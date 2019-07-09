You are here

  • Home
  • UAE foreign minister’s India visit boosts ties
﻿

UAE foreign minister’s India visit boosts ties

1 / 2
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in New Delhi on July 9, 2019. (WAM photo)
2 / 2
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in New Delhi on July 9, 2019. (WAM photo)
Updated 09 July 2019
Sanjay Kumar
0

UAE foreign minister’s India visit boosts ties

  • Both consider enhancing energy security amid Iran sanctions
  • The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner and fourth-largest energy supplier
Updated 09 July 2019
Sanjay Kumar
0

NEW DELHI: The UAE’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday, concluding a three-day official visit.

The two discussed regional issues including terrorism, energy security and brewing tensions in the Middle East. “We talked at length about further improving economic and cultural relations between India and the UAE,” Modi tweeted after the meeting.

The Indian Foreign Ministry, in a statement, said Modi had “reiterated his strong commitment to work with the UAE leadership to take the relationship to higher levels in all spheres of cooperation, including in trade and economy, energy, tourism and contact.

“The foreign minister stated that India-UAE relations have never been better. He also outlined the UAE’s vision to enhance bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of the people of both countries and for peace, prosperity and stability in the region.”

Sheikh Abdullah also met his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and discussed a wide range of bilateral issues.

“The two discussed issues related to trade and investment, defense and security and energy security,” said Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson for the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

Sheikh Abdullah’s visit comes at a time when the issue of energy security is high on New Delhi’s agenda after the imposition of US sanctions on Iranian oil exports.

The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner and fourth-largest energy supplier. Modi visited the Gulf nation twice in his first term in the office — during his first visit in 2015 the countries upgraded their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The UAE invited India as its guest to the 46th Council of Foreign Ministers meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which it chaired in Abu Dhabi in March.

It is home to a 3.5 million-strong Indian community, the largest in the Gulf region.

New Delhi-based West Asia expert Zakir Hussain said: “Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed’s visit is the first interaction between the Modi regime since it returned to power in May 2019 and the UAE.

“The visit comes at a time when India is looking for a predictable source of energy supply after the disruption of the oil supply from Iran.

“Modi’s recent landslide victory in the election puts his government under great pressure to create more jobs and I am sure New Delhi must have discussed ways and means to expedite UAE investment in India.”

Topics: UAE INDIA-UAE India Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Narendra Modi

Related

0
Middle-East
India, UAE bolster cooperation in key industries
0
Business & Economy
India, UAE seek investments in corporate bonds

UN slaps sanctions on 5 Malians for obstructing peace deal

Updated 54 min 44 sec ago
AP
0

UN slaps sanctions on 5 Malians for obstructing peace deal

Updated 54 min 44 sec ago
AP
0

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council has added five Malians to the UN sanctions blacklist for obstructing implementation of a 2015 peace deal.
The three parties to the 2015 agreement were the government, a pro-government militia known as the Platform, and a coalition of groups called the Coordination of Movements of Azawad, which includes ethnic Arabs and Tuaregs who seek autonomy in northern Mali.
The council imposed a travel ban and asset freeze Tuesday on Mohamed Ould Mataly, a member of parliament from President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s political party; Ahmed Ag Albachar, a coalition member who heads a humanitarian commission in northern Kidal; and Mahri Sidi Amar Ben Daha, a member of the Platform.
Sanctions were also levied on dissident Houka Houka Ag Alhousseini and trafficker Mohamed Ben Ahmed Mahri.

Topics: mali UN Security Council Coordination of Movements of Azawad tuaregs

Related

0
World
Malian militant in court for war crimes on Wednesday
0
World
Malian fores ‘kill 11 extremists’ in clashes following ambush

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s Third Ithra Art Prize open for submissions
0
Contest launched to support Saudi cinema
0
Federer eyes 100th Wimbledon win and Nadal showdown
0
UN slaps sanctions on 5 Malians for obstructing peace deal
0
Second group of Indonesian Hajj pilgrims arrives in Madinah
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.