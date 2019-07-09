Startup of the Week: LUI.V: Helping you stand out from the crowd in style

Ever wanted to stand out from the crowd? Saudi sunglasses brand LUI.V wants to help you achieve just that.

Each pair of LUI.V sunglasses is a limited-edition piece, making your look more unique.

The sunglasses store was established in May by Saudi human resources student Luai Al-Shareef.

“LUI.V is an abbreviation for Luai Vision: Luai being my name, and vision to show that we are specialized in glasses,” he told Arab News.

The idea of opening his own store began when he started studying business.

“For the past two years, I have been considering starting a business. I generated a lot of ideas, but there was always one obstacle: How can I reach a supplier?

“When I knew how to contact suppliers around the world, I started to think about what business I should start with. I pay attention to my community and which items are trending in the markets. I found that glasses had more demand so I decided to start a sunglasses shop.

“I researched the market and found lots of stores, so I started thinking about how I could be different to all of them. I decided to target a small part of the market: Luxury. Providing luxury sunglasses with unique styles is our niche.”

Al-Shareef and his team designed the logo to look unique and fancy at the same time, with high-quality frames and lenses.

“We want to make our customers feel unique and special when they wear LUI.V sunglasses,” he said.

Keep up with LUI.V on Instagram @luiv.glasses. Orders can be placed on their account, with free delivery in Jeddah.