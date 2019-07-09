You are here

  • Home
  • EU calls on Iran to reverse uranium enrichment and uphold nuclear deal
﻿

EU calls on Iran to reverse uranium enrichment and uphold nuclear deal

Iran said they will boost uranium enrichment above limit agreed upon in nuclear deal. (File/AFP)
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
0

EU calls on Iran to reverse uranium enrichment and uphold nuclear deal

  • EU spokeswoman urged Iran to stop the production of low-enriched uranium
  • All economic sanctions on Iran may return if they continue violating the deal
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
0

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Tuesday urged Iran to reverse its scaled up uranium enrichment that breaches a nuclear arms control deal it agreed in 2015.
“We continue to urge Iran not take further measures that undermine the nuclear deal to stop and to reverse all activities that are inconsistent with the JCPOA, including the production of low-enriched uranium,” an EU spokeswoman told reporters, referring to the deal’s formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
Iran has said it will boost its uranium enrichment in a few hours above a cap set by the nuclear deal, a move that could mean the return of all economic sanctions on Tehran.

Topics: Iran Iran nuclear deal Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

Related

0
Middle-East
UK’s capture of Iranian oil tanker won’t be ‘unanswered’: military official
Update 0
Middle-East
Pence says US action has cut off Iran’s ability to support terrorism

Three Gorges Dam is safe, say China officials, dismissing online rumors

Updated 09 July 2019
Reuters
0

Three Gorges Dam is safe, say China officials, dismissing online rumors

  • Chinese government said the problem was with the satellite images which claimed the dam was about to break
  • They promised to pay $18 billion in funding for the damages the project caused
Updated 09 July 2019
Reuters
0

SHANGHAI: China’s controversial Three Gorges Dam, the world’s biggest hydropower project, is structurally sound, officials said, denying rumors on social media it was at risk of collapse.
Safety experts with the government-run China Three Gorges Corporation said on its official website that the Yangtze River dam had moved a few millimeters due to temperature and water level changes, but safety indicators remained well within their normal range.
They were responding to a Twitter user who posted satellite photos from Google Maps last week purporting to show the dam had bent and was at risk of breaking. The photos were circulated on domestic social media.
The central government said the problem was with the satellite imaging, rather than the dam, the Caixin financial news service reported on Tuesday, citing a statement.
The 185-meter Three Gorges Dam has been one of China’s most expensive and most controversial engineering projects, submerging entire villages, displacing millions of people and disrupting ecosystems.
Critics say it has also increased earthquake and landslide risks in the region.
In 2011, five years after the dam was built, China admitted the project had caused widespread social and environmental damage and promised $18 billion in extra funding.
A parliamentary delegate said this year that half of the promised money had still not been paid out.
Fan Xiao, a Chinese geologist and long-standing critic of giant dam projects, said the rumors reflected the lack of debate about the Three Gorges project, which was now considered a “national treasure” that should not be criticized.
“If talking about problems is stigmatized, then it is nothing more than putting one’s head in the sand and deceiving oneself,” Fan posted on his WeChat account on Monday. “It will solve no problems and could make them worse.”

Topics: China Three Gorges Dam

Related

0
World
World cannot shut China out, vice president says, in jab at US

Latest updates

EU calls on Iran to reverse uranium enrichment and uphold nuclear deal
0
Imaan Hammam explores Arab roots in Vogue Italia’s DNA-themed issue
0
Two Turkish soldiers killed in attack by Kurdish militants: ministry
0
‘They want to kill you’: Anger at Syrians erupts in Istanbul
0
Sri Lanka to slash airline charges to help boost tourism
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.