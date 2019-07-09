MENA tech startups get chance to bag $1m growth funding in MiSK initiative

You are here

Fifteen technology firms will be given the opportunity to participate in a three-month program of bootcamps aimed at fast-tracking promising young entrepreneurs to achieving their business goals through Saudi MiSK Foundation initiative. (Pixabay/apriltan18)
Updated 09 July 2019
Arab News
  • 15 successful applicants will join in three bootcamps and demo day in Riyadh
  • Each company selected to take part in the project will receive an initial $100,000
ARAB NEWS JEDDAH: Innovative business startups in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region could receive cash injections of up to $1 million as part of a newly launched growth initiative.
Fifteen technology firms will be given the opportunity to participate in a three-month program of bootcamps aimed at fast-tracking promising young entrepreneurs to achieving their business goals.
The non-profit Misk Foundation has launched its growth accelerator scheme for MENA technology startups in partnership with innovation investor organizations Seedstars and Vision Ventures.
Each company selected to take part in the project will receive an initial $100,000 with the chance of a follow-up $1 million. The business accelerator program, which will run from September to December this year, is targeted at startup ventures with product/market fit that are looking to expand.
The 15 successful applicants will join in three on-site bootcamps and a demo day in Riyadh, allowing them to stay close to customers while receiving constant coaching from in-house and external growth experts.
Seedstars, a global organization with a mission to impact people’s lives in emerging markets through technology and entrepreneurship, and ​Vision Ventures, a renowned venture capital firm investing throughout the MENA region, will jointly pump $100,000 into each of the initiative’s participating startups and will then consider follow-on investments.
Kais Al-Essa, founding partner and CEO of Vision Ventures, said: “​Being entrepreneurs ourselves, we know how founders suffer in their journey toward success. Our role is to try to add light and direction to the roads ahead of them.
“The co-investment model in this program gives startups two great institutions on their capitalization table, access to a strong local and regional network, and knowledge of Vision Ventures, in addition to the global Seedstars platform.”
The focus of the growth program will be to help startups with product/market fit to implement a process in order to deliver consistent high growth.
“​Startups often have a misconception that growth comes from hacks, while in fact it’s a process. Growth is a culture, a mindset and a methodology that needs to be implemented, and that’s the main goal of the program​,” said Charlie Graham-Brown, CIO of Seedstars.
Program participants will also receive coaching on other key topics such as talent management, leadership and fundraising strategy.
Applications are now open and will be accepted until July 21. To qualify, applicants must be tech startups from any sector in the MENA region, have raised funds of between $250,000 and $1 million, have more than $10,000 in monthly recurring revenue, and have product/market fit.
The growth accelerator aims to build on the existing work of startup ecosystem enablers in the MENA region.
​Osama Al-Raee, entrepreneurship growth director at Misk Foundation, said: “Misk Innovation has been supporting early stage startups through various initiatives such as e​vents, bootcamps and acceleration programs. We now see a need to help startups make the jump to become ready for series A round.
“We believe that the combined program of investment and know-how can make a real difference. This is all part of how we support Misk’s wider mission of empowering youth to become the architects, not tenants, of the future economy, by unleashing their huge entrepreneurial potential.”

Saudi Cabinet warns Hajj pilgrims not to mix politics with religion

Updated 09 July 2019
SPA
  • King Salman welcomes pilgrims who began their journey to the Kingdom to perform the 5th pillar of Islam
  • Cabinet called on pilgrims to respect the principles of Hajj and avoid all political and secular slogans
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday warned pilgrims not to mix politics with religion while performing Hajj.
During a meeting of the Saudi Cabinet, chaired by King Salman, pilgrims were urged to be considerate of the privacy and spirituality of the holy places and not to engage in political acts.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Minister of Information Turki Al-Shabanah called on worshippers to refrain from taking part in any political activities that might disturb the pilgrimage, such as the raising of slogans.
He stressed that the Kingdom would not accept such behavior and would take all necessary action to prevent any misconduct.
Addressing the ministerial meeting, held at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, King Salman welcomed pilgrims on their journey to perform the fifth pillar of Islam and directed all bodies involved in organizing Hajj to continue in providing security, stability, and tranquility for pilgrims and improve the services provided to them at land, sea and air entry points to the country.
The Cabinet applauded the continued development of pilgrim services, noting the achievement of the Makkah Road initiative to speed up pre-travel administration and baggage issues.
In other business, ministers commended a decision reached during the recent OPEC and OPEC + meetings to extend the agreement to reduce production until the end of the first quarter of 2020, which would contribute to the stability of oil markets. The move would establish a framework of sustainable cooperation which would work to the benefit of producers, consumers, and the global economy, the Cabinet agreed.
Ministers also welcomed a power-sharing agreement reached between military rulers and opposition leaders in Sudan, which they hoped would pave the way to a new era of security, stability and prosperity for the Sudanese people.
The meeting went on to approve an air services agreement between Saudi Arabia and the Seychelles and gave the go-ahead for talks on a memorandum of understanding between the Saudi General Auditing Bureau and the National Auditing Bureau of Sudan for cooperation in the field of professional accounting and auditing.
The Cabinet also decided to form a board of directors for the sustainable agricultural rural development program under the chairmanship of the Saudi environment, water and agriculture minister, with representation from several government sectors and the Cooperative Societies Council.
An e-commerce system was approved by the Cabinet too. 

