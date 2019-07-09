You are here

Sri Lanka to slash airline charges to help boost tourism

Tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka sharply declined in June, dealing a severe blow to the tourism industry. (File/AFP)


COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka’s government says it will decrease ground handling charges for airlines and slash aviation fuel and embarkation taxes to help the country’s vital tourism industry recover after the Easter attacks that killed more than 250 people.
Tourism Minister John Amaratunga said Tuesday that the government’s decision would lead to an increase in the number of flights to Sri Lanka and a reduction in plane ticket prices. He said this would attract more tourists to the Indian Ocean island nation, which is famed for its pristine beaches.
Tourist arrivals to Sri Lanka sharply declined in June, dealing a severe blow to the tourism industry — the country’s third-largest foreign currency earner last year, after remittances and textile and garment exports.

Topics: Sri Lanka tourism



UAE to build $900m desalination plant with Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power

Updated 53 min 49 sec ago
Arab News


UAE to build $900m desalination plant with Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power

  • Plant in Umm Al-Quwain will produce 150 million gallons of water per day
  • The UAE's Federal Electricity and Water Authority and MDC Power Holding Company
Updated 53 min 49 sec ago
Arab News


DUBAI: The UAE has struck a deal with a consortium of companies including Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power to build a $900 million desalination plant.

The facility will be located in the northern emirate of Umm Al-Quwain to meet the growing demand for water in the region.

The UAE's Federal Electricity and Water Authority (FEWA) agreed the deal with ACWA Power and MDC Power Holding Company, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company, a joint statement said Tuesday.

FEWA will hold a 20 percent stake while ACWA Power and Mubadala will each own 40 percent

The government of Umm Al-Quwain will join as a partner in the project and will own a stake at a later date.

Construction on the 150 million gallons per day plant will start later this year, with initial water production scheduled in 2021.

The project is FEWA's first asset in partnership with the private sector and will reinforce the UAE's water security strategy, Suhail Al-Mazrouei, UAE minister of Energy and  Industry and chairman of FEWA said.

Once commissioned, the plant will be the largest desalination project in the northern Emirates.

*With Reuters

Topics: desalination desalination plants Umm Al-Quwain







