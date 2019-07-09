You are here

﻿

KSRelief, UNICEF to vaccinate 1.14 million Yemeni children

King Salman Relief team in Yemen. (SPA)
King Salman Relief team in Yemen. (SPA)
King Salman Relief team in Yemen. (SPA)
Updated 09 July 2019
Rashid Hassan
  • The vaccination program will be carried out across Yemen at a cost of $4.775 million
  • A cold room and a warehouse are currently being constructed in Aden and Sanaa
RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) and UNICEF have signed an agreement to extend a children’s vaccination program in Yemen.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Moallem, head of health and environmental aid at KSRelief, told Arab News that the agreement would last for a six-month period. “The project aims to immunize 1.14 million Yemeni children within six months. It will be implemented in all parts of Yemen at a total cost of $4.775 million,” he said.

“KSRelief will also establish a central maintenance and repair workshop very soon, while a cold room and a warehouse are currently being constructed in Aden and Sanaa,” he added.

Al-Moallem noted that 75 percent of the program had already been completed, by vaccinating children under the age of one with the Pentavalent vaccine, which provides protection from several life-threatening diseases including diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, hepatitis B and influenza B.

FAST FACTS

  • KSRelief will establish a central maintenance and repair workshop.
  • The program will be carried out at fixed and mobile sites.
  • The program will provide 70 solar-powered refrigerators.

The agreement was signed by KSRelief’s Assistant Supervisor General of Operations and Programs Ahmed Al-Baiz and UNICEF Representative Eltayeb Adam at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh.

The renewed program will include improving immunization services provided at fixed and mobile sites for basic vaccinations against nine preventable diseases, as well as measles and rubella inoculations. The funding will also provide for the supply of vaccines and the transportation of supplies.

The program will provide 70 solar-powered refrigerators, three cold rooms, and seven sets of equipment for solar refrigerators. It will train 2,000 health workers on implementing immunization programs, and will facilitate 600 field visits with the distribution of brochures and health education lectures. 

Adam noted that the program would contribute to the wider health of Yemeni children, and thanked KSRelief for its work and generous financial support.

Saudi Shoura Council wants steps to assess public agencies

RIYADH: The Shoura Council called for the National Center for Performance Measurement (Adaa) to develop an indicator that evaluates the cooperation of public agencies.

This resolution was adopted by the council during its 51st ordinary session, which was held on Monday and headed by the council’s deputy chairman, Abdullah bin Salim Al-Mutani.

The council produced the resolution after reviewing the management and human resources committee’s perspective on Adaa’s annual report for 2017/2018, presented by the chairman, Maadi Al-Mathhab.

The council called for Adaa to add an indicator to its methodology for the performance measurement of public agencies.

The council also requested the center to better control its finances and rationalize its expenditures.

In another resolution, the council agreed to create a special committee to assess “the proposal to challenge the divorce system,” from members Prince Dr. Khalid bin Abdullah bin Mishari and Dr. Khaled Al-Aqee.

Lastly, the council agreed on a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the military use of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System between the Saudi Ministry of Defense and the Equipment Development Commission in China. 

They reached this decision after being briefed by the head of the security affairs committee, Maj. Gen. Ali Asiri.  

