You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi boom from pilgrims, leisure and business visitors
﻿

Saudi boom from pilgrims, leisure and business visitors

1 / 2
The view from the Edge of the World north of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, part of the Tuwaiq escarpment. (Shutterstock)
2 / 2
Coral reef in the Red Sea, Saudi Arabia. (Shutterstock)
Updated 10 July 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi boom from pilgrims, leisure and business visitors

  • Travelers from US, UAE and UK top list for travel demand into the Kingdom in 2018, Expedia says
Updated 10 July 2019
Arab News
0

LONDON: Saudi hotels are expected to benefit from an upswing in tourism, driven by pilgrims as well as leisure and business visitors, according to bookings website Expedia.

Travelers from the US, UAE and UK topped the list for travel demand into the Kingdom in 2018, the company said. The US saw more than 110 percent year-on-year growth in demand compared to the same period in 2017 with almost 45 percent share of total room nights, while UAE visitors grew 140 percent accounting for almost a fifth of total room nights.

The data also revealed strong growth in package demand from travelers in India and Spain, both growing 200 percent on a year earlier. “Major hotel groups are driving construction trends across the country as they aim to meet the demands of an ever-increasing number of domestic tourists and international visitors,” said Paula de Keijzer, a regional senior director of market management at Expedia Group.

Saudi Arabia plans to open up its tourism sector to international tourists as part of its economic reform agenda, which also includes major investments in new resorts along the Red Sea coastline such as the 30,000 square km NEOM mega project.

Real estate consultancy Colliers expects international arrivals to Saudi Arabia to increase by about 5.6 percent annually from 17.7 million in 2018 to 23.3 million in 2023.The growth is expected to be driven by religious tourism, with the aim of extending pilgrim visits. The Kingdom aims to attract 30 million pilgrims by 2030, an increase of 11 million from the 19 million Hajj and Umrah pilgrims in 2017.

Despite expectations for rising visitor numbers, hotels remain under short-term pressure as new room supply awaits expected future demand. 

More than 5,000 keys are forecast to be delivered to the market by 2022, according to CBRE’s market snapshot as more international chains open properties.

Among the most recent arrivals is China’s Oyo Hotels & Homes, which has struck an initial agreement with the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund to open 50 hotels across seven cities.

It is also establishing two training schools in Riyadh and Jeddah to train Saudi graduates in hotel management.

Topics: pilgrims leisure business saudi tourism

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi pilgrims seek better services, expats low prices
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi tourism authority seeks to boost number of Saudis in tourism sector

US, China negotiators resume trade war talks

Updated 1 min 2 sec ago
AFP
0

US, China negotiators resume trade war talks

  • Talks had broken down in May over US accusations that Beijing had reneged on its commitments
  • Washington and Beijing have hit each other with punitive tariffs covering more than $360 billion in two-way trade
Updated 1 min 2 sec ago
AFP
0

WASHINGTON: Top US and Chinese negotiators held phone talks on Tuesday as the world’s top two economies seek to resolve their trade war, more than a week after they declared a truce.
Talks had broken down in May over US accusations that Beijing had reneged on its commitments, and the dispute escalated with the two sides exchanging steep increases in punitive tariffs.
But US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to revive negotiations when they met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan on June 29.
US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer spoke with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and Commerce Minister Zhong Shan on Tuesday.
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters the talks “went constructively” but it was “too soon for details.”
In an interview with the Fox Business Network, Kudlow described the discussions as “preliminary” and said meetings will “probably” be arranged, but did not give more details.
Kudlow noted that Trump has agreed to hold off on imposing new tariffs and will allow certain US products to be sold to Chinese telecom giant Huawei.
“Having said that, we have a very strong — I want to underscore this — a very strong expectation that China will really shortly, maybe immediately, begin to purchase US agricultural products,” he told the US broadcaster.
The Chinese commerce ministry said in a brief statement that the two sides exchanged “opinions on implementing the consensus reached between the two countries’ heads of state in Osaka.”
Washington and Beijing have hit each other with punitive tariffs covering more than $360 billion in two-way trade and those duties remain in place.
After his meeting with Xi in Osaka, Trump said he would refrain from imposing tariffs on more Chinese products. He had previously threatened to put punitive duties on an additional $300 billion in Chinese exports.
He also triggered a backlash in the US Congress by agreeing to soften some US export restrictions on components to Huawei, though Trump stipulated that officials would take care to avoid creating new risks to US national security.
The United States had imposed tough sanctions on the company, whose equipment US officials fear could be used as Trojan horses for China’s intelligence services.
The cease-fire comes as the US presidential campaign has started ahead of the November 2020 election.
Asked about speculation that Beijing may be waiting to see how the race plays out, Kudlow said it “would be a very big mistake on their part.”
“I think that kind of thinking would probably do great damage to these trade talks,” he said.
But he suggested that the US was in no hurry to finalize a deal.
“Speed is not an issue, quality is the issue,” Kudlow said. “And so I make no forecast on that and reiterate this view. There’s no timetable, none of that stuff.”

Topics: US China

Related

0
World
Three Gorges Dam is safe, say China officials, dismissing online rumors
0
World
World cannot shut China out, vice president says, in jab at US

Latest updates

US, China negotiators resume trade war talks
0
Saudi Arabia’s Third Ithra Art Prize open for submissions
0
Contest launched to support Saudi cinema
0
Federer eyes 100th Wimbledon win and Nadal showdown
0
UN slaps sanctions on 5 Malians for obstructing peace deal
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.