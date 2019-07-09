You are here

Saudi-led coalition forces stop another Houthi drone 

A picture taken on June 19, 2018 shows debris of Iranian-made Ababil drones displayed Abu Dhabi, which the Emirati armed forces say were used by Houthi rebels in Yemen in battles against the coalition forces led by the UAE and Saudi Arabia. (AFP file photo)
Arab News
  • The Iran-backed Houthis had stepped up attacks toward civilian targets in Saudi Arabia in the past weeks
Arab News
JEDDAH: Coalition forces supporting Yemen's legitimate government shot down another explosives-packed drone launched by Houthi terrorists toward Saudi Arabia late on Monday, the alliance's spokesman said.

Colonel Turki al-Maliki said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) that the drone, like the previous ones, was aimed at a civil target. No details were made available.

"The Houthi terrorist criminals continue to launch drones to carry out hostile and terrorist acts by targeting civilians and civilian installations, and that none of their targets have been achieved. They have been destroyed and shot down," he said.

Al-Maliki said the coalition continues to carry out "deterrent measures against these terrorist militias and the neutralization of Houthi capabilities with all rigor and in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules." 

The Iran-backed Houthis had stepped up attacks toward civilian targets in Saudi Arabia in the past weeks, including at least three this month. 

An attack on the airport in Abha on July 2 left nine civilians wounded.

Saudi defense forces shot down a set of drones launched toward Jazan in southern Saudi Arabia on July 5. Drones launched from Sanaa in Yemen on July 6 were also stopped before they could hit targets.
 

Topics: Houthis Houthi terrorists

Saudi Shoura Council wants steps to assess public agencies

SPA
SPA
RIYADH: The Shoura Council called for the National Center for Performance Measurement (Adaa) to develop an indicator that evaluates the cooperation of public agencies.

This resolution was adopted by the council during its 51st ordinary session, which was held on Monday and headed by the council’s deputy chairman, Abdullah bin Salim Al-Mutani.

The council produced the resolution after reviewing the management and human resources committee’s perspective on Adaa’s annual report for 2017/2018, presented by the chairman, Maadi Al-Mathhab.

The council called for Adaa to add an indicator to its methodology for the performance measurement of public agencies.

The council also requested the center to better control its finances and rationalize its expenditures.

In another resolution, the council agreed to create a special committee to assess “the proposal to challenge the divorce system,” from members Prince Dr. Khalid bin Abdullah bin Mishari and Dr. Khaled Al-Aqee.

Lastly, the council agreed on a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the military use of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System between the Saudi Ministry of Defense and the Equipment Development Commission in China. 

They reached this decision after being briefed by the head of the security affairs committee, Maj. Gen. Ali Asiri.  

Topics: Saudi Shoura Council National Center for Performance Measurement (ADAA)

