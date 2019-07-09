King Salman receives Saudi media officials, writers

You are here

﻿

King Salman receives Media Minister Turki Al-Shabanah, top officials and editors in chief of media organizations at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Monday. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of Media Turki Al-Shabanah, heads, chairmen of boards of directors, editors in chief of media agencies, newspapers, members of the Saudi Journalists Association and writers called on King Salman at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Monday. 

The king highlighted the importance of media and its role in highlighting Saudi Arabia’s status as home to the Two Holy Mosques, the cradle of revelation and the services it provide to Hajj and Umrah pilgrims. 

King Salman stressed the need to exert more efforts to convey the Kingdom’s message, efforts and contributions to various regional and international causes.

 

Topics: King Salman Saudi Journalists Association

0
0
Saudi Shoura Council wants steps to assess public agencies

Updated 09 July 2019
SPA
RIYADH: The Shoura Council called for the National Center for Performance Measurement (Adaa) to develop an indicator that evaluates the cooperation of public agencies.

This resolution was adopted by the council during its 51st ordinary session, which was held on Monday and headed by the council’s deputy chairman, Abdullah bin Salim Al-Mutani.

The council produced the resolution after reviewing the management and human resources committee’s perspective on Adaa’s annual report for 2017/2018, presented by the chairman, Maadi Al-Mathhab.

The council called for Adaa to add an indicator to its methodology for the performance measurement of public agencies.

The council also requested the center to better control its finances and rationalize its expenditures.

In another resolution, the council agreed to create a special committee to assess “the proposal to challenge the divorce system,” from members Prince Dr. Khalid bin Abdullah bin Mishari and Dr. Khaled Al-Aqee.

Lastly, the council agreed on a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the military use of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System between the Saudi Ministry of Defense and the Equipment Development Commission in China. 

They reached this decision after being briefed by the head of the security affairs committee, Maj. Gen. Ali Asiri.  

Topics: Saudi Shoura Council National Center for Performance Measurement (ADAA)

0
0
0
0
0
0
