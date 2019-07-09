Saudi-led coalition forces stop another Houthi drone

JEDDAH: Coalition forces supporting Yemen's legitimate government shot down another explosives-packed drone launched by Houthi terrorists toward Saudi Arabia late on Monday, the alliance's spokesman said.

Colonel Turki al-Maliki said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) that the drone, like the previous ones, was aimed at a civil target. No details were made available.

"The Houthi terrorist criminals continue to launch drones to carry out hostile and terrorist acts by targeting civilians and civilian installations, and that none of their targets have been achieved. They have been destroyed and shot down," he said.

Al-Maliki said the coalition continues to carry out "deterrent measures against these terrorist militias and the neutralization of Houthi capabilities with all rigor and in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules."

The Iran-backed Houthis had stepped up attacks toward civilian targets in Saudi Arabia in the past weeks, including at least three this month.

An attack on the airport in Abha on July 2 left nine civilians wounded.

Saudi defense forces shot down a set of drones launched toward Jazan in southern Saudi Arabia on July 5. Drones launched from Sanaa in Yemen on July 6 were also stopped before they could hit targets.

