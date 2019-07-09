You are here

Chinese battery maker plans to build first factory in Europe

A man walks past a sign of SVOLT Energy Technology Co in Baoding, Hebei province, China July 9 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 09 July 2019
Reuters
Chinese battery maker plans to build first factory in Europe

  • "The global plan is to reach a capacity of 100 GWh by 2025"
Updated 09 July 2019
Reuters
BAODING, BEIJING: A Chinese battery maker carved out of the country's biggest sport utility vehicle manufacturer, Great Wall Motor Co Ltd, on Tuesday said it is planning its first overseas manufacturing base in Europe.
SVOLT Energy Technology Co Ltd, which became independent in 2018, also said it is making "good progress" on developing a cobalt-free lithium-ion battery - a goal of battery producers aiming to eliminate the pricey and increasingly scarce mineral.
"We plan to have five production bases worldwide, including in the United States, but it will take time," said SVOLT general manager Yang Hongxin at an event in the Chinese city of Baoding. "The global plan is to reach a capacity of 100 GWh by 2025."
The move comes as Asian battery makers deepen cooperation with automakers in Europe, where limited means of making the cells that power electric vehicles has raised concern of over-reliance on Asian manufacturers.
Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) is building a 14 GWh production site in Germany and will supply batteries to local automaker BMW AG .
CATL was identified as a strategic partner by Volkswagen AG when the German automaker said it will buy 50 billion euros ($56.05 billion) worth of cells. Volkswagen also named South Korea's SK Innovation Co Ltd, LG Chem Ltd and Samsung SDI Co Ltd, as well as Sweden's Northvolt AB.
SVOLT plans to build a base in an as yet undecided European country, featuring a research centre and factories for battery materials, cells and modules with initial capacity of 20 GWh, its general manager, Yang told Reuters in an interview.
Investment will be around 2 billion euros ($2.24 billion), Yang said. As part of that, SVOLT aims to seek about 1 billion yuan ($145.34 million) in its next fundraising round this year. It will raise more funds to support construction which begins in the second half of next year, with production starting in 2022.
Production capacity will be around 24 GWh by 2025, senior SVOLT official Cao Fubiao said in the interview. The plant's first customer will likely be Great Wall Motor, and SVOLT is in talks to supply "German and French car manufacturers," Cao said, declining to identify the automakers.
Great Wall has previously said it would form a new-energy vehicle joint venture with BMW.
The European plant would add to SVOLT's first factory under construction in Changzhou, Jiangsu province. The Chinese plant will have initial capacity of 12 GWh, and will eventually exceed 70 GWh. ($1 = 0.8921 euros) ($1 = 6.8803 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Topics: Great Wall Motor Co. Ltd Chinese Europe Baoding SVOLT Energy Technology Co Ltd

Saudi boom from pilgrims, leisure and business visitors

Updated 10 July 2019
Arab News
Saudi boom from pilgrims, leisure and business visitors

  • Travelers from US, UAE and UK top list for travel demand into the Kingdom in 2018, Expedia says
Updated 10 July 2019
Arab News
LONDON: Saudi hotels are expected to benefit from an upswing in tourism, driven by pilgrims as well as leisure and business visitors, according to bookings website Expedia.

Travelers from the US, UAE and UK topped the list for travel demand into the Kingdom in 2018, the company said. The US saw more than 110 percent year-on-year growth in demand compared to the same period in 2017 with almost 45 percent share of total room nights, while UAE visitors grew 140 percent accounting for almost a fifth of total room nights.

The data also revealed strong growth in package demand from travelers in India and Spain, both growing 200 percent on a year earlier. “Major hotel groups are driving construction trends across the country as they aim to meet the demands of an ever-increasing number of domestic tourists and international visitors,” said Paula de Keijzer, a regional senior director of market management at Expedia Group.

Saudi Arabia plans to open up its tourism sector to international tourists as part of its economic reform agenda, which also includes major investments in new resorts along the Red Sea coastline such as the 30,000 square km NEOM mega project.

Real estate consultancy Colliers expects international arrivals to Saudi Arabia to increase by about 5.6 percent annually from 17.7 million in 2018 to 23.3 million in 2023.The growth is expected to be driven by religious tourism, with the aim of extending pilgrim visits. The Kingdom aims to attract 30 million pilgrims by 2030, an increase of 11 million from the 19 million Hajj and Umrah pilgrims in 2017.

Despite expectations for rising visitor numbers, hotels remain under short-term pressure as new room supply awaits expected future demand. 

More than 5,000 keys are forecast to be delivered to the market by 2022, according to CBRE’s market snapshot as more international chains open properties.

Among the most recent arrivals is China’s Oyo Hotels & Homes, which has struck an initial agreement with the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund to open 50 hotels across seven cities.

It is also establishing two training schools in Riyadh and Jeddah to train Saudi graduates in hotel management.

Topics: pilgrims leisure business saudi tourism

