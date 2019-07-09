Saudi Arabia's Savola issues 1bn riyals sukuk

You are here

Savola's issue comes after Saudi Arabia this year reduced fees for new debt offerings and annual registration charges for issuers, as part of efforts to spur local market activity. (File photo:Reuters)
DUBAI: Savola Group, Saudi Arabia's largest food products company, confirmed on Tuesday it had raised 1 billion riyals ($267 million) in sukuk, or Islamic bonds, in a deal arranged by the Saudi arm of HSBC.
Savola made the deal public in a bourse filing, confirming what sources familiar with the matter had earlier told Reuters.
Savola and other consumer goods companies in Saudi Arabia are suffering from the effects of subsidy cuts, the introduction of VAT sales tax and an exodus of expatriates, which have all put pressure on consumer spending.
The company had said in May it planned to issue the bonds to back its financial and strategic needs.
Savola's bonds, issued last week, offer investors a profit rate equivalent to 160 basis points over the 6-month Saudi interbank offered rate.
One of the sources said the deal was priced at the level at which it was initially marketed, which is unusual in bond markets, where new issues tend to price below initial price guidance, reflecting demand.
A spokesman for Savola referred to the company's filing, which said subscription requests for the new bonds exceeded the issuance value by more than 1.6 times.
HSBC declined to comment.
Around half the value of the privately placed sukuk, with a seven-year maturity, was exchanged with previous Islamic bonds issued by the company, Savola said.
Savola's issue comes after Saudi Arabia this year reduced fees for new debt offerings and annual registration charges for issuers, as part of efforts to spur local market activity. ($1 = 3.7503 riyals)

Topics: Saudi Arabia

  • Plant in Umm Al-Quwain will produce 150 million gallons of water per day
  • The UAE's Federal Electricity and Water Authority and MDC Power Holding Company
DUBAI: The UAE has struck a deal with a consortium of companies including Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power to build a $900 million desalination plant.

The facility will be located in the northern emirate of Umm Al-Quwain to meet the growing demand for water in the region.

The UAE's Federal Electricity and Water Authority (FEWA) agreed the deal with ACWA Power and MDC Power Holding Company, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company, a joint statement said Tuesday.

FEWA will hold a 20 percent stake while ACWA Power and Mubadala will each own 40 percent

The government of Umm Al-Quwain will join as a partner in the project and will own a stake at a later date.

Construction on the 150 million gallons per day plant will start later this year, with initial water production scheduled in 2021.

The project is FEWA's first asset in partnership with the private sector and will reinforce the UAE's water security strategy, Suhail Al-Mazrouei, UAE minister of Energy and  Industry and chairman of FEWA said.

Once commissioned, the plant will be the largest desalination project in the northern Emirates.

*With Reuters

Topics: desalination desalination plants Umm Al-Quwain

