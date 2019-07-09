You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey orders arrest of 176 military personnel over suspected Gulen links
﻿

Turkey orders arrest of 176 military personnel over suspected Gulen links

Western allies of Turkey say Erdogan is using the failed coup to quash dissent. (File/AFP)
Updated 09 July 2019
Reuters
0

Turkey orders arrest of 176 military personnel over suspected Gulen links

  • The operation included the army, air force and navy
  • More than 77,000 people were jailed since the failed putsch in 2016
Updated 09 July 2019
Reuters
0

ISTANBUL: Turkey has ordered the arrest of 176 serving military personnel over suspected links to the network which Ankara says was behind an attempted coup three years ago, the Istanbul chief prosecutors’ office said on Tuesday.
Among those facing arrest were a colonel, two lieutenant colonels, five majors, seven captains and 100 lieutenants in an operation encompassing the army, air force and navy, the statement said.
Ankara says US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen masterminded the failed putsch on July 15, 2016. He has denied any involvement.
In the 3-year purge since the coup attempt, more than 77,000 people have been jailed pending trial and about 150,000 civil servants, military personnel and others have been sacked or suspended from their jobs.
Turkey’s Western allies and rights groups have criticized the scale of the crackdown, saying President Tayyip Erdogan has used the abortive coup as a pretext to quash dissent.
Ankara has defended the clampdown as a necessary response to the scale of the security threat which Turkey faces, vowing to eradicate Gulen’s network.

Topics: Turkey Fethullah Gulen Turkey coup

Related

0
Business & Economy
Turkey’s new central bank chief seen as interest rate dove
Special 0
Media
Government-backed report turns journalists in Turkey into public targets

Mortar attack kills three people in northern Iraq: police

Updated 4 min 24 sec ago
Reuters
0

Mortar attack kills three people in northern Iraq: police

  • Daesh recently mounted a series of attacks against the Iraqi government
  • The country declared victory over the militants back in December 2017
Updated 4 min 24 sec ago
Reuters
0

TIKRIT, Iraq: At least three people were killed and four wounded when three mortar bombs hit the northern Iraqi town of Shirqat on Tuesday, police officials and hospital sources said.
Police officials in the area said Daesh militants were involved in the attack and the mortars were fired from a nearby mountainous area were militants are still active.
“Daesh fighters are hiding in (the) Makhoul mountains area and use it as a launchpad for their attacks,” said Shirqat police colonel Khalil Sahan.
Daesh has recently mounted a series of hit-and-run attacks aimed at undermining the government.
Iraq declared victory over the group, which once held large swathes of the country, in December 2017. But after they were defeated and driven out of areas they controlled for years, the militants have adapted their tactics to insurgent-style attacks.

Topics: Iraq Daesh

Related

0
World
British Museum announces return of looted Iraqi and Afghan artefacts
0
Middle-East
Iraqi forces begin operation against Daesh along Syrian border

Latest updates

Two of world’s top DJs leave Saudi fans all shook up with electric performance
0
Mortar attack kills three people in northern Iraq: police
0
UAE begins ‘tactical’ redeployment of troops
0
Trump Twitter outburst tests US-UK ‘special relationship’
0
EU calls on Iran to reverse uranium enrichment and uphold nuclear deal
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.