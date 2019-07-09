You are here

Startup of the Week: LUI.V: Helping you stand out from the crowd in style

Luai Al-Shareef
Updated 09 July 2019
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
0

Ever wanted to stand out from the crowd? Saudi sunglasses brand LUI.V wants to help you achieve just that. 

Each pair of LUI.V sunglasses is a limited-edition piece, making your look more unique.

The sunglasses store was established in May by Saudi human resources student Luai Al-Shareef.

“LUI.V is an abbreviation for Luai Vision: Luai being my name, and vision to show that we are specialized in glasses,” he told Arab News.

The idea of opening his own store began when he started studying business.

“For the past two years, I have been considering starting a business. I generated a lot of ideas, but there was always one obstacle: How can I reach a supplier?

“When I knew how to contact suppliers around the world, I started to think about what business I should start with. I pay attention to my community and which items are trending in the markets. I found that glasses had more demand so I decided to start a sunglasses shop.

“I researched the market and found lots of stores, so I started thinking about how I could be different to all of them. I decided to target a small part of the market: Luxury. Providing luxury sunglasses with unique styles is our niche.”

Al-Shareef and his team designed the logo to look unique and fancy at the same time, with high-quality frames and lenses.

“We want to make our customers feel unique and special when they wear LUI.V sunglasses,” he said.

Keep up with LUI.V on Instagram @luiv.glasses. Orders can be placed on their account, with free delivery in Jeddah.

Saudi Shoura Council wants steps to assess public agencies

Updated 09 July 2019
SPA
0

Saudi Shoura Council wants steps to assess public agencies

Updated 09 July 2019
SPA
0

RIYADH: The Shoura Council called for the National Center for Performance Measurement (Adaa) to develop an indicator that evaluates the cooperation of public agencies.

This resolution was adopted by the council during its 51st ordinary session, which was held on Monday and headed by the council’s deputy chairman, Abdullah bin Salim Al-Mutani.

The council produced the resolution after reviewing the management and human resources committee’s perspective on Adaa’s annual report for 2017/2018, presented by the chairman, Maadi Al-Mathhab.

The council called for Adaa to add an indicator to its methodology for the performance measurement of public agencies.

The council also requested the center to better control its finances and rationalize its expenditures.

In another resolution, the council agreed to create a special committee to assess “the proposal to challenge the divorce system,” from members Prince Dr. Khalid bin Abdullah bin Mishari and Dr. Khaled Al-Aqee.

Lastly, the council agreed on a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the military use of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System between the Saudi Ministry of Defense and the Equipment Development Commission in China. 

They reached this decision after being briefed by the head of the security affairs committee, Maj. Gen. Ali Asiri.  

