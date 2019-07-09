You are here

Hong Kong leader Lam says China extradition bill ‘dead’

Protesters take part in a march holding a caricature of Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam with the words "Step Down" and "Real election" in Hong Kong on July 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
AFP
  • A now-suspended law that sought to allowe extraditions to mainland China sparked widespread rallies in Hong Kong
  • Lam has made very few public appearances in recent weeks amid calls for her resignation
AFP
HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday said a widely loathed proposal to allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland “is dead” — but again stopped short of protester demands to withdraw the bill.
The finance hub has been plunged into its worst crisis in recent history following a month of huge marches as well as separate violent confrontations with police involving a minority of hardcore protesters.
“There are still lingering doubts about the government’s sincerity or worries (about) whether the government will restart the process with the Legislative Council,” she said in a press conference.
“So I reiterate here, there is no such plan. The bill is dead.”

The rallies were sparked by a now-suspended law that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China.
But they have since morphed into a wider movement calling for democratic reforms and a halt to sliding freedoms in the semi-autonomous territory.
Public anger has soared against the city’s pro-Beijing leaders and its police force after officers used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters outside parliament last month.
Lam has made very few public appearances in recent weeks.
But on Tuesday she resurfaced to hold a press conference in which she made her most conciliatory comments to date.
She described her administration’s attempt to introduce the extradition bill as “a complete failure,” agreed to meet students in public without preconditions and said she recognized that the city was facing an unprecedented array of challenges.
“I come to the conclusion that there are some fundamental and deep-seated problems in Hong Kong society,” she said.
“It could be economic problems, it could be livelihood issues, it could be political divisions in society,” she said.
“So the first thing we should do is identify those fundamental issues and hopefully to find some solutions to move forward.”
But she shied away from other key protester demands, including calls for an independent judge to head up a commission of inquiry into police tactics, saying the city’s current police complaints mechanism was conducting its own investigation.
Lam had previously suspended debate on the extradition bill and said her administration had no plans to reintroduce it into the city’s Legislative Council (LegCo).
But protesters remain distrustful and have demanded she unequivocally withdraw the proposed law from the parliamentary agenda.
Lam said she did not think protesters would believe her if she used the word “withdraw“
“To some extent, if it was withdrawn today, it could be brought back to LegCo. three months later,” she said.
“But maybe the residents want to hear a very resolute and decisive saying. So ‘the bill is dead’ is a relatively resolute saying,” she added.

 

Amal Clooney to join legal team of Philippine journalist Ressa

AFP
Amal Clooney to join legal team of Philippine journalist Ressa

AFP
MANILA: Prominent rights lawyer Amal Clooney has said she will join the legal team defending Philippine journalist Maria Ressa, whose news site has repeatedly clashed with President Rodrigo Duterte.
Ressa, who was named a Time Magazine “Person of the Year” in 2018 for her journalism, faces several criminal charges along with her website Rappler, in what press freedom advocates have branded an act of “persecution.”
“Maria Ressa is a courageous journalist who is being persecuted for reporting the news and standing up to human rights abuses,” Clooney said in a statement issued by London’s Doughty Street Chambers, where she works, on Monday.
“We will pursue all available legal remedies to vindicate her rights and defend press freedom and the rule of law in the Philippines,” added the British-Lebanese lawyer.
Clooney will work with a team of international lawyers as counsel to Ressa and coordinate with attorneys in Manila, the statement said.
Ressa was arrested twice this year and has accused Duterte of using prosecutions against her, including ongoing cases of alleged tax evasion and libel, to silence critics and intimidate the press.
Duterte has branded Rappler a “fake news outlet” and his government insists it is simply enforcing the law as cases pile up against the website publishing reports critical of the president’s deadly anti-drug crackdown.
“I am delighted that Amal Clooney and her team will be representing me at the international level to challenge the violations of my rights and those of the media organization I represent,” Ressa said in the statement.
Clooney, appointed special envoy for media freedom by the British government, also defended two Reuters journalists jailed for more than 16 months in Myanmar and freed in May.
Clooney’s taking on Ressa’s case will increase international attention on the journalist and her website, which have received a series of global awards from press freedom advocates.

