please let me know. But do not ask questions,” said one employee.

A spokeswoman would not comment but said the bank would be “as sensitive as possible when implementing these changes.”

“We are creating a bank that will be more profitable, leaner, more innovative and more resilient,” Sewing wrote in a note to staff.

Topics: Deutsche Bank Christian Sewing Germany FRANKFURT

Online ad growth slowing to dotcom burst levels

Reuters
  • 47 percent of total global advertising spend accounts for internet advertising
LONDON: Global advertising spending is expected to grow 4.6 percent in 2019, a dip from previous estimates, with Internet advertising expected to slow to single digits in 2021 for first since the dotcom bubble burst, industry forecaster Zenith said.

Zenith, owned by French advertising group Publicis , said in a report published on Monday that internet advertising would account for 52 percent of global advertising expenditure in 2021, surpassing the 50 percent mark for the first time.

The report comes during the time when advertising companies, including market leader WPP Plc., have seen clients switching to using online platforms such as Google and Facebook to reach consumers instead of using traditional routes.

Big advertising groups have sometimes been viewed as behind the curve in terms of digital strategy. Former WPP boss Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital bought San Francisco-based programmatic ad firm MightyHive in December, with a strategy to create a pure play in the world of digital media and advertising.

Currently, 47 percent of total global advertising spend accounts for internet advertising, according to Zenith, up from 44 percent last year, but the growth rate is expected to slow down considerably as the internet advertizing market continues to mature.

“2021 will be the first year of single-digit Internet adspend growth since 2001, the year the dotcom bubble burst,” Jonathan Barnard, head of Forecasting at Zenith, said.

However, while big brands still depend heavily on traditional media, local and smaller businesses spend much larger, if not all, of their budgets on newer social media platforms such as Google, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. 

In contrast, large advertisers devote considerably less than half  of their budgets to online advertising on average.

Global overall advertising spending is expected to rise by in excess of $28 billion in 2019, Zenith added, saying that half of that would be from the US. China will be the next biggest contributor, followed by the UK and India, Zenith said.

Topics: online advertising Google

