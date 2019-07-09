You are here

What We Are Reading Today: The House of Augustus by T. P. Wiseman

Updated 09 July 2019
Arab News
  • Wiseman considers the legendary stories of Rome’s origins — in particular Romulus’ foundation
Caesar Augustus (63 BC–AD 14), who is usually thought of as the first Roman emperor, lived on the Palatine Hill, the place from which the word “palace” originates. A startling reassessment of textual and archaeological evidence, 

The House of Augustus demonstrates that Augustus was never an emperor in any meaningful sense of the word, that he never had a palace, and that the so-called “Casa di Augusto” excavated on the Palatine was a lavish aristocratic house destroyed by the young Caesar in order to build the temple of Apollo. 

Exploring the Palatine from its first occupation to the present, T. P. Wiseman proposes a reexamination of the “Augustan Age,” including much of its literature.

Wiseman shows how the political and ideological background of Augustus’ rise to power offers a radically different interpretation of the ancient evidence about the Augustan Palatine. Taking a long historical perspective in order to better understand the topography, Wiseman considers the legendary stories of Rome’s origins — in particular Romulus’ foundation and inauguration of the city on the summit of the Palatine. 

He examines the new temple of Apollo and the piazza it overlooked, as well as the portico around it with its library used as a hall for Senate meetings.

Sergio Ramos shows love for Egypt on Instagram

The footballer spent five days at the five-star Dana Beach Resort. (AFP)
Updated 08 July 2019
Arab News
0

Sergio Ramos shows love for Egypt on Instagram

Updated 08 July 2019
Arab News
0

DUBAI: The seaside town of Hurghada in Egypt played host to Real Madrid football team captain Sergio Ramos and his family over the past week, and he took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with his Egyptian fans.

Ramos was in Egypt with his wife, Pilar Rubio, and their three children on what local media reported as the pair’s honeymoon — they got married in June.

Here we go! Family time! @pilarrubio_oficial

“One of the best trips ever. Now I know why everyone speaks so highly of Egypt and its people. Egypt, you will always have a piece of my heart. It was an incredible experience,” Ramos told his 33 million Instagram followers.

The star’s fans and hotel staff welcomed him with a red-carpet entrance and large posters hung on the resort’s walls.  

The footballer spent five days at the five-star Dana Beach Resort.  

