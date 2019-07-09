You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Shoura Council wants steps to assess public agencies
﻿

Saudi Shoura Council wants steps to assess public agencies

Updated 09 July 2019
SPA
0

Saudi Shoura Council wants steps to assess public agencies

Updated 09 July 2019
SPA
0

RIYADH: The Shoura Council called for the National Center for Performance Measurement (Adaa) to develop an indicator that evaluates the cooperation of public agencies.

This resolution was adopted by the council during its 51st ordinary session, which was held on Monday and headed by the council’s deputy chairman, Abdullah bin Salim Al-Mutani.

The council produced the resolution after reviewing the management and human resources committee’s perspective on Adaa’s annual report for 2017/2018, presented by the chairman, Maadi Al-Mathhab.

The council called for Adaa to add an indicator to its methodology for the performance measurement of public agencies.

The council also requested the center to better control its finances and rationalize its expenditures.

In another resolution, the council agreed to create a special committee to assess “the proposal to challenge the divorce system,” from members Prince Dr. Khalid bin Abdullah bin Mishari and Dr. Khaled Al-Aqee.

Lastly, the council agreed on a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the military use of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System between the Saudi Ministry of Defense and the Equipment Development Commission in China. 

They reached this decision after being briefed by the head of the security affairs committee, Maj. Gen. Ali Asiri.  

Topics: Saudi Shoura Council National Center for Performance Measurement (ADAA)

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Talented graduates from 8 Saudi universities to lead Kingdom’s cloud digitization drive
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ministries join hands to help preserve historic urban landmarks

Talented graduates from 8 Saudi universities to lead Kingdom’s cloud digitization drive

Updated 09 July 2019
Arab News
0

Talented graduates from 8 Saudi universities to lead Kingdom’s cloud digitization drive

  • Microsoft Arabia’s young ambassadors’ training program aims to create technology experts of the future
Updated 09 July 2019
Arab News
0

RIYADH: Eighteen talented Saudi graduates are on cloud nine after being picked to help lead the Kingdom’s ambitious digitization drive.

The group of young men and women from eight Saudi universities were chosen to participate in the “Azure Ambassadors” training program, recently introduced by Microsoft Arabia in Riyadh.

The high-profile initiative, part of an agreement between Microsoft Arabia and the Saudi Ministry of Education, aims to provide specially selected graduates with the knowledge and skills to harness the power of cloud technologies in a bid to hit the digitization goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan.

Thamer Al-Harbi, president of Microsoft Arabia, said: “The ‘Azure Ambassadors’ program aims at attracting smart, talented young graduates from different universities across the Kingdom, investing in providing extensive training and onboarding them on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform and its breadth of services.”

After receiving professional training and gaining relevant qualifications, the graduates will return to their universities to train their peers, and college staff, in the use of cloud technologies such as artificial intelligence, internet of things, blockchain and mixed reality.

Microsoft Azure is a comprehensive set of cloud services that can help resolve everyday business challenges by offering companies and organizations the freedom to build, deploy, and manage apps on any framework of their choice.

Rayan Zahid, chief operating officer and program sponsor, praised the interaction of the 18 students, 12 of which were female.

“As the market evolves, so too will job requirements, and youth will need to develop skills that match the future jobs,” said Zahid. “Through the program, the participants will be equipped with the necessary advanced technology skills and become, efficiently, ready to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s digitization ambitions.”

He added that one of the most important goals of the ambassadors would be to empower youth and provide them with the skills to contribute in achieving Saudi Vision 2030.

Al-Harbi said that the job market was changing rapidly, and stakeholders needed to equip graduates with the knowledge to excel and drive forward the development of cloud technologies in the Kingdom.

He stressed Microsoft’s commitment to helping bridge the gap for young people by providing more economic opportunities for youth in Saudi Arabia.

 

 

Topics: Young Saudis Microsoft Arabia

Related

0
Corporate News
50 Saudi students graduate from Qimam program
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi students win big at US science fair

Latest updates

Airbus to ask airlines to check wings of older A380s for cracks
0
Three Gorges Dam is safe, say China officials, dismissing online rumors
0
India proposes tax benefits for electric vehicles to promote sales
0
Thousands of expat health workers replaced in Oman
0
Turkey orders arrest of 176 military personnel over suspected Gulen links
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.