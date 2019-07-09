You are here

Airbus to ask airlines to check wings of older A380s for cracks

A wing-crack debacle in 2012 cost Airbus millions of euros in repair and service costs. (File/AFP)
  • A report dated July 5 said that “occurrences have been reported of finding cracks” in certain parts of the wing on in-service A380 aeroplanes
  • The directive does not yet ground any aircraft for the moment
PARIS: European aircraft maker Airbus will ask airlines operating 25 of its oldest A380 super-jumbo jets to inspect their wings after cracks were found in some models, the EU’s Aviation Safety Agency said.
The EASA said in an airworthiness directive dated July 5 that “occurrences have been reported of finding cracks” in certain parts of the wing on in-service A380 aeroplanes.
“This condition, if not detected and corrected, could reduce the structural integrity of the wing,” the EASA said.
“To address this potential unsafe condition, Airbus plans to issue the SB (service bulletin) to provide inspection instructions.”
The directive does not yet ground any aircraft for the moment.
The French daily Les Echos reported that the EASA, which is based in Germany, advised ultrasonic testing on 25 of the 234 A380 aircraft in operation, notably those built more than 15 years ago.
“This airworthiness directive is considered an interim action, limited to the 25 oldest wing sets,” the EASA said.
“Based on inspection findings, further AD action may follow to address additional in-service aeroplanes.”
It is not first time that the A380, the world’s biggest passenger aircraft, has experienced such problems.
A wing-crack debacle in 2012 cost Airbus millions of euros in repair and service costs.
In an emailed statement, Airbus said that “airworthiness directives are standard in aviation and demonstrate the regulatory process working well. Aviation is one of the most regulated of any sectors. Safety is the top priority in aviation.”
Airbus announced in February that it would stop building the A380, a double-decker jet which earned plaudits from passengers but failed to win over enough airlines to justify its massive costs.
US planemaker Boeing is still reeling from the grounding of its 737 MAX whose automatic flight handling software was seen as a factor in two crashes involving Ethiopian Airlines and Indonesia’s Lion Air.

India proposes tax benefits for electric vehicles to promote sales

MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: India proposed tax waivers on Friday on the purchase of electric vehicles and removed import taxes on some auto components to help boost sales and reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.
India, the world’s third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, is home to 14 of the world’s most polluted cities, including the capital New Delhi, with its toxic air claiming more than one million lives in 2017.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the federal budget to parliament, said buyers of electric vehicles will receive an income tax deduction of 150,000 rupees ($2,189.30) on interest paid on loans taken out to them.
She added that the government will also withdraw import tariffs on some parts used to make electric vehicles.
“Considering our large consumer base, we aim to leapfrog and envision India as a global hub of manufacturing of electric vehicles,” she said in the budget speech.
While India wants electric vehicles to account for 30% of all passenger vehicle sales in India by 2030, electric cars account for less than 1% of new vehicle sales due to a lack of charging infrastructure and the high cost of batteries.
Sitharaman said the government has already proposed reducing a national goods and services tax (GST) from 12% to 5% to encourage sales. The plan is to have “mega-manufacturing plants” to make lithium storage batteries and solar electric charging infrastructure.
“The government clearly wants to create an entire ecosystem for e-mobility in the country,” said Puneet Gupta, associate director at IHS Markit.
As part of its program to cut pollution in its bustling cities, the Finance Minister also announced that it would shut down old and inefficient power plants and look for ways to increase the use of natural gas-based power.

