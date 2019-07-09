You are here

Chemical weapons watchdog members voice concerns over Syria

(File photo: Reuters)
AP
THE HAGUE: Member states of the global chemical weapons watchdog are voicing concern that Syria may still possess such weapons after inspectors discovered traces of what could be a byproduct of a nerve agent or poison gas.
In a report submitted Tuesday at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons’ Executive Council, the organization’s director-general says the traces were found late last year at Syria’s Scientific Studies and Research Center in Barzah.
Canada’s OPCW envoy, Sabine Nolke, says the discovery, and reports that Syria destroyed equipment and munitions that had been earmarked for further assessment, add to “growing evidence of deliberately false declarations by Syria, destruction of possible evidence, and the alarming likelihood that Syria continues to possess Schedule 1 chemicals.”
Schedule 1 chemicals include sarin, VX and sulfur mustard.

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said in televised comments on Tuesday that he did not support a parliamentary call to impose tough economic sanctions on Georgia.
The Russian parliament unanimously backed a resolution earlier on Tuesday urging the government to draw up sanctions against Georgia, a move that would sharply escalate a political crisis between the neighbors.
“I would not impose anything that could complicate our relations for the sake of restoring full ties,” Putin said in comments broadcast on state television.

