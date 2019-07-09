You are here

Egypt's central bank seen holding key interest rates

Egyptians walk in front of the Egyptian Central Bank in Cairo. (AP)
Updated 09 July 2019
Reuters
  • Egypt's economy had been struggling to recover from the turmoil that followed its 2011 uprising
CAIRO: Egypt's central bank is likely to maintain interest rates at their current level on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, as analysts foresaw a spike in inflation after a hike in fuel prices last week.
Of 15 economists surveyed by Reuters, 14 said the bank's monetary policy committee was unlikely to change its overnight rates, with deposits at 15.75% and lending at 16.75%.
"Higher domestic fuel and electricity prices in July will raise inflationary pressures further in H2," said Nadene Johnson, an economist at NKC African Economics.
"Nonetheless, there appears to be limited demand-side inflationary pressure because of low real earnings, which could mitigate some of the expected supply-side inflation."
Scaling back fuel subsidies that have strained the budget for decades was a key plank of a three-year, $12 billion reform package signed with the International Monetary Fund in 2016.
Egypt's economy had been struggling to recover from the turmoil that followed its 2011 uprising.
Other measures agreed under the loan include a sharp devaluation of the currency and the introduction of a value-added tax.
"Inflation edged higher in May and upcoming reform measures (fuel/energy subsidy cuts) will likely keep the CBE on a holding pattern over the next few months," Bryan Plamondon, IHS Markit global economics director focusing on the Middle East and North Africa, said before the fuel price hikes on Friday.
The poll was conducted from June 30 to July 8.
Headline inflation accelerated to 14.1% in May from 13% in April. It had fallen in April from 14.2% in March.
Core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food, fell in May to 7.8% from 8.1% the previous month.
"Inflation will spike MoM (month-on-month) in July-September, but the annual rate will be supported by the base effect, capping the reading at 14-15%," said Radwa El-Swaify, head of research at Pharos Securities Brokerage.
"In light of the delay in energy subsidy cuts, and the fact that June has passed without any movement in energy prices, we expect June inflation to record c. 1.0-1.5% MoM and 11.2-11.8% YoY, which will be a significant drop in inflation."
The government had told the IMF it would remove subsidies entirely from most fuel products by June 15 after increasing fuel prices steadily over the past four years.
It did not explain the delay, but austerity measures are politically sensitive and have dented the popularity of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
The central bank kept interest rates steady at its last two meetings, in May and March, after a surprise 100 basis points cut in February.
Several analysts said the CBE was likely to wait until the fourth quarter of 2019 to cut rates, given the impact of the fuel subsidy cuts and concerns over global trade.
"We now expect the next window to cut the bank rates is several months away," said Angus Blair, chairman of business and economic forecasting think-tank Signet.
NKC's Johnson said: "The dovish stance by the US Fed supports further rate cuts by the CBE in the coming year."

Topics: Egypt Egyptian Central Bank Cairo

Saudi boom from pilgrims, leisure and business visitors

Updated 10 July 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi boom from pilgrims, leisure and business visitors

  • Travelers from US, UAE and UK top list for travel demand into the Kingdom in 2018, Expedia says
Updated 10 July 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: Saudi hotels are expected to benefit from an upswing in tourism, driven by pilgrims as well as leisure and business visitors, according to bookings website Expedia.

Travelers from the US, UAE and UK topped the list for travel demand into the Kingdom in 2018, the company said. The US saw more than 110 percent year-on-year growth in demand compared to the same period in 2017 with almost 45 percent share of total room nights, while UAE visitors grew 140 percent accounting for almost a fifth of total room nights.

The data also revealed strong growth in package demand from travelers in India and Spain, both growing 200 percent on a year earlier. “Major hotel groups are driving construction trends across the country as they aim to meet the demands of an ever-increasing number of domestic tourists and international visitors,” said Paula de Keijzer, a regional senior director of market management at Expedia Group.

Saudi Arabia plans to open up its tourism sector to international tourists as part of its economic reform agenda, which also includes major investments in new resorts along the Red Sea coastline such as the 30,000 square km NEOM mega project.

Real estate consultancy Colliers expects international arrivals to Saudi Arabia to increase by about 5.6 percent annually from 17.7 million in 2018 to 23.3 million in 2023.The growth is expected to be driven by religious tourism, with the aim of extending pilgrim visits. The Kingdom aims to attract 30 million pilgrims by 2030, an increase of 11 million from the 19 million Hajj and Umrah pilgrims in 2017.

Despite expectations for rising visitor numbers, hotels remain under short-term pressure as new room supply awaits expected future demand. 

More than 5,000 keys are forecast to be delivered to the market by 2022, according to CBRE’s market snapshot as more international chains open properties.

Among the most recent arrivals is China’s Oyo Hotels & Homes, which has struck an initial agreement with the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund to open 50 hotels across seven cities.

It is also establishing two training schools in Riyadh and Jeddah to train Saudi graduates in hotel management.

Topics: pilgrims leisure business saudi tourism

