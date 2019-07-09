You are here

  • Home
  • Missing American scientist found dead in Crete
﻿

Missing American scientist found dead in Crete

1 / 2
A police officer and a member of a fire brigade search and rescue team stand behind a police cordon, in an area where the body of a woman was found, near the village of Kolimpari on the island of Crete. (Reuters)
2 / 2
Members of a fire brigade search and rescue team prepare to retrieve the body of a woman found near the village of Kolimpari on the island of Crete. (Reuters)
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
0

Missing American scientist found dead in Crete

  • Suzanne Eaton, 60, a molecular biologist at the world-renowned Max Planck Institute in Dresden, Germany, was attending a conference in the town of Chania when she was reported missing
  • Greek authorities said a body was discovered on a rough and rocky site inside a World War Two bunker, about 8-10 km from where she was last seen
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
0

ATHENS: An American scientist who disappeared a week ago on the island of Crete was found dead on Tuesday, her employers said.
Suzanne Eaton, 60, a molecular biologist at the world-renowned Max Planck Institute in Dresden, Germany, was attending a conference in the town of Chania when she was reported missing on July 2.
Greek authorities said a body was discovered on a rough and rocky site inside a World War Two bunker, about 8-10 km (5-6 miles) from where she was last seen.
“It is with enormous sadness and regret that we announce the tragic demise of our dearest friend and colleague, Suzanne Eaton. The police recovered her body during the evening of 8th July,” the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics said in a statement.
Police said further forensic tests were underway. The cause of death was not immediately known.
“Searching for Suzanne,” a Facebook page created by Eaton’s family, said she was last known to be playing the piano on July 2, and is believed to have gone for a run later that afternoon.
Her passport, wallet, phone, cash, and cycling shoes were in her hotel room but her running shoes were missing, it said.
Dresden University’s Max Planck Institute, where Eaton was a research group leader, described her in a statement on its website as “a leading scientist in her field, a strong athlete, runner and senior black belt in Tae Kwon Do.”

Topics: Crete Suzanne Eaton

Related

0
World
Englishwoman found dead near Guatemala’s Lake Atitlan
0
World
Woman found dead in suitcase identified as New York resident

Fans ejected from World Cup match after political protest

Updated 09 July 2019
AFP
0

Fans ejected from World Cup match after political protest

  • The fans were apparently Sikh separatists who wore T-shirts and held banners demanding a referendum on an independent homeland to be carved out of India
  • The World Cup has witnessed other political protests during matches, with the International Cricket Council distancing itself from them each time
Updated 09 July 2019
AFP
0

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: A number of spectators were Tuesday handcuffed and ejected from Old Trafford during the first World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand after mounting a political protest.
The fans were apparently Sikh separatists who wore T-shirts and held banners demanding a referendum on an independent homeland to be carved out of India.
“Ground security went into the stands and got the fans out of the stadium without much resistance and handed them over to the police,” a policeman at the ground told AFP on condition on anonymity.
“There were four Sikh guys who were wearing T-shirts with some political message on them and it is not allowed.”
Expatriate Sikh separatists, who want to create a homeland of Khalistan in India’s northern Punjab state, have been holding rallies in England to promote their case.
The World Cup has witnessed other political protests during matches, with the International Cricket Council distancing itself from them each time.
Banners reading “#Justice for Kashmir” and “India stop genocide & free Kashmir” were flown over Headingley during India’s match with Sri Lanka on Saturday.
It followed an earlier incident when a banner reading “Justice for Balochistan” was flown over the same ground in Leeds during the game between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
The game’s governing body previously said: “We do not condone any sort of political messages at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.”

Topics: Cricket World Cup 2019 Sikh separatists

Related

0
World
Trudeau, Modi likely to discuss Sikh separatists' threat
0
World
India, Pakistan officials meet to discuss border opening for Sikh pilgrims

Latest updates

Egypt's central bank seen holding key interest rates
0
Missing American scientist found dead in Crete
0
From princes to undertakers, Norway's motorists go electric
0
Chinese battery maker plans to build first factory in Europe
0
Saudi Cabinet warns Hajj pilgrims not to mix politics with religion
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.