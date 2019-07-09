Search form

You are here

﻿

Three Gorges Dam is safe, say China officials, dismissing online rumors

Three Gorges Dam is one of the most expensive engineering projects in China. (File/AFP)
Updated 3 min 18 sec ago
Reuters
0

Three Gorges Dam is safe, say China officials, dismissing online rumors

  • Chinese government said the problem was with the satellite images which claimed the dam was about to break
  • They promised to pay $18 billion in funding for the damages the project caused
Updated 3 min 18 sec ago
Reuters
0
SHANGHAI: China’s controversial Three Gorges Dam, the world’s biggest hydropower project, is structurally sound, officials said, denying rumors on social media it was at risk of collapse.
Safety experts with the government-run China Three Gorges Corporation said on its official website that the Yangtze River dam had moved a few millimeters due to temperature and water level changes, but safety indicators remained well within their normal range.
They were responding to a Twitter user who posted satellite photos from Google Maps last week purporting to show the dam had bent and was at risk of breaking. The photos were circulated on domestic social media.
The central government said the problem was with the satellite imaging, rather than the dam, the Caixin financial news service reported on Tuesday, citing a statement.
The 185-meter Three Gorges Dam has been one of China’s most expensive and most controversial engineering projects, submerging entire villages, displacing millions of people and disrupting ecosystems.
Critics say it has also increased earthquake and landslide risks in the region.
In 2011, five years after the dam was built, China admitted the project had caused widespread social and environmental damage and promised $18 billion in extra funding.
A parliamentary delegate said this year that half of the promised money had still not been paid out.
Fan Xiao, a Chinese geologist and long-standing critic of giant dam projects, said the rumors reflected the lack of debate about the Three Gorges project, which was now considered a “national treasure” that should not be criticized.
“If talking about problems is stigmatized, then it is nothing more than putting one’s head in the sand and deceiving oneself,” Fan posted on his WeChat account on Monday. “It will solve no problems and could make them worse.”

Airbus to ask airlines to check wings of older A380s for cracks

Updated 33 sec ago
0

Airbus to ask airlines to check wings of older A380s for cracks

Updated 33 sec ago
0
PARIS: European aircraft maker Airbus will ask airlines operating 25 of its oldest A380 super-jumbo jets to inspect their wings after cracks were found in some models, the EU’s Aviation Safety Agency said.
The EASA said in an airworthiness directive dated July 5 that “occurrences have been reported of finding cracks” in certain parts of the wing on in-service A380 aeroplanes.
“This condition, if not detected and corrected, could reduce the structural integrity of the wing,” the EASA said.
“To address this potential unsafe condition, Airbus plans to issue the SB (service bulletin) to provide inspection instructions.”
The directive does not yet ground any aircraft for the moment.
The French daily Les Echos reported that the EASA, which is based in Germany, advised ultrasonic testing on 25 of the 234 A380 aircraft in operation, notably those built more than 15 years ago.
“This airworthiness directive is considered an interim action, limited to the 25 oldest wing sets,” the EASA said.
“Based on inspection findings, further AD action may follow to address additional in-service aeroplanes.”
It is not first time that the A380, the world’s biggest passenger aircraft, has experienced such problems.
A wing-crack debacle in 2012 cost Airbus millions of euros in repair and service costs.
In an emailed statement, Airbus said that “airworthiness directives are standard in aviation and demonstrate the regulatory process working well. Aviation is one of the most regulated of any sectors. Safety is the top priority in aviation.”
Airbus announced in February that it would stop building the A380, a double-decker jet which earned plaudits from passengers but failed to win over enough airlines to justify its massive costs.
US planemaker Boeing is still reeling from the grounding of its 737 MAX whose automatic flight handling software was seen as a factor in two crashes involving Ethiopian Airlines and Indonesia’s Lion Air.

Latest updates

Airbus to ask airlines to check wings of older A380s for cracks
0
Three Gorges Dam is safe, say China officials, dismissing online rumors
0
India proposes tax benefits for electric vehicles to promote sales
0
Thousands of expat health workers replaced in Oman
0
Turkey orders arrest of 176 military personnel over suspected Gulen links
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.