You are here

  • Home
  • US sanctions 2 Hezbollah MPs and security official in Lebanon
﻿

US sanctions 2 Hezbollah MPs and security official in Lebanon

1 / 3
Amin Sherri with the powerful Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. (US Treasury Department)
2 / 3
Muhammad Hasan Ra'd is part of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's inner circle. (US Treasury Department)
3 / 3
Wafiq Safa is responsible for Hezbollah’s coordination with the international community. (US Treasury Department)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
0

US sanctions 2 Hezbollah MPs and security official in Lebanon

  • The Treasury named MPs Amin Sherri and Muhammad Hasan Ra'd to a terror-related blacklist
  • Designation says Hezbollah uses its parliamentary power to advance its alleged violent activities
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News
0

WASHINGTON: The US Treasury placed two Hezbollah members of Lebanon’s parliament on its sanctions blacklist on Tuesday — the first time Washington has taken aim at the Iran-allied group’s elected politicians.
The Treasury named MPs Amin Sherri and Muhammad Hasan Raad to a terror-related blacklist, saying that Hezbollah uses its parliamentary power to advance its alleged violent activities.
Also placed on the blacklist was Wafiq Safa, a top Hezbollah official close to Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah.

“Hezbollah uses its operatives in Lebanon’s parliament to manipulate institutions in support of the terrorist group’s financial and security interests, and to bolster Iran’s malign activities,” said Sigal Mandelker, Under Secretary of Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.
The move came as the US steps up pressure on Iran and its alleged “proxies” in the Middle East, including Hezbollah, which Washington accuses of encouraging “terror” attacks.
It was the first time the US Treasury had placed Hezbollah lawmakers on its blacklist, which forbid US individuals and businesses with a US branch — including leading international banks — from doing business with those sanctioned.
“It is time we believe for other nations around the world to recognize that there is no distinction between Hezbollah’s political and military wing,” a senior administration official who insisted on anonymity told journalists.
“To any member of Hezbollah considering running for office, know that you will not be able to hide beneath the cover of political office,” the official said.
Raad, 64, is the head of the parliamentary bloc of the party and an MP since 1992.
Sherri, 62, is a 17-year Hezbollah veteran of parliament representing Beirut.
Safa, the Treasury said, maintains the group’s ties to financiers and allegedly helps arrange the smuggling of weapons and drugs.
The newest sanctions brought to 50 the number of Hezbollah individuals and entities blacklisted by the Treasury since 2017.

 

Topics: Hezbollah US Treasury Department sanctions

Related

0
Middle-East
US Treasury sanctions target ‘transfer of billions’ to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards
0
Middle-East
US Treasury imposes sanctions on Iranian network supporting child soldiers

Iraqi PM warns disrupting Hormuz oil route would be 'major obstacle' to Iraq's economy

Updated 09 July 2019
Reuters
0

Iraqi PM warns disrupting Hormuz oil route would be 'major obstacle' to Iraq's economy

Updated 09 July 2019
Reuters
0

BAGHDAD: Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi said on Tuesday any disruption to oil exports through the Hormuz Strait will be a "major obstacle" for his country's economy.
His government was studying contingency plans to deal with possible disruptions, including looking at alternative routes for oil exports, Abdul Mahdi told reporters at his weekly press conference.

On Monday, Bloomberg reported that a BP oil tanker had turned around before reaching Iraq's main oil terminal to load its cargo and was anchored off the coast of Saudi Arabia. The British company were weary of sending the ship through the Strait of Hormuz because of the threat from Iran to retaliate to the seizing of an Iranian ship off Gibraltar last week by UK forces.

Topics: Iraq Iran tensions Adel Abdul-Mahdi

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Iran to face ‘very, very strong reaction’ if it closes Strait of Hormuz: Al-Jubeir
0
Middle-East
British oil tanker anchors off Saudi Arabian coast amid fears of Iranian retaliation

Latest updates

From princes to undertakers, Norway's motorists go electric
0
Chinese battery maker plans to build first factory in Europe
0
Saudi Cabinet warns Hajj pilgrims not to mix politics with religion
0
Iraqi PM warns disrupting Hormuz oil route would be 'major obstacle' to Iraq's economy
0
Fans ejected from World Cup match after political protest
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.