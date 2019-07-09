You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesia to send 210 tons of waste back to Australia
﻿

Indonesia to send 210 tons of waste back to Australia

Indonesian officials check one of the 49 containers loaded with a combination of garbage, plastic waste and hazardous materials in violation of import rules, in Batam island. (AFP)
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP
0

Indonesia to send 210 tons of waste back to Australia

  • Following the inspection the Indonesian environment ministry recommended “the items be re-exported”
  • Huge quantities of rubbish have since been redirected to Southeast Asia, but opposition to handling exported trash is growing
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP
0

JAKARTA: Indonesia said Tuesday it would send more than 210 tons of garbage back to Australia, as Southeast Asian nations push back against serving as dumping grounds for foreign trash.
The eight containers seized in Surabaya city should have contained only waste paper, but authorities also found hazardous material and household trash including plastic bottles and packaging, used diapers, electronic waste and cans, a spokesman for the East Java customs agency told AFP.
Following the inspection the Indonesian environment ministry recommended “the items be re-exported,” the agency said in a separate statement Monday.
“This is done to protect the public and Indonesian environment, especially in East Java, from B3 waste,” it added, referring to hazardous and toxic materials.
Australian company Oceanic Multitrading sent the waste to Indonesia with help from Indonesian firm PT. MDI, authorities said.
China’s decision in 2018 to ban imports of foreign plastic waste threw global recycling into chaos, leaving developed nations struggling to find places to send their waste.
Huge quantities of rubbish have since been redirected to Southeast Asia, but opposition to handling exported trash is growing in the region.
Indonesia announced last week it was sending back 49 containers full of waste to France and other developed nations.
In May, neighboring Malaysia announced it was shipping 450 tons of imported plastic waste back to its sources, including Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, China, Japan, Saudi Arabia and the United States.
The Philippines, meanwhile, returned about 69 containers of rubbish back to Canada last month, putting an end to a diplomatic row between the two countries.
Global concern over plastic pollution has been spurred by shocking images of waste-clogged rivers in Southeast Asia and accounts of dead sea creatures found with kilos of refuse in their stomachs.
Around 300 million tons of plastic are produced every year, according to the Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF), with much of it ending up in landfills or polluting the seas, in what has become a growing international crisis.

Topics: Indonesia Australia

Related

0
World
Strong quake causes panic in eastern Indonesia
0
World
Jakarta residents sue Indonesia government over air pollution

All-Afghan conference brings country closer to peace

Updated 09 July 2019
AP
0

All-Afghan conference brings country closer to peace

  • Washington is hoping the roadmap can be decided by Sept. 1, also allowing the withdrawal of US and NATO troops
  • Representatives of Afghanistan’s government, women and members of the country’s nascent civil society, agreed a post-war Afghanistan would have an Islamic legal system and protect women’s rights
Updated 09 July 2019
AP
0

KABUL, Afghanistan: An All-Afghan conference that brought Afghanistan’s warring sides together appears to get the country a step closer to peace with a statement that laid out the foundations for a roadmap to end to nearly 18 years of war.
Washington is hoping the roadmap can be decided by Sept. 1, also allowing the withdrawal of US and NATO troops.
In a statement finalized in the early hours Tuesday, a much touted two-day meeting in Doha, Qatar, attended by Taliban, representatives of Afghanistan’s government, women and members of the country’s nascent civil society, agreed a post-war Afghanistan would have an Islamic legal system, protect women’s rights “within the Islamic framework of Islamic values,” and ensure equality for all ethnic groups.
The next step is to start negotiations.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Afghan Dialogue

Related

0
World
Afghan rivals resume talks for peace
Special 0
Pakistan
Taliban, government leaders meet as car bomb kills at least 14 in Afghanistan

Latest updates

Three Gorges Dam is safe, say China officials, dismissing online rumors
0
India proposes tax benefits for electric vehicles to promote sales
0
Thousands of expat health workers replaced in Oman
0
Turkey orders arrest of 176 military personnel over suspected Gulen links
0
Pre-loved fashion pop-up takes Dubai by storm
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.