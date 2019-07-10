You are here

  • Home
  • US police search for Saudi father missing at Niagara Falls
﻿

US police search for Saudi father missing at Niagara Falls

Adawi left his family in their car on Sunday while he took photos of the waterfall. (Social media)
Updated 10 July 2019
NOOR NUGALI
0

US police search for Saudi father missing at Niagara Falls

  • Qassim Adawi, studying for a doctoral degree in business administration, is from the village of Al-Adaya in Sabia province, Jazan
Updated 10 July 2019
NOOR NUGALI
0

RIYADH: US police in upper New York state are searching for a Saudi man who went missing while on a trip to Niagara Falls with his wife and three children.

Qassim Adawi left his family in their car on Sunday while he took photos of the waterfall, his wife said. She became alarmed when he failed to return after some time had elapsed, and contacted authorities.

The Saudi Consulate in New York said they had been in contact with the New York state police conducting the search. The investigator in charge said a witness had reported seeing someone fall into the water, and the investigation was continuing.

The consulate is also providing care and accommodation to the missing man’s family.

Adawi is from the village of Al-Adaya in Sabia province in the southern region of Jazan. He has been studying for a doctoral degree in business administration.

His family have appealed for assistance on social media in an effort to find the missing man. They have posted photos online of Adawi with his children in an effort to reach a wider audience.

Adawi’s friend and colleague Ibrahim Bakri also issued an emotional appeal on Twitter. 

He spoke of his last moments with his friend last Wednesday when they traveled together to the Saudi Embassy in Washington, DC.

The two young men shared a heart-to-heart conversation before promising to meet again when they returned to Saudi Arabia. Bakri posted a short but heartfelt prayer for his friend’s safe return to his loved ones, followed by the Arabic hashtag #NiagraFallsMissing.

Niagara Falls, three waterfalls straddling the US-Canada border, are among the world’s leading tourist attractions and attract more than 30 million visitors a year.

Topics: Niagara Falls

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Missing Saudi teen found alive in Florida
0
Saudi Arabia
Search on for 2 missing Saudi girls in France

Saudi Arabia’s Third Ithra Art Prize open for submissions

Updated 10 July 2019
Arab News
0

Saudi Arabia’s Third Ithra Art Prize open for submissions

  • Deadline for submission of artwork proposals is Oct. 3, 2019
Updated 10 July 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) and Art Dubai on Tuesday announced the open call for the third Ithra Art Prize. 

The initiative was launched in 2017 to support and raise the profile of emerging Saudi and Saudi-based artists on an international platform. It will accept artwork proposals for its third edition until Oct. 3, 2019. 

Following a complete review and deliberation by a prestigious jury, the winning artist will be announced in late 2019 and will receive up to $100,000 to create a new commission.

The selected art piece will debut at Art Dubai 2020 (March 25-28 next year), before joining previous winners as part of Ithra’s growing permanent art collection in the Saudi city of Dhahran. The jury will be announced next month. 

Based in Dhahran, Ithra is a creative and interactive public space for workshops, performances, events, exhibitions and experiences. 

It champions diversity, celebrates creativity and encourages collaboration with the aim of energizing Saudi Arabia’s knowledge-based economy.

 

Topics: King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) Art Dubai

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Ithra prize puts Saudi artists in the frame
0
Saudi Arabia
Sharqiah Season features interactive Van Gogh show at Ithra

Latest updates

Grief-struck families of Sudan’s revolution seek justice
0
US, China negotiators resume trade war talks
0
Saudi Arabia’s Third Ithra Art Prize open for submissions
0
Contest launched to support Saudi cinema
0
Federer eyes 100th Wimbledon win and Nadal showdown
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.